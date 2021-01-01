« previous next »
World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)

Ray K

Reply #3760
Today at 04:03:47 pm
Brilliant goal.
The G in Gerrard

Reply #3761
Today at 04:04:04 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:02:36 pm
Canada are a fun side!
Sure are. Hope they progress.
Bobinhood

Reply #3762
Today at 04:04:34 pm
HAVE SOME OF THAT!!!!!!
Seebab

Reply #3763
Today at 04:05:25 pm
Get the fuck in. First ever WC goal.
Fromola

Reply #3764
Today at 04:08:06 pm
Hope Canada and Morocco go through.
stockdam

Reply #3765
Today at 04:13:15 pm
Cheeky bid to Brugge for Buchanan?
rafathegaffa83

Reply #3766
Today at 04:20:29 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:13:15 pm
Cheeky bid to Brugge for Buchanan?

Even the Canadian commentators, some of whom have experience with the national team technical set-up, have questioned whether he has the end product to be a success in a top five European league
King Kenny 7

Reply #3767
Today at 04:21:04 pm
The Croatians look stunned, 20 mins and have still not settled.
Phineus

Reply #3768
Today at 04:23:37 pm
Croatia in a similar boat to Belgium in that havent phased enough of the older players out for this tournament.
gerrardisgod

Reply #3769
Today at 04:25:23 pm
That might be the best foul throw Ive ever seen.
stockdam

Reply #3770
Today at 04:29:50 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:20:29 pm
Even the Canadian commentators, some of whom have experience with the national team technical set-up, have questioned whether he has the end product to be a success in a top five European league

Nobody really knows how a player will develop. Hes 23 so not that young but maybe could develop into a good player under Klopp. To be honest I would prefer Alphonso Davies as he has real pace.
rafathegaffa83

Reply #3771
Today at 04:34:01 pm
I wouldn't be surprised if Croatia score the next goal. They're getting more space and opportunities and Canada's game management isn't there yet
Fromola

Reply #3772
Today at 04:34:46 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 04:23:37 pm
Croatia in a similar boat to Belgium in that havent phased enough of the older players out for this tournament.

A lot of over 30s. Lovren and Perisic 33, Modric 37
stockdam

Reply #3773
Today at 04:36:32 pm
Well worked goal.
rafathegaffa83

Reply #3774
Today at 04:36:33 pm
That's been coming
Fromola

Reply #3775
Today at 04:37:11 pm
Two very well worked goals
King Kenny 7

Reply #3776
Today at 04:39:19 pm
 A decent game so far.
stockdam

Reply #3777
Today at 04:44:11 pm
Wow another good goal.
DelTrotter

Reply #3778
Today at 04:44:26 pm
Great game this
Bobinhood

Reply #3779
Today at 04:44:41 pm
fs hes a real team leader and the players all love him, and in qualifying he made some great saves at exactly the right times, hes ok with his feet and distribution, but Boyans just not a shot stopper. Fuck me.
Crosby Nick

Reply #3780
Today at 04:44:55 pm
Good goal. Chin up, Dave McCoy.
Rob Dylan

Reply #3781
Today at 04:45:21 pm
Wish Croatia would play like this more often. Too often they're just really dull.
rafathegaffa83

Reply #3782
Today at 04:47:02 pm
Canada need half time now.
newterp

Reply #3783
Today at 04:52:54 pm
Ooof Croatia just ripped Canada to shreds the last 25 mins
The North Bank

Reply #3784
Today at 04:54:55 pm
That Livaja fella looks quality
rafathegaffa83

Reply #3785
Today at 05:13:33 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:52:54 pm
Ooof Croatia just ripped Canada to shreds the last 25 mins

Wouldn't surprise me if they score 1 or 2 more. Canada are vulnerable to the counter and Croatia are getting more space
stockdam

Reply #3786
Today at 05:16:36 pm
Close.Lovren yellow card.
