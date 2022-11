I can only begin to imagine your outrage if England had scored the same goal as Morocco and it been allowed because there was no VAR



Before VAR there's less of an argument over goals like that when it's tight. If you look at the freezeframe most of the attacker is onside. I'd say it's more annoying to have a goal ruled out like that by VAR than it is to concede a goal fractionally offside, it's such a massive buzzkill. The law is the law but it's too strict with offsides. Plus he didn't even touch the ball.I watched a clip recently on TV showing all of Michael Owen's Liverpool goals. All I kept thinking on half of them is they'd be disallowed now for offside, or you'd have a 5 minute VAR review.