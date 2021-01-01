« previous next »
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3560 on: Today at 08:48:51 pm »
fuck me. everyone calling for him to start for a reason. he's made a difference since coming on
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3561 on: Today at 08:50:22 pm »
Mexico arent beating Saudi Arabia
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3562 on: Today at 08:50:28 pm »
Sigh. £10m and he could have been ours.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3563 on: Today at 08:50:32 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:48:30 pm
Huge goal for goal difference reasons

Yep. Now this is a shit result for Mexico. They might have to batter Saudi Arabia to progress, which seems unlikely
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3564 on: Today at 08:50:52 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 08:48:51 pm
fuck me. everyone calling for him to start for a reason. he's made a difference since coming on

A good Argentine that's not Messi, sounds strange.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3565 on: Today at 08:52:15 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:50:28 pm
Sigh. £10m and he could have been ours.
Huh?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3566 on: Today at 08:55:56 pm »
That is it. He's the one.

Not Bellingham. Him.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3567 on: Today at 08:59:55 pm »
Even if these get out of the group stages, these are not winning the wc.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3568 on: Today at 09:01:00 pm »
Quote from: Hendollama on Today at 08:59:55 pm
Even if these get out of the group stages, these are not winning the wc.

Messi would need to get into superhuman mode for that to happen.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3569 on: Today at 09:05:26 pm »
Quote from: Hendollama on Today at 08:59:55 pm
Even if these get out of the group stages, these are not winning the wc.

They're basically Messi plus 10. That's a bit harsh but Angel Di Maria is pretty decent too though he's perhaps a bit too similar to Messi in some ways.

Other than that, they're really lacking quality. If they had a single player with some pace up front, that will open space too. Lautaro Martinez is okay but he's just not creating the space that Messi can operate in.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3570 on: Today at 09:05:41 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 08:55:56 pm
That is it. He's the one.

Not Bellingham. Him.

Kone!!!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3571 on: Today at 09:12:05 pm »
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3572 on: Today at 09:12:54 pm »
Feel for Mexico as their fans were boss.

Unfortunately for Argentina Messi is surrounded by literal shit. They should beat Poland and win the group or France will kill them in the last 16.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3573 on: Today at 09:14:05 pm »
That E Fernandez seemed pretty decent!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3574 on: Today at 09:15:49 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 09:05:26 pm
They're basically Messi plus 10. That's a bit harsh but Angel Di Maria is pretty decent too though he's perhaps a bit too similar to Messi in some ways.

Other than that, they're really lacking quality. If they had a single player with some pace up front, that will open space too. Lautaro Martinez is okay but he's just not creating the space that Messi can operate in.

And they're both 35. Ridiculous situation for one of the top nations to be in.

At least if they beat Poland the draw should be well set for them but they will lose when they face anyone decent.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3575 on: Today at 09:22:59 pm »
Day 8 Fixtures:

Japan v Costa Rica
Belgium v Morocco
Croatia v Canada
Germany v Spain
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3576 on: Today at 09:43:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:22:59 pm
Day 8 Fixtures:

Japan v Costa Rica
Belgium v Morocco
Croatia v Canada
Germany v Spain

Probably the best day so far on paper.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3577 on: Today at 10:28:31 pm »
It's crazy that there has been only one red card in the tournament, despite matches lasting 12-15 mins longer.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3578 on: Today at 10:34:33 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:28:31 pm
It's crazy that there has been only one red card in the tournament, despite matches lasting 12-15 mins longer.
Even more incredible that that solitary red was for a keeper and not an outfield player, especially given the amount of shithousery we normally see. Was it as bad as it sounds in the reports? Was it a Schumacher/Battiston thing?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3579 on: Today at 10:36:10 pm »
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on Today at 10:34:33 pm
Even more incredible that that solitary red was for a keeper and not an outfield player, especially given the amount of shithousery we normally see. Was it as bad as it sounds in the reports? Was it a Schumacher/Battiston thing?

Nah, that was full contact.  Hennessy did catch him but not like that.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3580 on: Today at 10:44:22 pm »
Yeah he did a crazy swipe and follow-through across the strikers path so the guy collided with him, it wasnt like Schumacher going full pelt into Battiston (or Neuer on Higuain).  Mignolet did one like it once against I think Sunderland?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3581 on: Today at 10:48:38 pm »
Cheers lads - so it was a case of 'last man denying' and not necessarily 'violent conduct'?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3582 on: Today at 10:51:05 pm »
It was probably both to be honest.  Williams might just about have got back but he definitely shouldve walked regardless.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3583 on: Today at 10:52:40 pm »
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on Today at 10:48:38 pm
Cheers lads - so it was a case of 'last man denying' and not necessarily 'violent conduct'?

Last man denying if you came out 30 yards from the box.  ;D

Basically , he committed to get the ball  otherwise the player was  in on goal and he took a chance and flattened him.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3584 on: Today at 10:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on Today at 10:48:38 pm
Cheers lads - so it was a case of 'last man denying' and not necessarily 'violent conduct'?

Or 'horribly murderous assault nowhere near the ball, followed by unrepentant unconcern,' as was the case from uber-villain Schumacher.

'82 World Cup had everything... :D
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3585 on: Today at 10:55:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:52:40 pm
Last man denying if you came out 30 yards from the box.  ;D

Basically , he committed to get the ball  otherwise the player was  in on goal and he took a chance and flattened him.
Stonewall then, eh? Still surprising. Would have put good money on some karmic retribution for massive shithousery/repeated diving/ankle-breaking raised studs/etc - if I were a Tibetan man.....

Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 10:54:45 pm
Or 'horribly murderous assault nowhere near the ball, followed by unrepentant unconcern,' as was the case from uber-villain Schumacher.
'82 World Cup had everything... :D

Didn't it!!! I still have nightmares about that incident.......I remember coaching goalies to be careful when using a raised knee to gain extra height on crosses, etc. Whenever they queried it, I'd show them that clip.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3586 on: Today at 10:57:24 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 09:12:54 pm
Unfortunately for Argentina Messi is surrounded by literal shit. They should beat Poland and win the group or France will kill them in the last 16.

The problem is that the team is set up to get the best out of Messi. It's not quite as dire as setting up a team to get the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo who won't run or press, but it's not entirely dissimilar. It stunts the development of the whole team, and puts enormous pressure on Messi to deliver. See Bale for Wales too, and to some extent Kane for England. He's shouldering the whole performance of the team. He's still a brilliant player but it's a lot to expect him to win every match for them. Sometimes as a team there's an argument for moving on and trying to identify a system that suits the other 11 players.

There are some decent Argentinian players though there defence is ropey as anything. Paredes, De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alvarez, Correa, Dybala, Martinez, Lo Celso, Ocampos. It's not the 1970 Brazil side but it's talented enough. I'm surprised so many pundits picked them to win this though, I don't think winning the Copa America is really a marker of a particularly strong side. The format last year was ludicrous too, a group stage where 4 out of the 5 teams in each group go through (so basically 20 games played to eliminate two sides). So you're basically guaranteed to make the QFs unless you're Bolivia or Venezuela. Then you have to win three games to win it, and the likes of Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and the current Chile side are hardly top class opposition. Argentina beat Ecuador, Colombia (on pens) and Brazil (1-0) to win it. It's hardly the same as the Euros where you've got Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, England, Netherlands, Belgium and even strong sides from Denmark, Croatia and Switzerland. Euros are much harder to win and probably a better indicator of a good side.
