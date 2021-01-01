Saudi Arabia USA Canada and Japan have been much better than many of the traditional teams, they might all still get knocked out in the group stages though.
Saudi Arabia USA Canada and Japan have been much better than many of the traditional teams, they might all still get knocked out in the group stages though.
What theyve all got is energy and pace. A lot of the traditionally really strong teams are aging now. De Bruyne even said Belgium cant win it because theyre too old. I suspect in the next World Cup cycle when a few teams have rejuvenated it will go back to normal.
I wonder what domestic games from those countries are like? Somebody must have seen them, you can get streams of anything on the internet I gather.
Saudis diving and rolling around the ground after 94 mins at 2 down is certainly a bold strategy.
Bit of a free hit for Denmark, if they win theyll put themselves in a strong position. If they lose they only need to beat Australia in the last game.
Would add Canada to that. No idea who half their team are and one of the known ones was Junior Hoilett and they completely outplayed Belgium
MLS has got gradually better which has helped USA and Canada bring players through.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.66]