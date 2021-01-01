« previous next »
The North Bank

Reply #3360 on: Today at 02:51:07 pm
« Reply #3360 on: Today at 02:51:07 pm »
Saudi Arabia USA Canada and Japan have been much better than many of the traditional teams, they might all still get knocked out in the group stages though.
Zimagic

Reply #3361 on: Today at 02:53:35 pm
« Reply #3361 on: Today at 02:53:35 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:51:07 pm
Saudi Arabia USA Canada and Japan have been much better than many of the traditional teams, they might all still get knocked out in the group stages though.

Need an experienced striker.
Gerry Attrick

Reply #3362 on: Today at 02:54:43 pm
« Reply #3362 on: Today at 02:54:43 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:51:07 pm
Saudi Arabia USA Canada and Japan have been much better than many of the traditional teams, they might all still get knocked out in the group stages though.

What theyve all got is energy and pace. A lot of the traditionally really strong teams are aging now. De Bruyne even said Belgium cant win it because theyre too old.

I suspect in the next World Cup cycle when a few teams have rejuvenated it will go back to normal.
Black Bull Nova

Reply #3363 on: Today at 02:55:45 pm
« Reply #3363 on: Today at 02:55:45 pm »
"Cristiano Ronaldo has been called a "total genius" by Fifa for the way in which he won a penalty for Portugal in their World Cup victory over Ghana."


Fuck me, cheating bastard supported by cheating bastards
Samie

Reply #3364 on: Today at 02:57:46 pm
« Reply #3364 on: Today at 02:57:46 pm »


Vs

Iska

Reply #3365 on: Today at 02:57:53 pm
« Reply #3365 on: Today at 02:57:53 pm »
Weirdly tentative from Lewandowski there.  Idve backed myself to finish that one, if by some miracle I managed to create the chance in the first place.
Fromola

Reply #3366 on: Today at 02:58:06 pm
« Reply #3366 on: Today at 02:58:06 pm »
I wonder if all this injury time at the tournament is some kind of experiment to bring in clock stoppages. It's obviously a directive
Hazell

Reply #3367 on: Today at 02:59:27 pm
« Reply #3367 on: Today at 02:59:27 pm »
France leaving their best defender out. Typical Deschamps.
Fromola

Reply #3368 on: Today at 02:59:41 pm
« Reply #3368 on: Today at 02:59:41 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:54:43 pm
What theyve all got is energy and pace. A lot of the traditionally really strong teams are aging now. De Bruyne even said Belgium cant win it because theyre too old.

I suspect in the next World Cup cycle when a few teams have rejuvenated it will go back to normal.


Definitely too many past it players after a last hurrah. A lot of teams struggling to replace them though.
Lastrador

Reply #3369 on: Today at 03:00:15 pm
« Reply #3369 on: Today at 03:00:15 pm »
This ref is awful. Stoping play when Poland is in the attack.
Ray K

Reply #3370 on: Today at 03:00:17 pm
« Reply #3370 on: Today at 03:00:17 pm »
Saudis diving and rolling around the ground after 94 mins at 2 down is certainly a bold strategy.
Iska

Reply #3371 on: Today at 03:00:41 pm
« Reply #3371 on: Today at 03:00:41 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:51:07 pm
Saudi Arabia USA Canada and Japan have been much better than many of the traditional teams, they might all still get knocked out in the group stages though.
I wonder what domestic games from those countries are like?  Somebody must have seen them, you can get streams of anything on the internet I gather.
Gerry Attrick

Reply #3372 on: Today at 03:00:59 pm
« Reply #3372 on: Today at 03:00:59 pm »
Bit of a free hit for Denmark, if they win theyll put themselves in a strong position. If they lose they only need to beat Australia in the last game.
Iska

Reply #3373 on: Today at 03:03:01 pm
« Reply #3373 on: Today at 03:03:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:57:46 pm

Hmm, that France team is definitely good enough to win this World Cup.  Id been mentally counting them out with all their injuries, but theyre absolutely dripping with it.
Fromola

Reply #3374 on: Today at 03:03:23 pm
« Reply #3374 on: Today at 03:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 03:00:41 pm
I wonder what domestic games from those countries are like?  Somebody must have seen them, you can get streams of anything on the internet I gather.

MLS has got gradually better which has helped USA and Canada bring players through.

Lastrador

Reply #3375 on: Today at 03:03:42 pm
« Reply #3375 on: Today at 03:03:42 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:00:17 pm
Saudis diving and rolling around the ground after 94 mins at 2 down is certainly a bold strategy.
You cant deny they were committed to their strategy.
Fromola

Reply #3376 on: Today at 03:05:28 pm
« Reply #3376 on: Today at 03:05:28 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:00:59 pm
Bit of a free hit for Denmark, if they win theyll put themselves in a strong position. If they lose they only need to beat Australia in the last game.

A bit like USA yesterday.
Coolie High

Reply #3377 on: Today at 03:05:37 pm
« Reply #3377 on: Today at 03:05:37 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:41:31 pm
Would add Canada to that. No idea who half their team are and one of the known ones was Junior Hoilett and they completely outplayed Belgium

Them too! I feel like North American nations can have a decent core of players in the near future as soon as they start prioritising the sport, got a lot of good athletes which is always a good base to start from.
Iska

Reply #3378 on: Today at 03:10:07 pm
« Reply #3378 on: Today at 03:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:03:23 pm
MLS has got gradually better which has helped USA and Canada bring players through.
It looks very promising for them I must say.  I suppose the one thing these leagues cant do is breed killer strikers - only hothousing in the toughest conditions seems to be able to do that.  I always thought if the US could get city kids playing football like they do basketball theyd be unstoppable, but it seems to be not that kind of sport there.
Samie

Reply #3379 on: Today at 03:13:44 pm
« Reply #3379 on: Today at 03:13:44 pm »
Deschamps looking to bore his way into the final yet again.

The only bit of spark is Mbappe.
Crosby Nick

Reply #3380 on: Today at 03:15:03 pm
« Reply #3380 on: Today at 03:15:03 pm »
A friend of mine has just likened Hal Robson-Kanu to Mark Ramprakash. Beautiful to look at but very dull analysis.
