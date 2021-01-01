« previous next »
World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)

smicer07

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3280 on: Today at 01:44:51 pm
And that, my friends, is why players go down theatrically.
Fromola

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3281 on: Today at 01:44:56 pm
Great way to reward and encourage diving.
Ray K

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3282 on: Today at 01:45:02 pm
Harry Kane-esque
thegoodfella

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3283 on: Today at 01:45:09 pm
That's pretty soft.
The Final Third

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3284 on: Today at 01:45:20 pm
Envelope's in the mail..
Lastrador

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3285 on: Today at 01:45:28 pm
The WC of the soft pens.
Red Cactii

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3286 on: Today at 01:45:37 pm
Went down like hed been hit by an asteroid, but such a silly challenge.
TheShanklyGates

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3287 on: Today at 01:45:56 pm
Justice done.
Iska

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3288 on: Today at 01:45:57 pm
Extremely Polish-looking woman in the crowd there.
smicer07

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3289 on: Today at 01:45:58 pm
10 minutes of added time 🙄
Wabaloolah

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3290 on: Today at 01:45:58 pm
🙈
gerrardisgod

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3291 on: Today at 01:46:00 pm
Former Newcastle player is a converted fan of Saudi Arabia shocker.
rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3292 on: Today at 01:46:04 pm
:lmao
Dim Glas

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3293 on: Today at 01:46:08 pm
LOL

Awful penalty, awful follow up
Ray K

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3294 on: Today at 01:46:09 pm
2nd save even better than the first.
Lastrador

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3295 on: Today at 01:46:34 pm
Justice done.
Gerry Attrick

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3296 on: Today at 01:46:40 pm
That second save is astonishingly good.
Ray K

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3297 on: Today at 01:46:49 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:46:08 pm
LOL

Awful penalty, awful follow up
Nothing wrong with the follow up, was a magnificent save.
Chris~

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3298 on: Today at 01:46:51 pm
That second save was amazing
Coolie High

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3299 on: Today at 01:46:57 pm
Good second save.
Wabaloolah

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3300 on: Today at 01:46:59 pm
Think his heel was just on the line
Iska

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3301 on: Today at 01:47:07 pm
Didnt realise hed saved the rebound, that is a phenomenal save.
Rob Dylan

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3302 on: Today at 01:47:16 pm
Shouldn't that be retaken?
Paul-LFC

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3303 on: Today at 01:47:32 pm
What a second save that was.
Gerry Attrick

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3304 on: Today at 01:48:14 pm
He duped him with his trigger movement looking like he was diving to his left but was pushing to his right.
RobbieRedman

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3305 on: Today at 01:48:19 pm
you just knew he would miss
King Kenny 7

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3306 on: Today at 01:48:42 pm
Szczesny "The Cat"

Brian Clough, are you watching.
Fromola

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3307 on: Today at 01:48:55 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 01:45:28 pm
The WC of the soft pens.

Only way to get a few goals.
Ray K

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3308 on: Today at 01:48:58 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 01:47:16 pm
Shouldn't that be retaken?
Why? His foot was on the line.
Iska

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3309 on: Today at 01:49:12 pm
Of course the analysis is entirely about Szczesnys heel, no need to see how he pulled off that second save.
Crosby Nick

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3310 on: Today at 01:49:13 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 01:45:57 pm
Extremely Polish-looking woman in the crowd there.

The one from Eurovision a few years back ideally.
rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3311 on: Today at 01:49:17 pm
Someone is getting sent off in this match
Pistolero

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3312 on: Today at 01:49:20 pm
Justice done there...was a sweaty ringpiece of a decision to award it
