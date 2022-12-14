Risk averse twat.



USA didn't mate, and I agree, I thought it was a bit odd to be honest.



Sort of the same problem is how bad Kane looks. Hes doing the routine deeper link up play well enough so I wouldnt rule out him regaining form - but the stuff that really counts for a no.9, where you need to be sharp in the box, hes not there at all. His usual trajectory in tournaments, running out of gas midway through, isnt promising either. Southgate isnt nimble enough to come up with a plan B, so I guess England arent winning this, though they should have as good a chance as anyone. Probably wouldnt matter even if there was a like-for-like like Abraham in the squad, you cant drop Englands captain in a tournament anyway.Its not 2020 anymore though. It probably looks weird to them that our guys are still doing it, especially when it was an American thing to begin with. Subconsciously it probably feels like a submissive tribute to them, like the royals visiting the pacific islands and having the locals bowing as soon as they step off the boat. Terrible way to start a sporting contest, psychologically.