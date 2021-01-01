Look i get it....I saw an interview from Southgate that explained they look at how to progress through tournaments. It's safety first, don't concede nick a goal.



England are in a controlling position in the group.



The thing that fucks me off, is that when you get to knock out football, you have to go for it - leave it all on the table. You don't want to ever think 'what if I took this risk and tried to win the game'



Imagine England play Brazil who will throw the kitchen sink....and you've got the likes of Trent and Foden on the bench....



Mount is a tactically smart player, but he was fucking invisible tonight....he could have started Foden and provided that opportunity for a clever pass, dribble or shot.



I inherently don't enjoy watching Southgate teams, it's safety first.



Give me a Klopp rock and roll football over this tepid, terrified of conceding a goal shite. Be brave, take a risk....and go out there to win games...... There is a reason Brazil have 5 world cups....and it's never been about containing the opposition.