Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3160 on: Yesterday at 09:10:59 pm »
Gareth Southgate thought it would be tough to play well two games in a row.
Offline andy07

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3161 on: Yesterday at 09:11:04 pm »
Bellingham must gave had £50 million knocked off his price tag.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3162 on: Yesterday at 09:11:11 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:10:37 pm
Southgate says he's really pleased  ;D ;D
Hes just found out theyve got Pizza Hut for dinner.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3163 on: Yesterday at 09:11:29 pm »
Fucking Southgate wanking himself over maguire :lmao
Offline Schmidt

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3164 on: Yesterday at 09:11:32 pm »
The important thing is Trent isn't out there getting run into the ground by the relegation specialist and blamed for every bad result. With a bit of luck he'll return from the world cup a bit less burnt out and ready to end the season strong.

That's assuming he isn't running hard laps in training every day of course, which wouldn't shock me.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3165 on: Yesterday at 09:11:42 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Yesterday at 09:10:40 pm
We've lost the right to call it football.

Nah
Offline lfc_col

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3166 on: Yesterday at 09:11:50 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:10:37 pm
Southgate says he's really pleased  ;D ;D

And so pleased with the way England built from the back, says Maguire and Stones controlled the game. Hahahahaha

It was bloody awful  :o ::)
Offline johnybarnes

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3167 on: Yesterday at 09:15:02 pm »
Maguire and Stones passing the ball amongst themselves was part of the problem Gareth...
Offline bornandbRED

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3168 on: Yesterday at 09:16:53 pm »
This is the worst World Cup Ive ever seen. Absolutely 0 vibes.
Offline Fromola

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3169 on: Yesterday at 09:17:51 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 09:08:32 pm
Yep saying Trent and Foden would start for Brazil, France and Spain. Hes right. Theyre making out Trent gets beaten every single time 1v1. Its insulting. And Im not a foden fan but hes brilliant and I cant believe he didnt get on there.

There's a difference between the way we play and England play. Southgate's tactics are far more defensive and we haven't protected the defence in midfield this season.

Trent has been an ever present in teams with great defensive records for long periods in 90+ point seasons in recent years.
Offline elsewhere

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3170 on: Yesterday at 09:19:18 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:11:04 pm
Bellingham must gave had £50 million knocked off his price tag.
If he is valued at 100M, I hope we are not the dumb team to pay it.
Offline Fromola

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3171 on: Yesterday at 09:20:07 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 09:11:29 pm
Fucking Southgate wanking himself over maguire :lmao

He might have done his job but England could have played without a defence and Pickford still wouldn't have had a save to make. Their attack is pitiful bar the odd bit of magic from Pulisic.
Offline elsewhere

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3172 on: Yesterday at 09:20:11 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 09:16:53 pm
This is the worst World Cup Ive ever seen. Absolutely 0 vibes.
I think South Africa was way worse
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3173 on: Yesterday at 09:23:12 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:20:11 pm
I think South Africa was way worse

I'm having flashbacks to hearing them damn vuvuzelas.
Offline RedBec1993

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3174 on: Yesterday at 09:23:30 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:17:51 pm
There's a difference between the way we play and England play. Southgate's tactics are far more defensive and we haven't protected the defence in midfield this season.

Trent has been an ever present in teams with great defensive records for long periods in 90+ point seasons in recent years.

Exactly and these so called experts cant see that, if he was that much of a liability defensively we wouldnt have one of the best defensive records for a very long period of time. The things that get said about Trent are ridiculous, of course Im quite protective but I wonder what it does to Trent? Seeing the likes of Trippier ahead of him, like yeah he takes a good free kick but what else can he do?
Offline Fromola

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3175 on: Yesterday at 09:24:41 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:20:11 pm
I think South Africa was way worse

I watched every game at that World Cup and the football was really bad and it was low scoring. Even Spain (far better than any current national side) basically won every game 1-0. I thought the last 2 World Cups were a pretty good watch overall.

I've dipped in and out of this one more. I think teams are undercooked, they haven't had any preparation time which doesn't help the quality. A general lack of attacking talent and teams relying on past it stars like Ronaldo, Suarez, Messi, Di Maria and Bale. It needs more new stars. At least Mbappe stepped up.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3176 on: Yesterday at 09:25:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:17:51 pm
There's a difference between the way we play and England play. Southgate's tactics are far more defensive and we haven't protected the defence in midfield this season.

Trent has been an ever present in teams with great defensive records for long periods in 90+ point seasons in recent years.

But those first 70 mins today, there wouldnt have been enough protection there to allow Trent absolute freedom to go and make things happen.

It was essentially Stones and Maguire passing it amongst themselves, Rice trying to make angles, the fullbacks coming a bit narrow and then a massive gap to the rest. The second Trents area would get exploited, England would be under massive pressure as theres no cover beyond Rice.

I dont think well see Trent get any minutes here. I think we would see Walker before Trent, unless he goes to a back 3 which is not likely from here.

As much as I like the thought of Trent getting a rest and being out of the limelight, I think this would be of great disappointment/frustration for him.
Offline jepovic

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3177 on: Yesterday at 09:26:35 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:23:12 pm
I'm having flashbacks to hearing them damn vuvuzelas.
See, theres something positive about this WC. Nice and quiet like a baseball game
Offline Fromola

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3178 on: Yesterday at 09:26:42 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 09:23:30 pm
Exactly and these so called experts cant see that, if he was that much of a liability defensively we wouldnt have one of the best defensive records for a very long period of time. The things that get said about Trent are ridiculous, of course Im quite protective but I wonder what it does to Trent? Seeing the likes of Trippier ahead of him, like yeah he takes a good free kick but what else can he do?

Southgate is so reliant on set plays though, he's basically his Rory Delap. And he always needed Walker for his recovery pace.
Offline A-Bomb

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3179 on: Yesterday at 09:29:13 pm »
Look i get it....I saw an interview from Southgate that explained they look at how to progress through tournaments. It's safety first, don't concede nick a goal.

England are in a controlling position in the group.

The thing that fucks me off, is that when you get to knock out football, you have to go for it - leave it all on the table. You don't want to ever think 'what if I took this risk and tried to win the game'

Imagine England play Brazil who will throw the kitchen sink....and you've got the likes of Trent and Foden on the bench....

Mount is a tactically smart player, but he was fucking invisible tonight....he could have started Foden and provided that opportunity for a clever pass, dribble or shot.

I inherently don't enjoy watching Southgate teams, it's safety first.

Give me a Klopp rock and roll football over this tepid, terrified of conceding a goal shite. Be brave, take a risk....and go out there to win games...... There is a reason Brazil have 5 world cups....and it's never been about containing the opposition.
Offline stockdam

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3180 on: Yesterday at 09:29:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:24:41 pm
I watched every game at that World Cup and the football was really bad and it was low scoring. Even Spain (far better than any current national side) basically won every game 1-0. I thought the last 2 World Cups were a pretty good watch overall.

I've dipped in and out of this one more. I think teams are undercooked, they haven't had any preparation time which doesn't help the quality. A general lack of attacking talent and teams relying on past it stars like Ronaldo, Suarez, Messi, Di Maria and Bale. It needs more new stars. At least Mbappe stepped up.

I agree about the lack of prep time. The players and managers have had hardly any time to work out how to play together.
Offline Samie

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3181 on: Yesterday at 09:31:14 pm »
Day 7 Fixtures

Offline Rob Dylan

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3182 on: Yesterday at 09:34:57 pm »
Southgate, like a lot of other managers, doesn't seem to be managing his squad very well. The games are closer together than normal, players like Kane already look knackered, yet he picks the same starting 11, and brings on basically the same subs. It's not like he doesn't have options on the bench.
Offline Fromola

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3183 on: Yesterday at 09:35:17 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 09:29:13 pm
Look i get it....I saw an interview from Southgate that explained they look at how to progress through tournaments. It's safety first, don't concede nick a goal.

England are in a controlling position in the group.

The thing that fucks me off, is that when you get to knock out football, you have to go for it - leave it all on the table. You don't want to ever think 'what if I took this risk and tried to win the game'

Imagine England play Brazil who will throw the kitchen sink....and you've got the likes of Trent and Foden on the bench....

Mount is a tactically smart player, but he was fucking invisible tonight....he could have started Foden and provided that opportunity for a clever pass, dribble or shot.

I inherently don't enjoy watching Southgate teams, it's safety first.

Give me a Klopp rock and roll football over this tepid, terrified of conceding a goal shite. Be brave, take a risk....and go out there to win games...... There is a reason Brazil have 5 world cups....and it's never been about containing the opposition.

Southgate's that cautious in his thinking that the Iran result earlier today probably changed his approach by thinking we draw and we're effectively through so just grind it out.

Had Wales put a few past Iran then a draw tonight would have left England-Wales as more of a knockout game had USA beat Iran and they'd have likely gone for it more.
Offline jepovic

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3184 on: Yesterday at 09:40:45 pm »
I dont think a midfield of Rice and Bellingham would take us to the top.
Offline harryc

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3185 on: Yesterday at 09:51:29 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 09:40:45 pm
I dont think a midfield of Rice and Bellingham would take us to the top.

Cheaper and probably higher ceiling would be Musah over Rice.
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3186 on: Yesterday at 09:55:45 pm »
England have only won one game in the last eight  :o
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3187 on: Yesterday at 10:02:31 pm »
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 09:51:29 pm
Cheaper and probably higher ceiling would be Musah over Rice.

Can i get some Naan bread with that?
Offline bornandbRED

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3188 on: Yesterday at 10:09:41 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:20:11 pm
I think South Africa was way worse

Possibly but at least it was in the summer and you had 2 really good official anthems. Wavin flag still might be the GOAT World Cup song.

There literally is 0 memorable about this one thus far.
Offline stockdam

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3189 on: Yesterday at 10:10:42 pm »
I missed the start of the game tonight..did the USA team take the knee?
If not then thats strange as the symbol originated there.
I know that it has moved on since that but why do USA not do itI apologise if they did. Or do they do it during the anthem?
Offline Golyo

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3190 on: Yesterday at 10:20:26 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 08:24:01 pm
Another game where Im scratching my head thinking how is Jude Bellingham being touted for £120m+?
The guy who can't use a generational talent like Trent in his team can probably destroy other players who have to play to his dour tactics. This draw was all Southgate needed anyway.
Offline S

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3191 on: Yesterday at 10:37:26 pm »
All the England fans are now slating Southgate for not bringing Trent on. A week ago he was apparently fortunate to even be on the plane.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3192 on: Yesterday at 10:40:15 pm »
Would be funny if England go through only get knocked out by a poor Dutch team.
Offline S

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3193 on: Yesterday at 10:40:40 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 10:09:41 pm
Possibly but at least it was in the summer and you had 2 really good official anthems. Wavin flag still might be the GOAT World Cup song.

There literally is 0 memorable about this one thus far.
The thing you have to remember when judging the 2010 World Cup though is that someti- BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR
Offline LanceLink!!!!!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3194 on: Yesterday at 10:46:37 pm »
I'd rather see Dave Lee Travis play Macbeth.
Offline Morgana

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3195 on: Yesterday at 10:46:55 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 10:37:26 pm
All the England fans are now slating Southgate for not bringing Trent on. A week ago he was apparently fortunate to even be on the plane.

It's ridiculous the level of hyperbole that surrounds that boy. Anyway, I think tonight further proves that England are not a title-winning team. At the Euros they played all easy teams until a poor German team in the quarters and then Denmark in the semis. The Danes nearly beat them too. Very unfortunate the way England was gifted that result. I honestly dread to think what France or Brazil would do to us right now.  They got totally carried away by that Iran result, and it wasn't even a clean sheet. 
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3196 on: Yesterday at 11:24:07 pm »
Trent is loved worldwide and he's recognised as the best. The mentality of a Spain or a Brazil is that they'll have 70-75% possession every game so they need the best footballers. Roberto Carlos, for example, would never have made it as a LB for England.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3197 on: Yesterday at 11:35:32 pm »
Waste of a month for Trent this.
Offline jckliew

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3198 on: Today at 12:13:48 am »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Yesterday at 09:10:40 pm
We've lost the right to call it football.
Nothing is coming home
Online newterp

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3199 on: Today at 01:18:08 am »
The last play of the game from the US is a level of cowardice not seen in a long time.

Good game by then overall though.
