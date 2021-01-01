As much as I like Bellingham hes another one of those stiff central midfielders that England sometimes produce, you have him and Rice in the same midfielder or even Henderson and theres not much ability to provide penetrative passes little jinks and turns that many of the other central midfielders other top European nations produce.



France are a team that also provide a similar scope of midfielder but they balance it with creative and imaginative attackers like Dembele and Mbappe, we need to bring Foden in at the Mount position for sure.