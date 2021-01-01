As much as I like Bellingham hes another one of those stiff central midfielders that England sometimes produce, you have him and Rice in the same midfielder or even Henderson and theres not much ability to provide penetrative passes little jinks and turns that many of the other central midfielders other top European nations produce.
France are a team that also provide a similar scope of midfielder but they balance it with creative and imaginative attackers like Dembele and Mbappe, we need to bring Foden in at the Mount position for sure.