Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 54250 times)

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2800 on: Today at 05:29:35 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 05:28:10 pm
Is it my eyesight or has the colour of there shirt gone more like the traditional orange they usually wear

Gone less Orange-y mate.  ;D
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2801 on: Today at 05:29:37 pm »
Great hearing Clive and Ally together again.....light years ahead of any other commentary team...
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2802 on: Today at 05:29:40 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:26:03 pm
But its not how any defender plays - you cant just watch while a lad carries it into your box, pauses, sets himself and shoots - its just weird
Best guess is its mental not physical, hes just become madly passive in those situations
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2803 on: Today at 05:29:40 pm »
Holland have nothing going forward.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2804 on: Today at 05:30:31 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 05:27:47 pm
Konate being dropped/left out, seemingly. Wouldnt be a major tournament without the French making bizarre decisions.
Varane will probably reclaim his spot if he's fit based on merit alone. Both Konate and Saliba are better players, but international managers have their loyalties. He's won a World Cup with them, so that probably helps.

Netherland's low on quality in attack. All falls apart very quickly.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2805 on: Today at 05:31:50 pm »
McCoist was so quick to blame Virg for the goal, mentioned it a few times but when it was clear Ake was the one playing him onside, he shut up.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2806 on: Today at 05:35:45 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:29:40 pm
Holland have nothing going forward.

For a country who have been known for their attacking talent, their inability to produce world-class players in that area anymore, should probably be viewed as a means to overhaul their youth development set-up
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2807 on: Today at 05:35:54 pm »
Did the commentator just say Davids might have to take the sunglasses off?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2808 on: Today at 05:40:50 pm »
It's ok, Wout Weghorst is coming on.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2809 on: Today at 05:44:17 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 05:31:50 pm
McCoist was so quick to blame Virg for the goal, mentioned it a few times but when it was clear Ake was the one playing him onside, he shut up.

He's still fucking awful for it, we've seen it enough times this season already.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2810 on: Today at 05:44:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:28:12 pm
Deschamps the dickhead is dropping the wrong player.  :butt
good news if you ask me samuel
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2811 on: Today at 05:45:25 pm »
Depay playing like shit.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2812 on: Today at 05:49:04 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 05:44:17 pm
He's still fucking awful for it, we've seen it enough times this season already.

Maybe he was worried about getting a yellow card?


I have no idea, not watching any of this shite!  ;D
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2813 on: Today at 05:49:35 pm »
Valencia getting stretchered off. Big blow for Ecuador
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2814 on: Today at 05:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:49:04 pm
Maybe he was worried about getting a yellow card?


I have no idea, not watching any of this shite!  ;D

Probably worried about Nations League next year. :P
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2815 on: Today at 05:51:00 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:49:35 pm
Valencia getting stretchered off. Big blow for Ecuador

All part of Fromola's conspiracy to make things easier for England.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2816 on: Today at 05:53:30 pm »
Qatar first team knocked out would be a shame.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2817 on: Today at 05:59:07 pm »
Starting to think I shouldn't have been "quite happy" with getting Netherlands in the work sweep. I mean, Daley Blind at LWB...
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2818 on: Today at 06:02:13 pm »
Qatar are out  :)
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2819 on: Today at 06:03:04 pm »



