Offline The North Bank

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2600 on: Today at 11:25:25 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:22:23 am
This is what happens when you're essentially rewarding players like Bale and Ramsay for what they've done in the past, despite being pretty much retired now. They might as well have called up Dean Saunders.

Giggsy, hed fit right in over there
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2601 on: Today at 11:30:42 am »
Wales would send a glass eye to sleep.
Online Redsnappa

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2602 on: Today at 11:34:18 am »
It's like Aaron Ramsay has forgotten how to play football.
Online RideTheWalrus

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2603 on: Today at 11:35:04 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:22:23 am
This is what happens when you're essentially rewarding players like Bale and Ramsay for what they've done in the past, despite being pretty much retired now. They might as well have called up Dean Saunders.

I mean Bale scored the winner against Ukraine to send Wales to the world cup, and scored two against Austria in the game before. Ramsey got a few too in qualifiers.

I take your point in that Bale is completely lacking in match sharpness having barely played a 90 for LAFC, but every time, without fail, Bale turns up for Wales I don't think any England player plays with as much pride as Bale does for Wales.

Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2604 on: Today at 11:35:17 am »
Great save from his saluting arm
Online harryc

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2605 on: Today at 11:40:59 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:22:23 am
This is what happens when you're essentially rewarding players like Bale and Ramsay for what they've done in the past, despite being pretty much retired now. They might as well have called up Dean Saunders.

You need to be patient.

Bale scores when he wants to remember, hes still having a snooze atm.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2606 on: Today at 11:41:57 am »
Quote from: harryc on Today at 11:40:59 am
You need to be patient.

Bale scores when he wants to remember.

He writes his own scripts. Maybe he should write a script where hes not a washed up old man for 85 minutes, scores a penalty and pretends hes the hero.
Online Brain Potter

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2607 on: Today at 11:42:16 am »
Wales have been worse than dog shit. But at 0-0 they could still snatch something
Online Chris~

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2608 on: Today at 11:44:46 am »
Amazing knee strike
Online gerrardisgod

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2609 on: Today at 11:45:03 am »
Hennessy going full German.
Online NarutoReds

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2610 on: Today at 11:45:23 am »
That's not a red?
Offline Iska

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2611 on: Today at 11:45:31 am »
As clear a red as you will ever see
Online disgraced cake

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2612 on: Today at 11:45:37 am »
HOW hasn't he walked???
Online RJH

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2613 on: Today at 11:45:49 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:45:23 am
That's not a red?

Feel its a definite red if he wasnt a keeper.
Offline lfc_col

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2614 on: Today at 11:45:59 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:45:23 am
That's not a red?

 :lmao :lmao :lmao ridiculous oh he's going to look at it
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2615 on: Today at 11:46:02 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:45:23 am
That's not a red?

Guessing the argument is there was a covering defender. It should be though
Online S

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2616 on: Today at 11:46:12 am »
Red all day.
Online DelTrotter

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2617 on: Today at 11:46:18 am »
Horrendous challenge, even ignoring the potential goal aspect the challenge was disgusting
Online Chris~

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2618 on: Today at 11:46:44 am »
Can't believe the commentators are going on about it being last man and not for kneeing him in the face
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2619 on: Today at 11:46:49 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:45:37 am
HOW hasn't he walked???

Joke is he didn't even protest. Schumachered him
Online disgraced cake

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2620 on: Today at 11:47:32 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 11:45:03 am
Hennessy going full German.

At least the red card will mean he'll have a few extra spare minutes to learn about the Nazis
Online Brain Potter

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2621 on: Today at 11:47:55 am »
The covering defender is irrelevant. Its the head high challenge thats the red card offence
Online meady1981

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2622 on: Today at 11:48:07 am »
Reminds me of the Diaz one.
Online smicer07

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2623 on: Today at 11:48:21 am »
Can't argue with that one! Nearly took his head off.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2624 on: Today at 11:49:04 am »
Haha goodbye. Not only is that a red card he should be looking at a severe punishment. Something like watching Wales play on a loop for a few weeks.
Online Golyo

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2625 on: Today at 11:49:04 am »
Neco with an absolutely piss-poor forward pass before that Iranian attack.
Offline Iska

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2626 on: Today at 11:50:16 am »
Sets up Iran-USA very nicely now, whether Wales hang on or not.  Edit: assuming the US dont 1950 England tonight.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2627 on: Today at 11:50:45 am »
Don't know why Ward doesn't start anyway. By far the better keeper
Online TSC

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2628 on: Today at 11:51:08 am »
Wales getting out of jail here if Iran don't win.
Online KIFS

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2629 on: Today at 11:51:19 am »
At least Danny will get a game now.
Online King Kenny 7

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2630 on: Today at 11:53:40 am »
Still hoping for a Wales late winner here.
Online Golyo

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2631 on: Today at 11:53:46 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:50:45 am
Don't know why Ward doesn't start anyway. By far the better keeper
On current form you are right, but he started the season horribly.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2632 on: Today at 11:58:04 am »
Not sure why we didn't pick Bale today.

Awful performance by the whole team

Can't believe Iran haven't scored
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2633 on: Today at 11:58:07 am »
Even without the sending off, Iran should have won this. Finishing has been woeful though
Online DelTrotter

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2634 on: Today at 11:58:53 am »
Wowwww what a hit son!!! fully deserved
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2635 on: Today at 11:58:55 am »
Well deserved
Offline elsewhere

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2636 on: Today at 11:58:56 am »
truly deserved! well done Iran!
Online S

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2637 on: Today at 11:58:58 am »
Get in!
Online Wabaloolah

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2638 on: Today at 11:58:59 am »
Spoke to soon, deserved to be fair
Online gerrardisgod

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2639 on: Today at 11:59:07 am »
Absolutely deserved.

Disgrace of a performance.
