This is what happens when you're essentially rewarding players like Bale and Ramsay for what they've done in the past, despite being pretty much retired now. They might as well have called up Dean Saunders.



I mean Bale scored the winner against Ukraine to send Wales to the world cup, and scored two against Austria in the game before. Ramsey got a few too in qualifiers.I take your point in that Bale is completely lacking in match sharpness having barely played a 90 for LAFC, but every time, without fail, Bale turns up for Wales I don't think any England player plays with as much pride as Bale does for Wales.