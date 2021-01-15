« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63] 64   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 48031 times)

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,711
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2480 on: Today at 08:24:04 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 08:17:42 pm
There are a lot of empty seats in this stadium especially at the Brazil end (unsurprisingly due to the travel distance).
They'll be out in huge numbers at the next World Cup
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,006
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2481 on: Today at 08:26:02 pm »
Alisson and Vinicius are the only likeable characters in that team
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,006
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2482 on: Today at 08:30:59 pm »
good goal to be fair
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,898
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2483 on: Today at 08:31:03 pm »
O Pombo
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2484 on: Today at 08:31:19 pm »
Wow
Incredible strike to be fair
Logged

Online acks

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2485 on: Today at 08:31:32 pm »
what a goal!
Logged

Online Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,366
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2486 on: Today at 08:31:42 pm »
Commentators making out like that one was a good finish now.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2487 on: Today at 08:31:43 pm »
Great goal fair play
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,992
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2488 on: Today at 08:31:51 pm »
Amazing what leaving Everton can do for you.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,491
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2489 on: Today at 08:31:56 pm »
Ha ha, I made this happen. I CONTROL THE PLAYERS> MUHAHAHAHHAHA

He's still shit.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,898
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2490 on: Today at 08:32:05 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 08:31:42 pm
Commentators making out like that one was a good finish now.
it was a great finish
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,610
  • SPQR
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2491 on: Today at 08:32:44 pm »
If Messi or Ronaldo scored that we'd never hear the end of it. Great goal to be fair.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,352
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2492 on: Today at 08:33:15 pm »
A lot of players can't replicate their club form when they play for their national sides but it seems like it's the opposite for Richarlison.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,325
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2493 on: Today at 08:33:19 pm »
Richarlisson has that slappable face whether he's playing in blue, white or yellow.  :wanker
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,006
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2494 on: Today at 08:33:24 pm »
we all knew he was a big part of what this team could achieve ;)
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,847
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2495 on: Today at 08:33:28 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:51:26 pm
What is the point of Richarlison? He does nothing

 :) ;) :D ;D
Logged
#JFT97

Online Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,643
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2496 on: Today at 08:33:29 pm »
Early applicant for the goal of the tournament.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,352
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2497 on: Today at 08:34:01 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:31:51 pm
Amazing what leaving Everton can do for you.

Samba Samba, a goal for all of Everton!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,525
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2498 on: Today at 08:34:06 pm »
Good finish, but the shitbag defender turned his back to get out the way of it...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,898
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2499 on: Today at 08:34:40 pm »
Cenk Tosun taught him that.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,516
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2500 on: Today at 08:34:50 pm »
Pele just got up for that.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,006
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2501 on: Today at 08:36:23 pm »
Emoji face in
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,330
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2502 on: Today at 08:36:34 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 08:33:29 pm
Early applicant for the goal of the tournament.

The Gavi finish is mine so far
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,006
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2503 on: Today at 08:37:18 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 08:33:29 pm
Early applicant for the goal of the tournament.
nah, saudi's goal was much better imo
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,641
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2504 on: Today at 08:37:44 pm »
Meanwhile, the Liverpool Women are doing a great comeback from 2-1 down to Reading to leading 2-3 in the 74th min. Brilliant game!

But that fades in comparison with what Everton are doing at the world cup from what I read here...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,439
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2505 on: Today at 08:37:52 pm »
Another game that's took a goal to get the game going.

Everyone has played once. Most teams looking very undercooked/rusty at times with the quick turnaround. Just Germany and Argentina who haven't gone to plan with the results and have really fucked up.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,792
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2506 on: Today at 08:38:14 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:37:44 pm
Meanwhile, the Liverpool Women are doing a great comeback from 2-1 down to Reading to leading 2-3 in the 74th min. Brilliant game!

But that fades in comparison with what Everton are doing at the world cup from what I read here...
http://www.hesgoal.com/news/Reading%20W%20vs%20Liverpool%20W.html
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,610
  • SPQR
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2507 on: Today at 08:39:04 pm »
Brazil are toying with them now. Complete dominance.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,439
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2508 on: Today at 08:39:55 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:37:44 pm
Meanwhile, the Liverpool Women are doing a great comeback from 2-1 down to Reading to leading 2-3 in the 74th min. Brilliant game!

But that fades in comparison with what Everton are doing at the world cup from what I read here...

Even if Richarlison does have a great World Cup it's only hit them in the pocket as they could have got a lot more money for him in Jan.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,847
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2509 on: Today at 08:40:37 pm »
Great effort
Logged
#JFT97

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,006
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2510 on: Today at 08:40:41 pm »
Serbian legs totally gone
Logged

Online thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,256
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2511 on: Today at 08:40:45 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:34:40 pm
Cenk Tosun taught him that.

Amr Zaki did it better.
Logged

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,208
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2512 on: Today at 08:40:53 pm »
Even Fred nearly scored!
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2513 on: Today at 08:42:10 pm »
Brazil hAve looked brilliant since going ahead
Logged

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,971
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2514 on: Today at 08:43:22 pm »
Total fluke of a goal.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,610
  • SPQR
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2515 on: Today at 08:44:26 pm »
This should be 5-0 to be fair

Brazil have been brilliant this second half
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,898
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2516 on: Today at 08:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:44:26 pm
This should be 5-0 to be fair

Brazil have been brilliant this second half
yep poor first half but have been great after the break
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,667
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2517 on: Today at 08:45:24 pm »
Fuck this. Im only interested in seeing Allison making saves.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,439
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2518 on: Today at 08:45:25 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:42:10 pm
Brazil hAve looked brilliant since going ahead

Like watching a different game once teams get their goal. A lot of teams are hanging on for 0-0 and then have to come out when they go behind leaving gaps as well.

To be fair, a lot of this opening round of games are essentially friendlies as teams haven't really had preparation time. It should get a bit more cohesive from now.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,816
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2519 on: Today at 08:45:45 pm »
No idea how Raphina stayed on for so long.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63] 64   Go Up
« previous next »
 