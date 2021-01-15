There are a lot of empty seats in this stadium especially at the Brazil end (unsurprisingly due to the travel distance).
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Commentators making out like that one was a good finish now.
What is the point of Richarlison? He does nothing
Amazing what leaving Everton can do for you.
Early applicant for the goal of the tournament.
Meanwhile, the Liverpool Women are doing a great comeback from 2-1 down to Reading to leading 2-3 in the 74th min. Brilliant game!But that fades in comparison with what Everton are doing at the world cup from what I read here...
Cenk Tosun taught him that.
All the best to you and yours too.
This should be 5-0 to be fairBrazil have been brilliant this second half
Brazil hAve looked brilliant since going ahead
