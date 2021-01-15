« previous next »
World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)

Reply #2120 on: Yesterday at 08:51:52 pm
Reply #2120 on: Yesterday at 08:51:52 pm
Lastrador on Yesterday at 08:51:25 pm
Did you grew up in a haunted farm or something?
;D
Reply #2121 on: Yesterday at 08:53:58 pm
Reply #2121 on: Yesterday at 08:53:58 pm
How long is Lukaku out for? They are definitely fucked if he doesn't come back healthy.
Reply #2122 on: Yesterday at 08:56:42 pm
Reply #2122 on: Yesterday at 08:56:42 pm
elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:53:58 pm
How long is Lukaku out for? They are definitely fucked if he doesn't come back healthy.
they reckon he should play a part in the group stage
Reply #2123 on: Yesterday at 08:56:54 pm
Reply #2123 on: Yesterday at 08:56:54 pm
so undeserved, really pissed at Netherlands and Belgium winning so far.
Reply #2124 on: Yesterday at 08:57:05 pm
Reply #2124 on: Yesterday at 08:57:05 pm
Belgium were fucking awful. Had Canada won it would have been deserved and you'd have put money on them to go through to the knockouts
Reply #2125 on: Yesterday at 08:59:46 pm
Reply #2125 on: Yesterday at 08:59:46 pm
elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:56:54 pm
so undeserved, really pissed at Netherlands and Belgium winning so far.
You just hate the Benelux countries don't you? I'm expecting some anti-Luxembourg stuff any minute now  :P

I thought Belgium did all right for a team with an average age of 45.
Reply #2126 on: Yesterday at 09:00:40 pm
Reply #2126 on: Yesterday at 09:00:40 pm
that defender Kamal Miller looked very good, how is he still in MLS but not in Europe?
Reply #2127 on: Yesterday at 09:02:56 pm
Reply #2127 on: Yesterday at 09:02:56 pm
Ray K on Yesterday at 08:59:46 pm
You just hate the Benelux countries don't you? I'm expecting some anti-Luxembourg stuff any minute now  :P

I thought Belgium did all right for a team with an average age of 45.
;D Nah man, I really didn't think they deserved 3 pts.
Reply #2128 on: Yesterday at 09:05:00 pm
Reply #2128 on: Yesterday at 09:05:00 pm
elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:02:56 pm
;D Nah man, I really didn't think they deserved 3 pts.
They'd have been lucky to take a point. They were bloody awful.
Reply #2129 on: Yesterday at 09:11:07 pm
Reply #2129 on: Yesterday at 09:11:07 pm
Lost interest in that after about an hour. Canada were never scoring in a month of Sundays.

Impressive first half though from them.
Reply #2130 on: Yesterday at 09:27:19 pm
Reply #2130 on: Yesterday at 09:27:19 pm
elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:00:40 pm
that defender Kamal Miller looked very good, how is he still in MLS but not in Europe?
6 foot tall CB maybe. He was MLS all star.  Is 25, Looks he went to the college route to the MLS also
Reply #2131 on: Yesterday at 11:59:01 pm
Reply #2131 on: Yesterday at 11:59:01 pm
Devastated by that loss, the boys sure gave it a shot. If we were a more experienced team we would have won going away.

Allez les rouge. Very proud of them.
Reply #2132 on: Today at 12:14:30 am
Reply #2132 on: Today at 12:14:30 am
Day 5 Fixtures:

Switzerland v Cameroon
Uruguay v South Korea
Portugal v Ghana
Brazil v Serbia
Reply #2133 on: Today at 12:53:49 am
Reply #2133 on: Today at 12:53:49 am
Anyone has the gif of Rudiger doing his canter?  LOL
