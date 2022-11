I'm glad to see Japan win. I've had a soft spot for them ever since they hosted in 2002 with South Korea. That time period is very nostalgic for me being in my late teens. Some awful and dodgy decisions in that tournament but still very memorable in my mind.



They always play the right way, nice technical players with intelligent passing but they've always been let down by average defences over the years and may be lacking a really top notch goal scorer. I remember Honda came close to providing some threat higher up the pitch a few tournaments back



Missed the match but might try and find some extended highlights