Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 37369 times)

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1800 on: Today at 04:30:58 pm »
Spain haven't got out of second gear & 3-0 up after 30 minutes, as Costa Rica have been that wank.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1801 on: Today at 04:31:51 pm »
Costa Rica team is absolutely ancient too, so theyre going to be knackered chasing the ball this much. Spain could get close to records.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1802 on: Today at 04:33:30 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:19:37 pm
Joel Campbell is still around !!
Still on loan from Arsenal, presumably
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1803 on: Today at 04:34:18 pm »
Too many Costa Rican players on their heels already. Poor stuff.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1804 on: Today at 04:38:17 pm »
This is where the World Cup golden boot thing is skewed, you could get a hattrick against Panama and youre nearly there. Spain could score anything today
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1805 on: Today at 04:39:04 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:38:17 pm
This is where the World Cup golden boot thing is skewed, you could get a hattrick against Panama and youre nearly there.
Tack on a couple of penalties and any mouth breather could win a golden boot.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1806 on: Today at 04:39:12 pm »
Costa Rica average age must be over 30.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1807 on: Today at 04:40:42 pm »
Dont think theyve made a tackle yet Costa Rica
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1808 on: Today at 04:47:23 pm »
Theyre just adding minutes on for no reason now and Im happy theyre looking at it. Never is this 5 minutes. 3 goals a minute each tops but theres been 0 injuries or time wasting.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1809 on: Today at 04:48:19 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:47:23 pm
Theyre just adding minutes on for no reason now and Im happy theyre looking at it. Never is this 5 minutes. 3 goals a minute each tops but theres been 0 injuries or time wasting.

Yep 5 minutes is ridiculous. Two at the most. The ball has hardly gone out of play too.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1810 on: Today at 04:49:21 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:47:23 pm
Theyre just adding minutes on for no reason now and Im happy theyre looking at it. Never is this 5 minutes. 3 goals a minute each tops but theres been 0 injuries or time wasting.
Hah yeah - for some weird reason I'm reminded of how Cheech and Chong were paid a certain amount of cents (was it a nickel or a dime?) for every time they used the word "maaaaaan!" in their dialogue.......maybe it's the same here? The more minutes you add, the fatter your brown envelope....
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1811 on: Today at 04:50:35 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:24:21 pm
England France and Spain have been the best 3 so far, Belgium Portugal and Brazil to come

Brazil and Spain will stay on the other half of the draw if they win their groups. England and France on the other half with maybe Portugal and Belgium.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1812 on: Today at 04:50:36 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:38:17 pm
This is where the World Cup golden boot thing is skewed, you could get a hattrick against Panama and youre nearly there. Spain could score anything today

Spanish strikers are almost doubling their *season* number of goals domestically in one half of international football - the front 3 have scored 4 between then in 1280 mins of La Liga & Bundesliga football, and scored 3 in this half, lol.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1813 on: Today at 04:51:14 pm »

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1814 on: Today at 04:51:48 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:48:19 pm
Yep 5 minutes is ridiculous. Two at the most. The ball has hardly gone out of play too.

If you ever watch a La Liga game as well they never add injury time on in the first half unless there's a lengthy stoppage.

What should have been a statement about time wasting has basically become we'll add 5 minutes on regardless so you may as well time waste.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1815 on: Today at 04:52:21 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:39:04 pm
Tack on a couple of penalties and any mouth breather could win a golden boot.

Maybe it's just me but I always found that insult weird. Imagine saying that to someone you know and they will look at you oddly
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1816 on: Today at 04:54:42 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 04:52:21 pm
Maybe it's just me but I always found that insult weird. Imagine saying that to someone you know and they will look at you oddly

I doubt anyone is surprised :)
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1817 on: Today at 04:55:17 pm »
Neville: "Can't see where the goals are coming from in this team"

That guy couldn't see his arsehole on a mirrored floor.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1818 on: Today at 05:01:17 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 04:55:17 pm
Neville: "Can't see where the goals are coming from in this team"

That guy couldn't see his arsehole on a mirrored floor.

As I said - the front 3 have scored 4 goals combined in the league this season, so it isn't the most outlandish claim - and looking at the goals, the 2nd goal was a *terrible* attempted "save" from the keeper (I don't think there is a league 1 keeper who wouldn't save that 99% of the time), whilst the third was a penalty (and not the best penalty either). 

It would be like England playing a front three of Lingard, McNeil and Demarai Gray and then them hitting 3 in the first half.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1819 on: Today at 05:03:46 pm »
Rudiger and Gundogan getting tons of abuse from salty Twitter Muslims because they are Muslims and support LGBTQ rights. I fucking hate twitter.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1820 on: Today at 05:05:25 pm »
Yeah, to be fair, that front 3 isn't that great on paper (yes they all scored, but it's Costa Rica). They're good behind the front 3 though. Doubt they go the distance though, but it's not beyond them.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1821 on: Today at 05:09:38 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:51:14 pm



Nicked and passed off as my own observation. :D
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1822 on: Today at 05:10:36 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 05:03:46 pm
Rudiger and Gundogan getting tons of abuse from salty Twitter Muslims because they are Muslims and support LGBTQ rights. I fucking hate twitter.

Rudiger is Muslim? News to me.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1823 on: Today at 05:14:38 pm »
Comical
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1824 on: Today at 05:15:59 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 03:00:59 pm
Costa Rica will thrash Spain next


Maybe not. They are the worst team in the competition so far.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1825 on: Today at 05:16:45 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 05:10:36 pm
Rudiger is Muslim? News to me.

I think Salah, Keita and Konate are also.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1826 on: Today at 05:17:03 pm »
Costa Rica are pathetic, it's like the 9-0 us vs Bournemouth from earlier this season.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1827 on: Today at 05:17:04 pm »
Only 8 years ago Costa Rica topped a group containing England*, Italy and Uruguay.

*Managed by an owl.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1828 on: Today at 05:17:26 pm »
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1829 on: Today at 05:17:42 pm »
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1830 on: Today at 05:17:42 pm »
On the one hand really weak teams from North America or Asia does weaken the tournament but I suppose it's better than watching the likes of Poland park the bus.

Spain looking strong, were unlucky at the last Euros, Spain and Italy were the best teams in it and played the best game but just fell short in that semi final. You'd expect it'll be them or Brazil in the final on that half of the draw.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1831 on: Today at 05:18:25 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 05:05:25 pm
Yeah, to be fair, that front 3 isn't that great on paper (yes they all scored, but it's Costa Rica). They're good behind the front 3 though. Doubt they go the distance though, but it's not beyond them.

I think Ferran could be a very good player, who was wasted a little at City, and then went to the wrong team to try and get more mins when he went to Barcelona and is still young.  Dani Olmo is a good wing back or winger, but not a goal scored, and is still relatively young.  Asensio, on the other hand, is a 26 year old striker who has only once scored 10 goals (never more) in a season, and only 2 more times scored even 5, so we know that he is not that great.

As I type this, Ferran scores a very well taken, but incredibly poorly defended, second
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1832 on: Today at 05:18:28 pm »
And we had the phrase that I hatethey can score whenever they want.

Ok go on then.30-0 should be no problem otherwise they are lazy tossers.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1833 on: Today at 05:19:33 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:16:45 pm
I think Salah and Konate are also.

Well Salah's first name is a bit of a giveaway.  ;D

'Antonio' is not the most common muslim first name out there...
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1834 on: Today at 05:20:34 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 05:19:33 pm
Well Salah's first name is a bit of a giveaway.  ;D

'Antonio' is not the most common muslim first name out there...
Well, I have a friend called Hussein who's a Roman Catholic. Just goes to show, eh?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1835 on: Today at 05:21:52 pm »
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1836 on: Today at 05:23:29 pm »
Dreadful from Morata
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1837 on: Today at 05:24:03 pm »
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on Today at 05:20:34 pm
Well, I have a friend called Hussein who's a Roman Catholic. Just goes to show, eh?


Come to think of it, I have a cousin named Ben who is hindu and of Indian origin!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1838 on: Today at 05:24:57 pm »
This game is deader than heaven on a Saturday night . To use the words of Mr. Leonard Cohen..
