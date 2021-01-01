« previous next »
Sounds like Kane is training. Wonder if this will be actually him uninjured, or if he is going to be prideful and play with an injury and be basically useless, as he is one to do at Spurs (see 2019 CL final)
Juan Carlos Valeron not even making the bench.   :butt
Juan Carlos Valeron not even making the bench.   :butt
Juan Carlos Valeron not even making the bench.   :butt
All 3 of them?
There won't be many boring final group games this year.
Tomiyasu coming on at half time changed the game for japan.

Is Kai havertz the worst number 9 in German national team history
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:49:06 pm
Tomiyasu coming on at half time changed the game for japan.

Is Kai havertz the worst number 9 in German national team history

Shouldn't be classes as a 9 honestly, he isn't a fantastic, natural striker. Him playing there reminds me of Sterling playing striker the last year he was with us - he was our best player, he scored goals, but he was never the best playing as a striker and didn't look like he knew how to play it (because he wasn't a striker)

He's also beyond not being a striker, just not as good as he was expected to be - he can be brilliant but is often just kinda fine.

Germany haven't replaced Klose in all honesty.
Spain should trample these. Not only are Costa Rica crap, they also wont even try to hurt Spain.
