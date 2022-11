Sane only on the bench despite having his best few months as a Bayern player (probably their 4th best attacking player behind Musiala, Muller and Gnabry, and much better than Mane has been) shows their strength in depth in that position, although Havertz to me is still a major weakness as their starting striker - really relying on goals from the 3 behind him. Fullkrug would have been a better shout, or even Gnabry to play their and Sane in the 3 behind.