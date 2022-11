Premature shout that albeit it is against the Aussies. Didn’t see first half but comfortable for France this half.



Based more on the French line up than the game, several underwhelming players (for when they face anyone decent).Look like they've had too many injuries going into the tournament.Aussies one of the weakest teams at the tournament tbf and France obviously have the quality to beat them with the likes of Mbappe. Qualified below Iran and Saudi Arabia.Recovered well though given the result this morning.