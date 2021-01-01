Not what you said mate, you said how do they have the money to travel.There are more Mexicans living in America alone than there are Polish people, but central and south American countries have huge disparity between people who have and have not, meaning there are a shit ton of Mexicans with lots of money, same goes for Brazilians, Argentinians, etc. Never mind the hundreds of thousands living in Europe and Asia. I am assuming you know this so was confused at the reference to 'how did they get the money.' Not wanting to dig you out, was half jibbing as I am sure you didn't mean it to come out that way, but on the face of it it sounded quite bad! Sure you can see why right?
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Saved, have that u cheating prick
How did he cheat? He didnt went down or anything. Its just that the ref made a questionable decision.
how do they have the money to travel
... I included the word so in my statement
..how did so many afford to travel. My assumption is that per person their fans are on a par with English fans. I wouldnt expect so many English fans to travel over 13,000 km to pack out a stadium. It wasnt meant to be in anyway a negative comment and certainly not in anyway racist. Sorry.
Ochoa becoming Lev Yashin in a World Cup is more predictable than death.Vampire! Comes alive evrey 4 years.
Can't listen to Martin Keown and this female commentator. Oh for the days of Barry Davis, Brian Moore, and someone like Trevor Brooking on co-commentary.
Anybody else see That Turkey hat, or am i having an episode!
Ah yes one of my all time favourite lines of commentary was from Brooking in the 94 World CupI cant find the words to describe the stupidness of that decisionWell clearly Trev
How many times per week do you have these "episodes", I wonder.
In other news, Portugal's Great Hero will be playing his WC without any club affiliation https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/63720774
Eusabio is back playing?
Well those last two games have stalled the rollercoaster start to the tournament.....expecting France's result to be a formality, so onto tomorrow's games by the looks of it.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Better than that fraud Saliba.
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.21]