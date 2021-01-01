Not what you said mate, you said how do they have the money to travel.



There are more Mexicans living in America alone than there are Polish people, but central and south American countries have huge disparity between people who have and have not, meaning there are a shit ton of Mexicans with lots of money, same goes for Brazilians, Argentinians, etc. Never mind the hundreds of thousands living in Europe and Asia. I am assuming you know this so was confused at the reference to 'how did they get the money.'



Not wanting to dig you out, was half jibbing as I am sure you didn't mean it to come out that way, but on the face of it it sounded quite bad! Sure you can see why right?







how do they have the money to travel ... I included the word so in my statement ..how did so many afford to travel. My assumption is that per person their fans are on a par with English fans. I wouldnt expect so many English fans to travel over 13,000 km to pack out a stadium. It wasnt meant to be in anyway a negative comment and certainly not in anyway racist. Sorry.