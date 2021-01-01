« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35] 36   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 29652 times)

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 05:14:56 pm »
That's all kinds of wrong,six of one surely.


They need to check the refs luggage for a maga hat  ;)
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 05:14:57 pm »
Tough one that- both are pulling each other but think sticking his leg out brings Lewandowski down
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,816
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 05:15:10 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 05:07:00 pm
Not what you said mate, you said how do they have the money to travel.

There are more Mexicans living in America alone than there are Polish people, but central and south American countries have huge disparity between people who have and have not, meaning there are a shit ton of Mexicans with lots of money, same goes for Brazilians, Argentinians, etc. Never mind the hundreds of thousands living in Europe and Asia. I am assuming you know this so was confused at the reference to 'how did they get the money.'

Not wanting to dig you out, was half jibbing as I am sure you didn't mean it to come out that way, but on the face of it it sounded quite bad! Sure you can see why right?



how do they have the money to travel... I included the word so in my statement..how did so many afford to travel. My assumption is that per person their fans are on a par with English fans. I wouldnt expect so many English fans to travel over 13,000 km to pack out a stadium. It wasnt meant to be in anyway a negative comment and certainly not in anyway racist. Sorry.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 05:16:01 pm »
Ochoaaaa
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 05:16:04 pm »
Saved- crowd is going mad
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,326
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 05:16:07 pm »
Haha.

Poland shouldn't be rewarded for their shit-on-a-stick footie. Have we learned nothing from the horrors Greece inflicted on us all during the 00's?
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,997
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 05:16:08 pm »
Saved, have that u cheating prick
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 05:16:10 pm »
Saved
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,542
  • And Could He Play!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 05:16:18 pm »
They need to change VAR going back on decisions that happened minutes before restricting the flow of the game
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1369 on: Today at 05:16:23 pm »
Ochoa becoming Lev Yashin in a World Cup is more predictable than death.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1370 on: Today at 05:16:23 pm »
Now what ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,802
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 05:16:57 pm »
Haha justice done
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,909
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 05:17:44 pm »
Ochoa absolutely loves the World Cup  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,469
  • Not Italian
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 05:18:47 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 05:16:08 pm
Saved, have that u cheating prick
How did he cheat? He didnt went down or anything. Its just that the ref made a questionable decision.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 05:19:41 pm »
Ref is bent.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,997
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 05:20:40 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 05:18:47 pm
How did he cheat? He didnt went down or anything. Its just that the ref made a questionable decision.
he's a cheating prick based on history and again here he's fouling just as much as the defender :D
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,310
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 05:23:16 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:15:10 pm
how do they have the money to travel... I included the word so in my statement..how did so many afford to travel. My assumption is that per person their fans are on a par with English fans. I wouldnt expect so many English fans to travel over 13,000 km to pack out a stadium. It wasnt meant to be in anyway a negative comment and certainly not in anyway racist. Sorry.

 ;D Never mentioned it was racist mate. Look, it just sounded ignorant and very generalising but as you have said you meant totally different so fair doos. To be fair good chance half of them are probably paid 'fans' anyway. 

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,425
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 05:23:23 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:16:23 pm
Ochoa becoming Lev Yashin in a World Cup is more predictable than death.


Vampire! Comes alive evrey 4 years.
Logged

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 05:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:11:40 pm
Can't listen to Martin Keown and this female commentator. Oh for the days of Barry Davis, Brian Moore, and someone like Trevor Brooking on co-commentary.


With regards to this game . . .

Did anyone hear (in the build up to the Finals taking place) that the BBC was syncing its Radio coverage to the Televised games or am I mistaken.

I would rather listen to John Murray but it seems to be about 15 seconds behind the TV coverage. 
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 05:26:13 pm »
Footballers are plain thick. What is Cash whinging about there?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,425
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 05:28:50 pm »
Has there been an international tournament where Lewandowski is good? He stinks up the place wherever you see him in tournaments.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,219
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1381 on: Today at 05:33:01 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:11:40 pm
Can't listen to Martin Keown and this female commentator. Oh for the days of Barry Davis, Brian Moore, and someone like Trevor Brooking on co-commentary.
Ah yes one of my all time favourite lines of commentary was from Brooking in the 94 World Cup

I cant find the words to describe the stupidness of that decision

Well clearly Trev :)
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,317
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1382 on: Today at 05:34:38 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 04:58:37 pm
Anybody else see That Turkey hat, or am i having an episode!
How many times per week do you have these "episodes", I wonder.  ;D
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,314
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1383 on: Today at 05:34:58 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 05:33:01 pm
Ah yes one of my all time favourite lines of commentary was from Brooking in the 94 World Cup

I cant find the words to describe the stupidness of that decision

Well clearly Trev :)

 ;D
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1384 on: Today at 05:36:24 pm »
This game has been such a disappointment. Expected more from it, even if Poland always do this. Mexico can be fun.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1385 on: Today at 05:47:16 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 05:34:38 pm
How many times per week do you have these "episodes", I wonder.  ;D

Logged

Offline lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1386 on: Today at 05:48:27 pm »
Surely Saudi Arabia are gonna fancy their chances against both Mexico and Poland?
Logged

Offline Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,713
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1387 on: Today at 05:48:44 pm »
In other news, Portugal's Great Hero will be playing his WC without any club affiliation :wave :wanker

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/63720774
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,226
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1388 on: Today at 05:49:27 pm »
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on Today at 05:48:44 pm
In other news, Portugal's Great Hero will be playing his WC without any club affiliation :wave :wanker

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/63720774

Eusabio is back playing?

;)
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,713
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1389 on: Today at 05:49:54 pm »
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1390 on: Today at 05:54:07 pm »
Well those last two games have stalled the rollercoaster start to the tournament.....expecting France's result to be a formality, so onto tomorrow's games by the looks of it.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,243
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1391 on: Today at 05:56:42 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 05:54:07 pm
Well those last two games have stalled the rollercoaster start to the tournament.....expecting France's result to be a formality, so onto tomorrow's games by the looks of it.

Watching Australia lose at any sport on the world stage is always fun though. Rumours suggested Ibou might start as well.
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,292
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1392 on: Today at 05:56:47 pm »
Mexico always travel well to the world cups. Always seems like there's loads of them. they like their football
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,317
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1393 on: Today at 05:59:02 pm »
Mexico deserved that match. Ochoa saving that penalty alone was worth 3 points.  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,425
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1394 on: Today at 06:07:39 pm »


Vs



Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,425
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1395 on: Today at 06:10:22 pm »
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,243
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1396 on: Today at 06:13:17 pm »
Better than that fraud Saliba.
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,292
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1397 on: Today at 06:18:50 pm »
konate playing?? ugh here we go watch
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,292
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1398 on: Today at 06:19:20 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:13:17 pm
Better than that fraud Saliba.
yes but you'd rather see saliba on the pitch instead
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1399 on: Today at 06:26:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:13:17 pm
Better than that fraud Saliba.

Saliba is quality it should be him and Konate as the main cbs.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35] 36   Go Up
« previous next »
 