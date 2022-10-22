« previous next »
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 02:51:03 pm
Just checked in for 10 minutes of Denmark and Tunisia.  Don't know who the female commentator is on FS1, but she's already had two orgasms talking about Hannibal.  It's embarrassing.  Almost enough to make me wish for a Denmark goal here.

She loves it when a plan comes together.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Well done Ref
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Fair play to the ref, never a pen that. Shut up
John Hartson
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Never a pen
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Hows he gave a free-kick there?  :o
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 02:55:23 pm
Hows he gave a free-kick there?  :o

Probably for the massive shove in the back on the first man as the ball entered the box
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
This referee is taking no shit from VAR, and adding normal added time. It's so refreshing to see, and he's going to get no more games this tournament.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 02:46:53 pm
An Arab world cup is nice but fuck FIFA for giving it to a nation who has 0 football culture and managed to assemble their team from other nation rejects. At least give it to an Arabic country with a footballing history and a fanbase to back it up.

Yeah the main problem is that their football team isn't very good....
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:57:46 pm
This referee is taking no shit from VAR,
Yeah, boss decision.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 02:56:27 pm
Probably for the massive shove in the back on the first man as the ball entered the box
Yes, but VAR is not supposed to overturn corners? Or is that a new WC rule?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Denmark might rue those dropped points
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 02:56:27 pm
Probably for the massive shove in the back on the first man as the ball entered the box
Yeah, but thats from a totally different phase of play from where the game was stopped. Its a penalty or no penalty, no free-kick decision comes into it. Youre essentially wiping out a minute of the game.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:59:35 pm
Denmark might rue those dropped points

Who else is in that group?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:01:46 pm
Who else is in that group?

France and Australia
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
It feels like Denmark are going to have come out more until the knockout stages when they against teams who are more comfortable with the ball. Playing with 3 defenders along with Delaney and Hojbjerg in midfield is way too defensive.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 02:51:03 pm
Just checked in for 10 minutes of Denmark and Tunisia.  Don't know who the female commentator is on FS1, but she's already had two orgasms talking about Hannibal.  It's embarrassing.  Almost enough to make me wish for a Denmark goal here.

Do you know who the co-commentator was today? Couldn't stand him.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
I like this new extra time rule and I hope they implement it in the Premier league to stop teams like Everton, Spurs for playing just to waste time.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:03:39 pm
Do you know who the co-commentator was today? Couldn't stand him.
Couldnt stop talking about England.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Isn't VAR made up of random refs from different countries?

Probably easier to tell them to fuck off than your mates down Stockley Park.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Poland v Mexico team lineup

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 02:51:03 pm
Just checked in for 10 minutes of Denmark and Tunisia.  Don't know who the female commentator is on FS1, but she's already had two orgasms talking about Hannibal.  It's embarrassing.  Almost enough to make me wish for a Denmark goal here.

I'm not gonna watch any of the games on Fox,sticking with the telemundo lads...and lasses of course.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:03:39 pm
Do you know who the co-commentator was today? Couldn't stand him.

Warren Barton and Jacqui Oatley I think it was today.
