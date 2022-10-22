Just checked in for 10 minutes of Denmark and Tunisia. Don't know who the female commentator is on FS1, but she's already had two orgasms talking about Hannibal. It's embarrassing. Almost enough to make me wish for a Denmark goal here.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Hows he gave a free-kick there?
An Arab world cup is nice but fuck FIFA for giving it to a nation who has 0 football culture and managed to assemble their team from other nation rejects. At least give it to an Arabic country with a footballing history and a fanbase to back it up.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
This referee is taking no shit from VAR,
Probably for the massive shove in the back on the first man as the ball entered the box
Denmark might rue those dropped points
Who else is in that group?
Do you know who the co-commentator was today? Couldn't stand him.
