Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #840 on: Today at 07:37:40 pm »
Theyve been living off Euro 2016 for a while have Wales
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #841 on: Today at 07:37:43 pm »
Lovely goal.
« Reply #842 on: Today at 07:37:55 pm »
deserved lead, maybe wakes them up.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #843 on: Today at 07:37:56 pm »
GOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLL   :scarf
« Reply #844 on: Today at 07:38:00 pm »


Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 07:31:34 pm
Terrible touches in the midfield from US players, as normal. No clue why US players sill have such poor technical skills 

Pitch doesn't look in great condition either, it's more obvious on the close up, a short pass is seeing it bobble 3 - 4 times.
« Reply #845 on: Today at 07:38:02 pm »
Samie must be loving this.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #846 on: Today at 07:38:39 pm »
Musah in midfield looks good. Can see why were linked to him.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #847 on: Today at 07:39:21 pm »
I. I believe. I believe that they will win.
« Reply #848 on: Today at 07:39:39 pm »
nice move that, TORE THROUGH THE HEART of the welsh midfield, as an excitable commentator might put it.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #849 on: Today at 07:40:27 pm »
Lets not forget Wales got absolutely pummelled by Ukraine in the playoff. This is just similar except one remembered how to put it in the net.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #850 on: Today at 07:40:40 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:37:35 pm
Wales haven't been great admittedly, but I've actually been impressed by the USA. Can't remember seeing them play this confidently before.

Always enjoy watching them at the World Cup because they always give it everything, but looking better on the ball. Just looking like they were lacking goals but Weah and Pulisic are capable.
« Reply #851 on: Today at 07:40:43 pm »
Thats never a yellow
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #852 on: Today at 07:41:01 pm »
That wasnt even a foul by Bale.
« Reply #853 on: Today at 07:41:43 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:40:27 pm
Lets not forget Wales got absolutely pummelled by Ukraine in the playoff. This is just similar except one remembered how to put it in the net.

Should never have sacked Giggsy, they seen to missing his inspirational poetry.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #854 on: Today at 07:42:15 pm »
USA to beat England. Wales to beat Iran. Put a bit of meaning in the England v Wales game. Would be fun.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #855 on: Today at 07:42:25 pm »
Men against boyos this
« Reply #856 on: Today at 07:42:39 pm »
state of this ref ;D
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #857 on: Today at 07:43:21 pm »
Where is the ref from
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #858 on: Today at 07:43:36 pm »
Need a 2nd. The US are always at risk to give a sloppy goal away.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #859 on: Today at 07:43:46 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:42:39 pm
state of this ref ;D

I can say with no sarcasm at all that he is of premier league standard
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #860 on: Today at 07:44:06 pm »
The US has been really impressive thus far. They're much better than I expected.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #861 on: Today at 07:44:15 pm »
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #862 on: Today at 07:44:51 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 07:41:01 pm
That wasnt even a foul by Bale.
How is it not a foul? His trailing leg went through the right Achilles of the USA player.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #863 on: Today at 07:45:33 pm »
Well this isnt a great few days for Welsh sport!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #864 on: Today at 07:46:33 pm »
How is George weahs son playing for the USA
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #865 on: Today at 07:47:06 pm »
Clearly referees are being told something about stoppage time. This half wouldve been 1 minute in the Premier League.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #866 on: Today at 07:47:41 pm »
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #867 on: Today at 07:47:44 pm »
I wouldn't want to be a sheep in Wales currently
