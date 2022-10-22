Terrible touches in the midfield from US players, as normal. No clue why US players sill have such poor technical skills
Crosby Nick never fails.
Wales haven't been great admittedly, but I've actually been impressed by the USA. Can't remember seeing them play this confidently before.
Lets not forget Wales got absolutely pummelled by Ukraine in the playoff. This is just similar except one remembered how to put it in the net.
state of this ref
Where is the ref from
That wasnt even a foul by Bale.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Qatar.
