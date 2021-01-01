« previous next »
World Cup - football & teams discussion

Funky_Gibbons

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #400
Quote from: John C on Today at 01:25:56 pm
Guy Mowbray doesn't know what vociferous means.
Volcano in Itlay?
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #401
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 01:27:47 pm
That England kit is foul. Urgh!
It's chav-tastic
Crosby Nick

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #402
As a part time Brentford watcher I think Iran need to make a substitution here. Im waiting for Ghoddos.
Samie

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #403
Looks like Ibou is a starter now.  :D

Quote
Ibrahima Konate to partner Dayot Upamecano for France in their first World Cup game. [@lequipe]
gerrardisgod

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #404
Pickford celebrating without celebrating.
Dim Glas

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #405
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:31:15 pm
Looks like Ibou is a starter now.  :D

Ibou and Upa teaming up again then.  Makes sense really.
Ray K

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #406
This England team is like a hockey team that can only score from corners. That Maguire header might be the only chance they 'create' all game.
Salger

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #407
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:23:35 pm
Like I said fair enough then. Just seen a lot of people banging heads lots but they never go off as they were not 'knocked out'. Don't know why players all can't wear Petr Cech style helmets anyway, would that not help and would not affect anything that much I wouldn;t think.

I don't understand why football can't follow rugby's lead on this issue. Medical staff come on the field if a player gets a knock, clear guidance for an initial check of symptoms. If concern, then take them off for further assessment for 10 mins. If they pass, bring them back on. It's not a perfect system but way ahead of football in terms of player welfare.
Crosby Nick

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #408
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:33:30 pm
This England team is like a hockey team that can only score from corners. That Maguire header might be the only chance they 'create' all game.

We need to get Callum Giles on.
Fromola

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #409
England so poorly coached. Can always score from a set play or a bit of quality but the patterns of play just are non-existent.

So reliant on corners and pens.
Crosby Nick

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #410
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:33:30 pm
This England team is like a hockey team that can only score from corners. That Maguire header might be the only chance they 'create' all game.

Nicely done though Ray. Fromola curses you as England score from open play!
Ray K

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #411

Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:33:30 pm
This England team is like a hockey team that can only score from corners. That Maguire header might be the only chance they 'create' all game.
Or Jude will just do that.
Studgotelli

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #412
Nice goal by Bellingham hard to get excited though really
Ray K

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #413
He's going to feast on crosses from Robbo next season.
S

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #414
Shows how little non-Liverpool football I watch. This is the first time Ive seen Jude Bellingham play.
RobbieRedman

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #415
tubby

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #416
Iran are woeful.  Just trying to spoil the game.
CornerFlag

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #417
Well done team in white.
Samie

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #418
Jude's price gone up a few million.
Tokyoite

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #419
That's an extra £10m right there
stevieG786

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #420
Jude next season on the end off Trent and Robbos crosses  :lickin
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #421
Another £10 million on his price tag now.
Elzar

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #422
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:36:34 pm
Iran are woeful.  Just trying to spoil the game.

Queiroz style of play
Cruiser

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #423
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:36:57 pm
Jude's price gone up a few million.
#

Well we ain't getting him then.
Fromola

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #424
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:34:49 pm
Nicely done though Ray. Fromola curses you as England score from open play!

With the quality they've got they can always do something against what is an awful team, it's just the general play that's really poor.
Hazell

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #425
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:36:10 pm
He's going to feast on crosses from Robbo next season.

Hope not. Those headed goals just increase the chances of him getting an ear infection.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #426
Read about that goal on Twitter five minutes before the iPlayer showed it.
Fromola

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #427
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:36:57 pm
Jude's price gone up a few million.

It'll be a world record by the end of the tournament.
Fromola

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #428
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:37:40 pm
Queiroz style of play

But Alex Ferguson was always about attacking football you know. Southgate against Querioz always a recipe for an awful game.
stevieG786

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #429
this is the perfect game for tent by the way, fuck southgate
John C

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #430
I'm surprised nobody has put a video up of Mount, Shaw and I think Rice singing God Save the Queen, the daft twats :)
