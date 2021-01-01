Like I said fair enough then. Just seen a lot of people banging heads lots but they never go off as they were not 'knocked out'. Don't know why players all can't wear Petr Cech style helmets anyway, would that not help and would not affect anything that much I wouldn;t think.
I don't understand why football can't follow rugby's lead on this issue. Medical staff come on the field if a player gets a knock, clear guidance for an initial check of symptoms. If concern, then take them off for further assessment for 10 mins. If they pass, bring them back on. It's not a perfect system but way ahead of football in terms of player welfare.