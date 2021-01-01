The Qatari ultras behind the goal, all Lebanese , not expats either , fans of a first division Lebanese team, shipped in for the tournament and paid to create a fan atmosphere.

Not surprising to be fair, there are people who support man city for a living, this is just a bit more in your face.

Football is seriously alien to Qatar ,the fans, 2-0 down and off they went. Hell even the players looked like they had never played football.

From a football point of view I think Ecuador missed a trick to cash in, I mean cash in in footballing terms, everyone will hammer Qatar so goal difference could come in to play, they took their foot off the gas , there were a lot of goals to be had.