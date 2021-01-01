32 is the perfect number. Increasing it will mean a lot more games like today.



Yeah, 32 is ideal, although from a pure football perspective it'd be a better on-field product with a few more European/South American sides and less Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Panama from the other federations. They have to be fair about it though.With an extra 16 teams you'd gain an Italy, a Ukraine, a Norway (Haaland/Odegaard), a Chile, a Colombia or Peru (from those missing this tournament) but you'd also gain another 10 of the aforementioned.