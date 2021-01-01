« previous next »
World Cup - football & teams discussion

Ray K

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #280 on: Today at 06:44:48 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:38:03 pm
I think theyre being paid to attend, not watch the whole thing
They probably left for a half time pint and got arrested haven't made it back to their seats yet.
Fromola

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #281 on: Today at 06:55:35 pm

No real football tradition there, so loads have probably turned up for the opening ceremony more than the game, realised how atrocious Qatar are and then jibbed it. See how many turn up for their other 2 games.
Rob Dylan

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #282 on: Today at 06:58:09 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:28:19 pm
The more teams you have the more weak teams you have, although it works the other way in terms of making it less likely the big nations miss out. The 1994 World Cup for example, the last one with 24 teams, England, France, Portugal and Denmark (reigning Euros holders) all missed out just from Europe. Along with the Czech's (reached Euro 96 final) and also Yugoslavia for political reasons (which included Serbia/Croatia etc who were full of top players).

32 is the perfect number. Increasing it will mean a lot more games like today.
Elzar

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #283 on: Today at 06:59:28 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:41:32 pm
What a weird WC this is going to be

Are you in the Philharmonic?
So... Howard Phillips

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #284 on: Today at 07:01:50 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 06:59:28 pm
Are you in the Philharmonic?

He didnt say the grade 1 listed WC, so probably not the Phil.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #285 on: Today at 07:01:56 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 04:43:39 pm
That guy with tattoos in the audience is definitely Qatari born and bread.

This place has really gone mad with some ignorant and racist shit.
Fromola

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #286 on: Today at 07:07:23 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 06:58:09 pm
32 is the perfect number. Increasing it will mean a lot more games like today.

Yeah, 32 is ideal, although from a pure football perspective it'd be a better on-field product with a few more European/South American sides and less Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Panama from the other federations. They have to be fair about it though.

With an extra 16 teams you'd gain an Italy, a Ukraine, a Norway (Haaland/Odegaard), a Chile, a Colombia or Peru (from those missing this tournament) but you'd also gain another 10 of the aforementioned.
**** The Pain Away.

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #287 on: Today at 07:13:58 pm
My favourite number is 18.
