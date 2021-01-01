« previous next »
Author Topic: World Cup - football & teams discussion  (Read 5783 times)

Online Lycan

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #240 on: Today at 05:46:09 pm »
Quote from: xhaxhi on Today at 05:33:23 pm
It's not unheard of to not see women amongst ultras

Ultras. :lmao

There are no women within their support at all mate.
Offline Samie

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #241 on: Today at 05:47:42 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 05:36:55 pm
Apparently the stadium is only about half full now (according to a Beeb reporter).

Great to see the host nation, when the host team is playing the opener in world football's showcase event, leading by example in how the modern game is "supported". Great commitment there from the home "fans". Just wow.  ::)

60K stadium Jimbo.  :D
Offline 24∗7

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #242 on: Today at 05:49:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:47:42 pm
60K stadium Jimbo.  :D
Yup - would never, ever, ever happen in Engla...........oh..........
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #243 on: Today at 05:50:17 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:44:03 pm
Qatar have to be the worst team to ever play at the World Cup

Zaire has entered the chat
Online Lycan

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #244 on: Today at 05:50:44 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 05:49:05 pm
Yup - would never, ever, ever happen in Engla...........oh..........

You remembered Goodison, didn't you? ;D
Online JRed

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #245 on: Today at 05:51:10 pm »
Is the Qatar captain wearing the One Love armband?
Offline Samie

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #246 on: Today at 05:51:20 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:50:17 pm
Zaire has entered the chat

They had Rumble in the Jungle though.
