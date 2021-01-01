We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Foul on the keeper is the only thing it could be.
Presuming the number 13 got the ball from there, then its probably just offside to be fair
VAR can't call fouls, the ref would have to check the monitor for that.It's the yellow sock behind the keeper, the ball went to him, his toes look offside.
Qatar 0-0 EcuadorShamoon HafezBBC Sport at Al Bayt StadiumAl Bayt had been stunned into silence, it was looking like an absolute disastrous start for Qatar.But then the reprieve as VAR rules there was a foul on the goalkeeper.
It's shite that footy has got to the stage where that is disallowed IMO.
I have 14 minutes of play to go off of, but is this keeper the worst keeper to have played at a World Cup? Hes awful
Pickford hasn't played yet
This keeper haha
Qatar are shite.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.49]