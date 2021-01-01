« previous next »
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #120 on: Today at 04:12:15 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 04:10:38 pm


Presuming the number 13 got the ball from there, then its probably just offside to be fair
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #121 on: Today at 04:12:16 pm »
I dont think the ref is corrupt,, but the var team are definitely stationed in one of the palaces
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #122 on: Today at 04:12:29 pm »
Foul on the keeper is the only thing it could be.
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #123 on: Today at 04:13:19 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:12:29 pm
Foul on the keeper is the only thing it could be.

Qatar 0-0 Ecuador

Shamoon Hafez

BBC Sport at Al Bayt Stadium

Al Bayt had been stunned into silence, it was looking like an absolute disastrous start for Qatar.

But then the reprieve as VAR rules there was a foul on the goalkeeper.
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #124 on: Today at 04:13:32 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 04:12:15 pm
Presuming the number 13 got the ball from there, then its probably just offside to be fair

Keeper's body is behind the Number 13. Hmmm.
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #125 on: Today at 04:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:12:29 pm
Foul on the keeper is the only thing it could be.

Ref gave offside
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #126 on: Today at 04:14:10 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:12:29 pm
Foul on the keeper is the only thing it could be.
VAR can't call fouls, the ref would have to check the monitor for that.

It's the yellow sock behind the keeper, the ball went to him, his toes look offside.
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #127 on: Today at 04:14:20 pm »
Qatar are so bad
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #128 on: Today at 04:14:21 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 04:12:15 pm
Presuming the number 13 got the ball from there, then its probably just offside to be fair

The offsides are automated, any slight fraction that is offside is given offside.
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #129 on: Today at 04:15:16 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 04:14:10 pm
VAR can't call fouls, the ref would have to check the monitor for that.

It's the yellow sock behind the keeper, the ball went to him, his toes look offside.

What about player behind goalie ?
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #130 on: Today at 04:15:54 pm »
It's shite that footy has got to the stage where that is disallowed IMO.
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #131 on: Today at 04:15:55 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:13:19 pm
Qatar 0-0 Ecuador

Shamoon Hafez

BBC Sport at Al Bayt Stadium

Al Bayt had been stunned into silence, it was looking like an absolute disastrous start for Qatar.

But then the reprieve as VAR rules there was a foul on the goalkeeper.

The referee signalled that it was offside
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #132 on: Today at 04:16:18 pm »
still saying it was dissaollowed for offside.

So no idea where the foul thing is coming from? Basically no one knows I guess! Just didnt want to allow Ecuador to score .
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #133 on: Today at 04:16:18 pm »
Ah BBC just showed it, there is 2 attackers on the goalie and the one whose foot is showing is the offside one that got the ball
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #134 on: Today at 04:16:23 pm »
Both teams are shocking to be fair. Easy group this for the Dutch
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #135 on: Today at 04:16:54 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 04:15:54 pm
It's shite that footy has got to the stage where that is disallowed IMO.

Blatter always warned it'd happen as soon as technology came in,
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #136 on: Today at 04:16:54 pm »
penalty for Ecuador.

That goalie is having a nightmare.
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #137 on: Today at 04:16:57 pm »
Definite penalty.
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #138 on: Today at 04:16:59 pm »
This keeper haha
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #139 on: Today at 04:17:04 pm »
Oh no , pen , come on var, cancel it
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #140 on: Today at 04:17:06 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 04:15:54 pm
It's shite that footy has got to the stage where that is disallowed IMO.

it was given as offside and looks like it actually was...the palyer who provided the assist was offside
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #141 on: Today at 04:18:21 pm »
I have 14 minutes of play to go off of, but is this keeper the worst keeper to have played at a World Cup? Hes awful
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #142 on: Today at 04:18:57 pm »
Qatar are shite.
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #143 on: Today at 04:19:26 pm »
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 04:18:21 pm
I have 14 minutes of play to go off of, but is this keeper the worst keeper to have played at a World Cup? Hes awful

Pickford hasn't played yet
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #144 on: Today at 04:20:26 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:19:26 pm
Pickford hasn't played yet

Shit youre right. Second worst!
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #145 on: Today at 04:20:33 pm »
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 04:18:21 pm
I have 14 minutes of play to go off of, but is this keeper the worst keeper to have played at a World Cup? Hes awful


He's great 9-1 to get booked  ;D
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #146 on: Today at 04:20:35 pm »
I keep getting the 'Benny Hill' music in my head...  :lickin
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #147 on: Today at 04:20:36 pm »
This Qatar keeper is funny.
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #148 on: Today at 04:20:47 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:16:59 pm
This keeper haha
"Today, I feel saad..."

(I'm still watching the F1 on replay...no spoilers please...  :wave )
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #149 on: Today at 04:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:18:57 pm
Qatar are shite.

Hope they get knocked out in the group stages so we don'thave to watch then in the knockouts. As Echo and the Bunnymen once said, spare us the Qatar.
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #150 on: Today at 04:21:32 pm »
Hilarious first 20 minutes. The quality of goalkeeping in the womens game is awful.
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #151 on: Today at 04:21:44 pm »
Should be 2-0
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #152 on: Today at 04:21:50 pm »
Reckon the keeper will get sent off. If Ecuador just keep playing it into the box he'll make something happen for them.
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #153 on: Today at 04:22:01 pm »
200 billion, and they couldnt buy a better keeper
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #154 on: Today at 04:22:07 pm »
Hahaha this goalie
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #155 on: Today at 04
I think I can be a part time Qatar keeper too
