Usually you might have heard of one or two players from a smaller nation who you think is a decent player or at least just knocking round. I think even most people who follow football quite passionately and follow multiple leagues would probably admit to not hearing of a single Qatari player.So Ecuador should have too much. Granted I can't name many of their players myself. Enner Valencia is from there isn't he, and I think Caicedo from Brighton is too. They'll have players in Europe and they play against decent South African opposition enough, so there's not really much reason to look past them. That said it does just feel inevitable that Qatar are winning it and it'll be the shittest World Cup opener ever