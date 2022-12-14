« previous next »
Author Topic: World Cup - football & teams discussion  (Read 1418 times)

World Cup - football & teams discussion
« on: Yesterday at 12:29:09 pm »
We're having a single thread for all the footy talk. Pre-game, in-game and post game.
Teams, tactics etc.


All news and reporting is to be kept in the other main thread.
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:01:14 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 12:29:09 pm
All news and reporting is to be kept in the other main thread.
Which means this one.
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:02:20 pm »
.



Some useful info for those watching the 2022 Qatar World Cup matches on TV...



World Cup matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-world-cup-football-on-tv.html (BBC & ITV between them will be showing every match live on TV)

World Cup matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/world-cup



60+ Stream sites & match highlights sites + more info for the 2022/23 season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.


^ Also: www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccer-live : www.daddylive.pro : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : https://totalsportek.to : https://onsite.soccerstreamlinks.com : http://ft.freestreams-live1.com : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : https://footybite.to : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures



Tournament Info: www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/tournaments : www.qatar2022.qa/en : https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup : www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup : www.youtube.com/fifa

The 32-team 2022 FIFA World Cup is the 22nd incarnation of the World Cup. It takes place in Qatar - from Sunday 20th November to Sunday 18th December.

Wikipedia Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_FIFA_World_Cup & https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FIFA_World_Cup



RAWK's 'World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305953.0

RAWK's 'LFC Squad - World Cup Break' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353269.0



For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/world/world-cup/fixtures

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com



Match Highlights - www.youtube.com/fifa/videos : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/new : www.footballorgin.com : http://ourmatch.me : www.footballhighlightspro.com : www.yoursoccerdose.com : http://hoofoot.com : http://highlightsfootball.com : https://highlightssoccerhd.com : www.soccerhighlights.net : https://footyfull.com

^ + on ITV & BBC too: www.youtube.com/@BBCSport/videos & https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD & www.youtube.com/@ITVSport/videos & https://twitter.com/itvfootball



Team Twitter accounts (for news, line-ups, injuries, goals etc)...

Argentina -  https://twitter.com/Argentina
Australia - https://twitter.com/Socceroos
Belgium - https://twitter.com/BelRedDevils
Brazil - https://twitter.com/CBF_Futebol
Cameroon - https://twitter.com/FecafootOfficie
Canada - https://twitter.com/CanadaSoccerEN
Costa Rica - https://twitter.com/fedefutbolcrc
Croatia - https://twitter.com/HNS_CFF
Denmark - https://twitter.com/dbulandshold
Ecuador - https://twitter.com/LaTri
England - https://twitter.com/England
France - https://twitter.com/equipedefrance
Germany - https://twitter.com/DFB_Team
Ghana - https://twitter.com/GhanaBlackstars
Iran - https://twitter.com/TeamMelliIran
Japan - https://twitter.com/jfa_samuraiblue
Mexico - https://twitter.com/miseleccionmx
Morocco - https://twitter.com/EnMaroc
Netherlands - https://twitter.com/OnsOranje
Poland - https://twitter.com/LaczyNasPilka
Portugal - https://twitter.com/selecaoportugal
Qatar - https://twitter.com/QFA_EN
Saudi Arabia - https://twitter.com/saudiFF
Senegal - https://twitter.com/FsfOfficielle
Serbia - https://twitter.com/FSSrbije
South Korea - https://twitter.com/theKFA
Spain - https://twitter.com/SEFutbol
Switzerland - https://twitter.com/nati_sfv_asf
Tunisia - https://twitter.com/FTF_OFFICIELLE
Uruguay - https://twitter.com/Uruguay
USA - https://twitter.com/USMNT
Wales - https://twitter.com/Cymru



Liverpool have 7 current players at the World Cup...

Alisson & Fabinho for Brazil
Trent and Henderson for England
Nunez for Uruguay
van Dijk for the Netherlands
Konate for France



Ex-Reds at the World Cup...

D Ward, H Wilson, N Williams, J Allen, L Suarez, S Coates, R Sterling, C Coady, T Minimino, X Shaqiri, D Lovren, M Grujic, S Mignolet. (13 players in total)

And also Rigobert Song as the coach of Cameroon.




Hope you all enjoy the 2022 World Cup - especially given the thousands who died to bring 5760 minutes of football in Qatar. To say nothing of the many other issues around it being played in Qatar, as well as FIFA & Qatar's child-like responses to these valid concerns and criticisms. Like many others, I won't be watching a single minute of it. But thought the above info may be useful for those that are.


The 'Football on TV: for anyone wanting to watch footy - but avoid the 2022 World Cup' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353342.0

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:54:44 pm by oojason »
SLAVA
UKRAINI

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:17:03 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 03:04:48 pm
Should i bet my house on it?



Could well be worth looking into putting a bet on Qatar getting a high number of penalties and freekicks in their matches.

Possibly the amount of red cards their opponents may receive too...

Or on the number of VAR decisions in their favour...?

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:48:22 pm by oojason »
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:41:31 pm »
I done one of those tournament brackets yesterday and have Spain down as the winners, beating France in the final.

England out to France in the quarters.

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:32:45 pm »
Ive gone all in life savings on a Canada-Usa final being interrupted by a stadium collapse. Banker.
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:39:22 pm »
@GFFN
Breaking | Karim Benzema has to stop his 1st full training session with France tonight after aggravating an existing injury. More follows. (RMC)

Breaking | France staff very concerned with Karim Benzemas latest injury - the fact that his World Cup could be completely over has not yet been ruled out, according to RMC.
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:43:13 pm »
Is it bad to immediately think about Benzema potentially missing our Champions League games?
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:20:09 pm »
Qatar 1-0
Qatar win
Ecuador more cards
Qatar penalty

All good ideas for the opening game.
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:25:50 pm »
Even against Ecuador even the most corrupt refereeing display of all time couldnt see Qatar win. They have literally no remotely good players. South Korea had the likes of Park and a few other players who eventually cut it in Europe when they got some favourable decisions to get them through
Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:42:01 pm »
Usually you might have heard of one or two players from a smaller nation who you think is a decent player or at least just knocking round. I think even most people who follow football quite passionately and follow multiple leagues would probably admit to not hearing of a single Qatari player.

So Ecuador should have too much. Granted I can't name many of their players myself. Enner Valencia is from there isn't he, and I think Caicedo from Brighton is too. They'll have players in Europe and they play against decent South African opposition enough, so there's not really much reason to look past them. That said it does just feel inevitable that Qatar are winning it and it'll be the shittest World Cup opener ever  ;D
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:03:47 pm »
Remind me not to ever ask Samuel Eto'o for the lottery numbers.
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:08:40 pm »
Its just what Samuel Eto'o feels
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:26:36 pm »
Is it just me or are there some really random countries involved this time?

Is it because there's more teams than normal competing?
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:32:24 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:26:36 pm
Is it just me or are there some really random countries involved this time?

Is it because there's more teams than normal competing?

Nah still the same amount of teams. The next World Cup in U.S/Mexico expands to 48 teams though.  ;D
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:42:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:32:24 pm
Nah still the same amount of teams. The next World Cup in U.S/Mexico expands to 48 teams though.  ;D

So is it because some traditional teams didn't qualify then as I can remember 3 middle eastern teams in the finals before?
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:07:36 pm »
Benzema out with a thigh injury
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:09:11 pm »

With the amount of players injured before a ball is even kicked... we should all be expecting call-ups quite soon... ;)
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:26:59 pm »
Qatar should get some diving practice in for tomorrow. You never know they might get a pen for one!. Predicting a 0-0 for the first game.
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:40:12 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 08:42:01 pm
Usually you might have heard of one or two players from a smaller nation who you think is a decent player or at least just knocking round. I think even most people who follow football quite passionately and follow multiple leagues would probably admit to not hearing of a single Qatari player.

So Ecuador should have too much. Granted I can't name many of their players myself. Enner Valencia is from there isn't he, and I think Caicedo from Brighton is too. They'll have players in Europe and they play against decent South African opposition enough, so there's not really much reason to look past them. That said it does just feel inevitable that Qatar are winning it and it'll be the shittest World Cup opener ever  ;D

I'll see your "not hearing of a single Qatari player" and raise you Mac red
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:53:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:07:36 pm
Benzema out with a thigh injury

Of the whole tournament or just the first game?
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:54:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:53:00 pm
Of the whole tournament or just the first game?

Whole world cup
« Reply #25 on: Today at 03:26:59 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 08:25:50 pm
Even against Ecuador even the most corrupt refereeing display of all time couldnt see Qatar win. They have literally no remotely good players. South Korea had the likes of Park and a few other players who eventually cut it in Europe when they got some favourable decisions to get them through

Qatar are actually Asian champions, beat South Korea and Japan on the way to win it. Also bought their way (invited) into copa America, the concacaf gold cup, and one of the European qualifying groups to play friendly games and make up the numbers. Fascinating stuff.
« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:18:17 am »
Benzema and Mane is a blow for the World Cup. It could be worse in the middle of the season I suppose
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:15:32 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 04:18:17 am
Benzema and Mane is a blow for the World Cup. It could be worse in the middle of the season I suppose

I dont expect it to stop there, I just hope none of our players get injured...

De bruyne on the other hand...
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:16:59 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:20:09 pm
Qatar 1-0
Qatar win
Ecuador more cards
Qatar penalty

All good ideas for the opening game.

If you fancy a bet -
Qatar have had 5 penalties in their 7 warm up games.
If the rumour is true that they'll win 1-0 with a 2nd half goal, you can back 0-0 HT, 1-0 FT at 9/1, or fuck about with a bet365 bet builder and get 14/1.
« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:39:40 am »
Qatar have been pushing massively to improve thier national team over the last 20 years. They built a £1b central centre and have bought in people from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona to shape their next generation and they're broken into the top 50 in the rankings. I think people will be surprised at the football they play but it's a big ask to get past Senegal and Holland. But wouldn't be a shock result if they beat the team a couple of places above them in the rankings.
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:40:32 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:16:59 am
If you fancy a bet -
Qatar have had 5 penalties in their 7 warm up games.
If the rumour is true that they'll win 1-0 with a 2nd half goal, you can back 0-0 HT, 1-0 FT at 9/1, or fuck about with a bet365 bet builder and get 14/1.

Ecuador's last 5 games has resulted in four 0-0 results and a single goal in the other game. I'm backing a soul sapping 0-0 to get the WC off to the worst start.

The Qatar team have had some funny old fixtures in the warm up including playing Lazio, Croatia U23, Ghana A' and Morocco A' teams. The latter 2 are national teams but made up of only players from the domestic league of the country. Didn't know these type of teams existed.
« Reply #31 on: Today at 10:13:34 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:16:59 am
If you fancy a bet -
Qatar have had 5 penalties in their 7 warm up games.
If the rumour is true that they'll win 1-0 with a 2nd half goal, you can back 0-0 HT, 1-0 FT at 9/1, or fuck about with a bet365 bet builder and get 14/1.

I like it
« Reply #32 on: Today at 10:36:44 am »
i don't see qatar winning at all, a draw particularly 1-1 looks like a good bet imo.
« Reply #33 on: Today at 10:38:49 am »
Is Nunez a starter for Uruguay or it's still Cavani-Suarez?
« Reply #34 on: Today at 10:44:26 am »
How much can I bet on Qatar getting a penalty tonight? .... because it must be a near certainty
« Reply #35 on: Today at 10:44:59 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:38:49 am
Is Nunez a starter for Uruguay or it's still Cavani-Suarez?

Theres a thing. A pairing with an even greater average age than our midfield.

We live in wondrous times. ;D
« Reply #36 on: Today at 11:19:57 am »
England are gonna win this clusterfuck and there'll be fuck all English fans there to witness it!! great
« Reply #37 on: Today at 11:23:11 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:54:22 pm
Whole world cup
He hasn't been replaced so they must be confident of him coming back
« Reply #38 on: Today at 11:44:08 am »
Benzema out for France. Such shame for him and the French. They've got a fair few players out now haven't they?

Top of my head, Benzema, Kante, Nkuku, Pogba..
« Reply #39 on: Today at 11:45:25 am »
I hope more people pull out with mysterious injuries that take exactly 6 weeks to heal and are suddenly fit and firing for their clubs end of December
