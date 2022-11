.

Somefor those watching the...matches being shown www.live-footballontv.com/live-world-cup-football-on-tv.html (BBC & ITV between them will be showing every match live on TV)matches being shown(+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/world-cup + more info for the 2022/23 season :^ aka the pinnedthread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.The 32-team 2022 FIFA World Cup is the 22nd incarnation of the World Cup. It takes place in Qatar - from Sunday 20th November to Sunday 18th December.Wikipedia Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_FIFA_World_Cup RAWK's '' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305953.0 RAWK's '' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353269.0 For, team line-ups,, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/world/world-cup/fixtures (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new ^ + ontoo: www.youtube.com/@BBCSport/videos (for news, line-ups, injuries, goals etc)...Argentina - https://twitter.com/Argentina Australia - https://twitter.com/Socceroos Belgium - https://twitter.com/BelRedDevils Brazil - https://twitter.com/CBF_Futebol Cameroon - https://twitter.com/FecafootOfficie Canada - https://twitter.com/CanadaSoccerEN Costa Rica - https://twitter.com/fedefutbolcrc Croatia - https://twitter.com/HNS_CFF Denmark - https://twitter.com/dbulandshold Ecuador - https://twitter.com/LaTri England - https://twitter.com/England France - https://twitter.com/equipedefrance Germany - https://twitter.com/DFB_Team Ghana - https://twitter.com/GhanaBlackstars Iran - https://twitter.com/TeamMelliIran Japan - https://twitter.com/jfa_samuraiblue Mexico - https://twitter.com/miseleccionmx Morocco - https://twitter.com/EnMaroc Netherlands - https://twitter.com/OnsOranje Poland - https://twitter.com/LaczyNasPilka Portugal - https://twitter.com/selecaoportugal Qatar - https://twitter.com/QFA_EN Saudi Arabia - https://twitter.com/saudiFF Senegal - https://twitter.com/FsfOfficielle Serbia - https://twitter.com/FSSrbije South Korea - https://twitter.com/theKFA Spain - https://twitter.com/SEFutbol Switzerland - https://twitter.com/nati_sfv_asf Tunisia - https://twitter.com/FTF_OFFICIELLE Uruguay - https://twitter.com/Uruguay USA - https://twitter.com/USMNT Wales - https://twitter.com/Cymru Alisson & Fabinho for BrazilTrent and Henderson for EnglandNunez for Uruguayvan Dijk for the NetherlandsKonate for FranceD Ward, H Wilson, N Williams, J Allen, L Suarez, S Coates, R Sterling, C Coady, T Minimino, X Shaqiri, D Lovren, M Grujic, S Mignolet. (13 players in total)And also Rigobert Song as the coach of Cameroon.Hope you all enjoy the 2022 World Cup - especially given. To say nothing of the many other issues around it being played in Qatar, as well as FIFA & Qatar's child-like responses to these valid concerns and criticisms. Like many others, I won't be watching a single minute of it. But thought the above info may be useful for those that are.The '' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353342.0