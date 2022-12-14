All news and reporting is to be kept in the other main thread.
Should i bet my house on it?
Is it just me or are there some really random countries involved this time?Is it because there's more teams than normal competing?
Nah still the same amount of teams. The next World Cup in U.S/Mexico expands to 48 teams though.
Usually you might have heard of one or two players from a smaller nation who you think is a decent player or at least just knocking round. I think even most people who follow football quite passionately and follow multiple leagues would probably admit to not hearing of a single Qatari player.So Ecuador should have too much. Granted I can't name many of their players myself. Enner Valencia is from there isn't he, and I think Caicedo from Brighton is too. They'll have players in Europe and they play against decent South African opposition enough, so there's not really much reason to look past them. That said it does just feel inevitable that Qatar are winning it and it'll be the shittest World Cup opener ever
Benzema out with a thigh injury
Crosby Nick never fails.
Of the whole tournament or just the first game?
Even against Ecuador even the most corrupt refereeing display of all time couldnt see Qatar win. They have literally no remotely good players. South Korea had the likes of Park and a few other players who eventually cut it in Europe when they got some favourable decisions to get them through
Benzema and Mane is a blow for the World Cup. It could be worse in the middle of the season I suppose
Qatar 1-0 Qatar win Ecuador more cardsQatar penalty All good ideas for the opening game.
If you fancy a bet - Qatar have had 5 penalties in their 7 warm up games. If the rumour is true that they'll win 1-0 with a 2nd half goal, you can back 0-0 HT, 1-0 FT at 9/1, or fuck about with a bet365 bet builder and get 14/1.
Is Nunez a starter for Uruguay or it's still Cavani-Suarez?
Whole world cup
