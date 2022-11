.

World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only

Somefor those watching the...matches being shown www.live-footballontv.com/live-world-cup-football-on-tv.html (BBC & ITV will be showing every match live)matches being shown(+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/world-cup + more info for the 2022/23 season :^ aka the pinnedthread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.RAWK's '' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305953.0 For, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/world/world-cup/fixtures (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new ^ + ontoo: www.youtube.com/@BBCSport/videos Hope you all enjoy the 2022 World Cup - especially given the thousands who died to bring 5760 minutes of football in Qatar. Like many others, I won't be watching a single minute of it. But thought the above info may be useful for those that are.The '' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353342.0