Football on TV: for anyone wanting to watch footy - but avoid the 2022 World Cup

Lots of matches to choose from today...


10 minutes of Aberdeen v Celtic remain on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football. And 2 more Scottish Premiership matches later today.


There are 6 Championship matches at 3pm - all on the Sky Red Button; www.live-footballontv.com

A Championship match - Norwich v Blackburn at 5.30pm - live on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football.


As well as 5 La Liga 2 matches on LaLigaSportsTV - and a Serie B game on the free Mola TV too.

And a mass of club friendly matches as well.



On ITV4 tonight there is a 2-hour highlights program from the English Football League matches earlier today - www.itv.com/watch/tv-guide


www.live-footballontv.com : www.livesoccertv.com/schedules/2022-12-17 : www.flashscore.co.uk

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

Re: Football on TV: for anyone wanting to watch footy - but avoid the 2022 World Cup
There are 4 La Liga 2 matches on UK TV today - as well as 2 Serie B matches...

4 FA Women's League Cup games take place today.

and Spartans LFC vs Glasgow City LFC is a 12.30pm kick off - live on BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland, & BBC Alba.


www.live-footballontv.com : www.livesoccertv.com/schedules/2022-12-17 : www.flashscore.co.uk



More matches shown on live streams from around the world can be found on these sites too...

www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : https://freestreams-live1.tv : https://footybite.to : https://worldcup.soccerstreams.net : https://totalsportek.pro : www.daddylive.pro : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.redditsoccerstreams.app : https://ovopremium.com : https://nizarstream.com : https://ww1.pawastreams.live : https://anonima.to/b/football : www.vipboxtv.sk : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : https://elixx.xyz : www.goatd.me : http://motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule


60+ stream sites : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (aka the 'Some useful info for following the football + Tv, STREAMS, & Highlights etc' thread)

Another good day footy on tv wise

12:00
Blackburn Rovers v Cardiff City
Championship
Sky Sports Main EventSky Sports FootballSky Sports Ultra HDR


14:00
Monaco v Brest
Ligue 1
BT Sport 2


14:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
Premier League
Sky Sports Main EventSky Sports Premier LeagueSky Sports Ultra HDR


15:00
Huddersfield Town v Luton Town
Championship
Sky Sports Red Button


16:00
Lyon v Clermont
Ligue 1
BT Sport 2


16:30
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Premier League
Sky Sports Main EventSky Sports Premier LeagueSky Sports Ultra HDR


19:45
RC Lens v PSG
Ligue 1
BT Sport 1
