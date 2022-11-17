

FA CUP ... King's Lynn Town v Stevenage - Saturday, 12:45 GMT, live on BBC One



King's Lynn Town, second in National League North, are in the second round for the second time in three seasons.



In 2020, the non-league club were hammered 6-1 at Portsmouth at this stage, but confidence is high in Norfolk that they can cause an upset in front of the live BBC One cameras.



King's Lynn claimed a big scalp in the first round with a deserved 1-0 victory at League Two Doncaster, after substitute Gold Omotayo headed home the winner seven minutes from time.



King's Lynn are managed by Tommy Widdrington, who made 72 Premier League appearances for Southampton between 1992-1996,

while midfielder Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain is the brother of Liverpool's Alex.



Stevenage, managed by Steve Evans, are second in League Two after winning 12 of their 19 games.



They won 3-2 at National League Gateshead in the first round and are looking to reach the third round for the second time in three seasons.