.
A thread for anyone wanting to watch some football - from 20th November to 18th December
- that isn't anything to do with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
...
There is plenty of non-World Cup footy on the TV
whilst the shambles of the FIFA'$ blood soaked tournament is taking place:-
League 1 & 2, National League, FA Cup, U18 Premier League, Premier League 2, club friendlies, a lot of womens' football - as well as La Liga 2, Serie B, A League etc...
Live football on UK TV
: www.live-footballontv.com
Live football on TV in across the world (+ great for IPTV etc)
: www.livesoccertv.comwww.flashscores.co.uk
- a live score site with football from across the world (fixtures & results, tables, in-match comms etc)
- useful for finding out when the match is on...
RAWK's 'Liverpool Women FC
' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=278911.0
RAWK's 'Women's Super League Thread
' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353086.060+ stream sites
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0
(aka 'Some useful info for following the football + Tv, STREAMS, & Highlights etc
' thread)
^ Also: www.redditsoccerstreams.tv
: www.ovostreams.com/soccer-live
: www.daddylive.pro
: http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams
: https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live
: https://totalsportek.to
: https://onsite.soccerstreamlinks.com
: http://ft.freestreams-live1.com
: https://redditsoccerstreams.app
: www.goatd.me
: https://nizarstream.com
: https://footybite.to
: www.4stream.gg/b/football.html
: www.vipboxtv.sk
: www.pawastreams.live
: www.hockeyweb.live/schedule
: www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures
At any time of the year our local non-league teams
are grateful for new fans turning up and supporting them - even more when a World Cup is on and they be suffering attendance-wise. So for the chance to go watch a local game, have a decent pint and a pie - whilst standing with your mates... or the chance to take your kids etc.
All at a decent price too.
Bootle - https://twitter.com/Bootle_FC
Cammel Laird 1907 - https://twitter.com/cammelllairdfc
City Of Liverpool FC - https://twitter.com/CityofLpoolFC
& https://twitter.com/COLFCMatchDay
Litherland REMCYA - https://twitter.com/RemycaUtd
AFC Liverpool - https://twitter.com/AFCLiverpool
Marine - https://twitter.com/MarineAFC
Prescot Cables - https://twitter.com/PrescotCablesFC
Runcorn Linnets - https://twitter.com/RuncornLinnets
Runcorn Town - https://twitter.com/RuncornTown
Southport - https://twitter.com/southport_fc
Tranmere - https://twitter.com/TranmereRovers (in League Two) For anyone interested in watching some videos and content from past World Cups...
Greatest World Cup Moment? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250295.0 (with info and videos from all past World Cups)
Your favourite World Cup goal - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=314103.msg12828067#msg12828067
Worst ever performance by a player at the World Cup? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=128392.30
Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=117059.msg1899189
Brazil 4-1 Italy : 1970 World Cup - The best International side ever? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=237937.msg17602031#msg17602031
Spain '82 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=254153.0
Mexico '86 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=253812.msg6629277#msg6629277
Italia '90 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=249256.msg6245296
& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345428.0
World Cup '90: 25 Years On - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=321703.msg13916444#msg13916444
USA '94 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=249814.0
France '98 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=248571.0
Japan & South Korea '02 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250045.msg6310472
& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352275
Germany '06 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250691.0
South Africa '10 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250594.msg18414281#msg18414281
Brazil '14 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=315133
Russia '18 - ?
Qatar '22 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305953.0
America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 World Cup - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340414
Classic Football Games (youtube videos of)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=317936.msg13407288#msg13407288
Classic Football Pictures & Clips: 1860 to 2000 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=302346.0
Old School Panini - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=300338.0
Your favourite and least favourite stadiums - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=302830.0
The little things that annoy you in football - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352551.0
The little things that you love about football - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352711.0
'2018 & 2022 FIFA World Cups - Russia and Qatar. The Garcia Report...' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267113.0
'FIFA wants a World Cup every two years' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349176.0
'Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=341515.0
'FIFA Investigated by FBI' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=321490.0
'FIFA & Blatter' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=314602.0
'Platini: Resigns' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=327626
& 'Platini: Arrested' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343151
The Real Ronaldo - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=285250.0
& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=254350.msg6661447
Maradona - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=302515.0
& Maradona Visits Melwood: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=231694
Pele - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=303945
& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267818
Socrates - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=279970.msg15732805#msg15732805
Carlos Alberto - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=330232.0
Cruyff - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=326874.0
Paolo Rossi - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346610.0
Franco Baresi - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=178329.0
Paulo Maldini - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=223086.0
& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=174983.0
Javier Zanetti - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=309834.0
Romario - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=309177.0
& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=218384.0
Roberto Baggio - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=240052.0
Zidane - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=131876.0
Michael Laudrup - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=71518.0
Ronaldinho - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=215719.0
Lionel Messi - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=255148.0
Ronaldo (Plastic)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=259954.0
'Official World Cup Films
' to view for free - at the FIFA website (1954-2018)
: www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/cat/2C5V1KsuDeXdMul8RKpstS (click on 'See More' to view all of them)
^ a Wikipedia page for more information on the official World Cup Films: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_FIFA_World_Cup_official_films
FIFA have also made every World Cup match
played between 1970-2018
available to watch for free, here - www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/archive?filters=3oN3YY1ihoEBFyDMZr5k9V
^ Brazil '70, Spain '82, Italia '90 and watching the Dutch teams of the 70's will no doubt be popular. In the modern World Cups... maybe Germany '06?For anyone needing a Liverpool fix...
^ 'A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content
': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576Liverpool content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World - and some info and videos on players too...
RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread
'; 2022/23 Season Review
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18440993#msg18440993 (a work in progress)...
RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread
'; 2021/22 Season Review
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17898391#msg17898391 (+ Lge Cup, FA Cup, & CL Finals)
RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread
'; 2020/21 Season Review
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17771235#msg17771235
RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread
'; 2019/20 Season Review
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17280340#msg17280340 (League Title Win)
: + alt link
RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread
'; 2018/19 Season Review
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16668435#msg16668435 (+ Champions League Final win)
RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread
'; 2017/18 Season Review
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16070203#msg16070203 (+ Champions League Final)
RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread
'; 2016/17 Season Review
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15352060#msg15352060
RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread
'; 2015/16 Season Review
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14817798#msg14817798 (+ Lge Cup & Europa Finals)
RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread
'; 2014/15 Season Review
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg13848727#msg13848727
RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread
'; 2013/14 Season Review
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15172355#msg15172355
Some 'older
' League Titles - 1989/90
: 1987/88
: 1985/86
: 1983/84
: 1982/83
: 1981/82
: 1979/80
: 1978/79
: 1976/77
: 1975/76
: 1972/73
: 1965/66
: 1963/64
.
A few other seasons of note - 1977/78
: 1980/81
: 1988/89
: 1990/91
: 2004/05
: 2008/09
. | Legendary Managers - Shankly
: Paisley
: Fagan
: Houllier
: Rafa
: Klopp
.
Players; Legends to Cult - Clemence
: Neal
: Thompson
: Hansen
: A Kennedy
: Barnes
: Callaghan
: Souness
: R Kennedy
: Rush
: Dalglish
. | Lawrence
: Yeats
: Smith
.Hughes
: St John
: Hunt
: Keegan
: Toshack
: Heighway
: Case
: McDermott
: Fairclough
: Johnson
: Whelan
: Johnston
: Nicol
: Lawrenson
: Grobbelaar
: McMahon
.Molby
: Beardsley
: Aldridge
: McManaman
: Thomas
: Fowler
: Berger
: Carragher
: Owen
: Gerrard
: Smicer
: Hyypia
: Heskey
: Biscan
: Riise
: Baros
: Cisse
: Garcia
.Alonso
: Reina
: Crouch
: Agger
: Aurelio
: Sissoko
: Kuyt
: Lucas
: Mascherano
: Torres
: Suarez
: Sturridge
: Coutinho
: Henderson
: Origi
: Firmino
: Mane
: Salah
.'Season Review' videos (from 1987/88 onwards)
& some older 'Club History' videos
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641All Liverpool European Cup Final victories
content ('77, '78, '81, '84, '05, '19)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14278814#msg142788142022 Champions League Final vs Real Madrid, in Paris
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18351027#msg18351027 (+ CL Final Index)2019 Champions League Final vs Spurs, in Madrid
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16658201#msg16658201 (+ CL Final Index)2018 Champions League Final vs Real Madrid, in Kiev
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16066001#msg160660012007 Champions League Final vs AC Milan, in Athens
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17837933#msg178379332005 Champions League Final vs AC Milan, in Istanbul
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg103885502001 - 5 trophies in a year (Seasons 2000/01 & 2001/02 + 2 CL Qualifications)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17818523#msg178185232019 Champions League Semi-Final - 2nd leg vs Barcelona
match content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16617450#msg166174502018 Champions League Semi-Final - 2nd leg vs Roma
match content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16020177#msg160201772007 Champions League Semi-Final - 2nd leg vs Chelsea
match content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg3625035#msg36250352005 Champions League Semi-Final - 2nd leg vs Chelsea
match content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17156070#msg17156070
RAWK's 'The 25th of May: Happy Istanbul Day
' thread (many, many videos)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg103885502001 UEFA Cup Final vs Alaves
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17171664#msg17171664All UEFA Cup Final victories
content ('73, '76, '01)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175721#msg171757212019 UEFA Super Cup Final vs Chelsea
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16764173#msg16764173All UEFA Super Cup Final victories
content ('77, '01, '05, '19)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175752#msg171757522019 FIFA Club World Cup Final vs Flamengo
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16953402#msg16953402All FIFA Club World Cup Finals
content ('81, '84, '05, and '19)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16951638#msg169516382022 FA Cup Final vs Chelsea
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18331284#msg18331284All FA Cup Final victories
content ('65, '74, '86, '89, '92, '01, '06, '22)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14904752#msg149047522022 League Cup Final vs Chelsea
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18200965#msg18200965All League Cup Final victories
content ('81, '82, '83, '84, '95, '01, '03, '12, '22)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16680176#msg166801762022 Charity Shield victory vs Manchester City
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18434923#msg18434923All Charity Shield victories (and 'shared trophies')
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=3405.msg17877158#msg17877158Every Liverpool game in full: 2015/16 to 2019/20
: www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/i197ov/201920_liverpool_matches_in_720p1080p_hd_in'Every Liverpool Premier League goal from every PL season'
type video content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17169045#msg17169045
For a large selection of Liverpool games online on video (and many other teams too; it is free - but have to sign up to view matches)
: https://footballia.net/teams/liverpool-fc
'Your favourite Liverpool goal of all time
' thread : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=276783.0
'Your favourite last minute Liverpool goal
' thread : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344928.0
'Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
' thread : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=341989
Some memorable / atmospheric matches in Europe (1991+)
- Auxerre '91
: Brann Bergen '97
: Barcelona '01
: Roma '02
: Olympiacos '04
: Juventus '05
: Chelsea '05
.Barcelona '07
: Chelsea '07
: Marseille '07
: Inter '08
: Arsenal '08
: R. Madrid '09
: Benfica '10
: Man Utd '16
: Dortmund '16
: Spartak '17
: Man City '18
: Roma '18
.PSG '18
: Napoli '18
: Bayern '19
: Barcelona '19
: Ajax '20
: Atletico '21
: AC Milan '21
: Inter '22
: Villarreal '22
: Ajax '22
: Rangers '22
: with more to come...
Some older misc matches - Cologne '65 (Replay)
: Inter '65
: Celtic (various)
: B. Dortmund '66
: Ajax '66
: Bayern Munich '71
: Dynamo Dresden '76
: Saint Etienne '77
.B. Moenchengladbach '78
: Aberdeen '80
: CSKA Sofia '81
: Howard Gayle & Bayern Munich '81
: Alkmaar '81
: Bilbao '83
: Dinamo Bucharest '84
: Panathinaikos '85
.
Some older league & cup games - Spurs 7-0 in '78
: Norwich 5-3 in '80
: Newcastle 4-1 in '87
: Forest 5-0 in '88
: Leeds 5-4 in '91
: Spurs 6-2 in '93
: Swindon 5-0 in '93
. Manchester Utd 3-3 in '94
: Arsenal 3-0 in '94
: Villa 3-2 in '94
: Blackburn 2-1 in '95
: Man City 6-0 in '95
: Villa 3-0 in '96
: Newcastle 4-3 in '96
: Chelsea 5-1 in '96
. Newcastle 4-3 in '97
: Southampton 7-1 in '99
: Arsenal 4-0 in '00
: Derby 4-0 in '00
: Everton 3-2 in '01
: Charlton 4-0 in '01
: Villa 4-3 in '02
: Blackburn 4-3 in '02
.WBA 6-0 in '03
: WBA 5-0 in '04
: Luton Town 5-3 in '06
: Birmingham 7-0 in '06
: Chelsea 2-1 in '06
: Derby C. 6-0 in '07
: Arsenal 4-1 in '07
: Newcastle 5-1 in '08
. West Ham 3-2 in '09
: Chelsea 1-0 in '11
: Man C. 3-0 in '11
: Fulham 5-2 in '11
: Chelsea 4-1 in '12
: West Ham 3-2 in '12
: Spurs 5-0 in '13
: Boro 2-2 in '14 (14-13)
.Dave Waller youtube video channel (superb for 'older' Liverpool match and video content)
: www.youtube.com/user/davewallerfsmail/videos
Victories vs Everton
: from 1980 onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14854588#msg14854588
Victories vs Manchester Utd
: from 1980 onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=109143.msg17867008#msg17867008
A few videos of the old Kop / last days of the old standing Kop (1994)
... : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=29833.msg18530503#msg18530503Some memorable 'You'll Never Walk Alone's sung at Liverpool matches
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18179364#msg18179364Liverpool fans booing the national anthem
- at many Cup Finals over the years : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18179204#msg18179204
Some 'songs' released by Liverpool
over the years : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18510063#msg18510063
An online petition
asking FIFA to set aside $440 million (the amount FIFA gives as prize money to competing countries)
to compensate migrant workers (and the families of the deceased)
who made the stadiums and infrastructure for this World Cup. Treated appallingly and working in worse conditions - resulting in the injuries and deaths of thousands.https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb
- 680,000+ people have signed so far...(it only requires an email address to do - so no lengthy sign ups or anything like that - just remember to click on the 'verify' button when you receive the confirmation email)
.
'Why is Qatar Opposing a Remedy Fund for Migrant Workers?
':-As Clock Ticks to World Cup Opening, FIFA Still Considering Remedy Fundwww.hrw.org/news/2022/11/02/why-qatar-opposing-remedy-fund-migrant-workers
& www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2022/09/qatar-global-survey-shows-overwhelming-demand-for-fifa-to-compensate-world-cup-migrant-workers
'The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Working Group on Workers Rights in Qatar met with FIFA, and requested it answer calls for remedy on migrant workers by the end of October. In June, FIFA already told UEFA it was looking into compensation mechanisms and would respond within weeks'...
^ Here we are in November, less than one week before the start of the World Cup, and FIFA is still silent and evading the issue.