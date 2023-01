Yep, i read the same book about 30 years ago. Fingerprints of the Gods i think.



Wow, that takes me back. I enjoyed that as a teenager in the late 90s.I can’t remember actually buying into any of it but it captured my imagination more in a ‘this would be a good background to a Hollywood movie’ rather than ‘this feels right’.I saw a summary for this show and it tweaked a similar interest as for teenage me, without making the link to Hancock. As soon as Rogan appeared in the trailer/intro immediately addressing and overlooking the fact that Hancock is widely discredited I removed it from my list. I don’t really have time for that sort of bollocks these days. Have been catching up with Star Wars instead, much more grounded in reality…