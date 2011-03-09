

I've seen this criticism about the show but this seems a bit of a reach, in fact in the show he makes it seem like the "primitive" people were much more advanced (at least from the couple of episodes I managed to finish).



It's just stupid, not racist. No point in calling people racists when there are actual racists out there.



He says the opposite. It's a constant denigration of 'hunter gatherers'. For Hancock and his predecessors* there must have been a more 'advanced' civilisation to spread enlightenment and technology. Hancock isn;t explicit in AA for some reason but his other work says that it was the lost civilisation of Atlantis that educated all of these 'primitive' people.*Ignatius Donnelly really kicked things off in 1882 with Atlantis: The Antideluvian World. Hancock's bollocks is a straight rehash of Donnelly's ideas:There once existed in the Atlantic Ocean, opposite the Mediterranean Sea, a large island, which was the remnant of an Atlantic continent, and known to the ancients as Atlantis.That the description of this island given by Plato is not fable, as has been long supposed, but veritable history.That Atlantis was the region where man first rose from a state of barbarism to civilization.That it became, in the course of ages, a populous and mighty nation, from whose emigrants the shores of the Gulf of Mexico, the Mississippi River, the Amazon River, the Pacific coast of South America, the Mediterranean, the west coast of Europe and Africa, the Baltic, the Black Sea, and the Caspian were populated by civilized nations.That it was the true Antediluvian world: the Garden of Eden; the Gardens of Hesperides; the Elysian Fields; the Gardens of Alcinous; the Mesomphalos, the Olympos; the Asgard of the traditions of the ancient nations. That it represented a universal memory of a great land, where early mankind dwelt for ages in peace and happiness.That the gods and goddesses of the ancient Greeks, the Phoenicians, the Hindus, and the Scandinavians were simply the kings, queens, and heroes of Atlantis; and the acts attributed to them in mythology are a confused recollection of real historical events.That the mythology of Egypt and Peru represented the original religion of Atlantis, which was sun-worship.That the oldest colony formed by Atlantis was probably Egypt, whose civilization was a reproduction of that Atlantic island.That the implements of the "Bronze Age" of Europe were derived from Atlantis. The Atlanteans were also the first manufacturers of iron.That the Phoenician alphabet, parent of all the European alphabets, was derived from an Atlantis alphabet, which was also conveyed by them from Atlantis to the Mayans of Central America.That Atlantis perished in a terrible convulsion of nature, in which the whole island sunk into the ocean, with nearly all its inhabitants.That a few persons escaped in ships and on rafts, and carried to the nations east and west the tidings of the appalling catastrophe, which has survived to our own time in the Flood and Deluge legends of the different nations of the old and new worlds.