Like all celebrity interview shows, its insufferable. Tell a few made up anecdotes and then talk about whatever youre flogging. How nobody has improved on that format is beyond me.
I admit I may have tuned in on a particularly bad week for guests. It was borderline insulting having someone of Springsteens calibre sat alongside some no-mark actress from some forgettable BBC drama.
Fuck it, Im watching Ancient Apocalypse instead.
yeah that's my general take as well
im not a fan of celebrity anyway and i dont need or particularly want to hear about their lives etc but i am interested in their art, depending on who we're talking about
i cant remember the name of them now but there are some really good interviews with directors/actors etc about their work - actor/film academy interviews, something like that? - some of them have been really good but they're a different beast (same goes for music, they have their eqivalents out there)
talk shows are just tabloid shite or i guess today we'd say they're social media shite compared to meaningful engaging interviews about someone's work where enough time is given to properly explore it, by their nature talk shows can't do that, not their role