Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix

Alan_X

Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
November 16, 2022, 09:00:38 am
I'm going to write about this over the weekend because I cannot believe this garbage is #2 on Netflix.

If anyone has watched and finds Hancock and his unspecified lost advanced civilisation credible I'd love to know what evidence you think he showed for their existence. 

Just finishing the final episode and I might have misunderstood but he seemed to be suggesting that this ancient civilisation told the primitive humans of the time to protect themselves from a cataclysmic flood by err... burying themselves underground.

Netflix should be ashamed of themselves for streaming this shite. And the cherry on top is the inclusion of utter c*nt Joe Rogan for fuck knows what reason.
tubby

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #1 on: November 16, 2022, 09:05:46 am
Haha you're not wrong, we watched the first episode and it was really poor, sacked it straight off.  All those shots of him staring out into the sea, contemplating why people don't just listen to him were hilarious.

The first episode could easily have been condensed into a 10 minute YouTube video, and maybe that's where it should've stayed.
BarryCrocker

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #2 on: November 16, 2022, 09:20:39 am
One of my team cornered me in my office yesterday and wasted 30 minutes of my life I'll never get back. He's become a bit of a conspiracy theorist lately so this is helping.

Told me right at the end that I really should watch it on edibles.
tubby

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #3 on: November 16, 2022, 09:24:44 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 16, 2022, 09:20:39 am
Told me right at the end that I really should watch it on edibles.

We actually did that.  Was still shit.
Alan_X

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #4 on: November 16, 2022, 10:13:06 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 16, 2022, 09:20:39 am
Told me right at the end that I really should watch it on edibles.

I wouldn't waste them watching Graham Hancock.
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #5 on: November 16, 2022, 12:19:23 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on November 16, 2022, 09:00:38 am
I'm going to write about this over the weekend because I cannot believe this garbage is #2 on Netflix.

If anyone has watched and finds Hancock and his unspecified lost advanced civilisation credible I'd love to know what evidence you think he showed for their existence. 

Just finishing the final episode and I might have misunderstood but he seemed to be suggesting that this ancient civilisation told the primitive humans of the time to protect themselves from a cataclysmic flood by err... burying themselves underground.

Netflix should be ashamed of themselves for streaming this shite. And the cherry on top is the inclusion of utter c*nt Joe Rogan for fuck knows what reason.

This is going to finish me off because, for the second time in a year, I fully agree with Alan.
Chakan

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #6 on: November 16, 2022, 12:23:49 pm
It started playing on my Netflix by mistake, stopped that right away.
KillieRed

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #7 on: November 16, 2022, 12:24:33 pm
Might watch it for the comedy value.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #8 on: November 16, 2022, 12:33:37 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on November 16, 2022, 12:24:33 pm
Might watch it for the comedy value.

The giants with beards are the stuff of myth.

I find these programs light entertainment and try and guess at which point the whole thing falls down.

And I see precession reared its head again. ;D
RedGuy

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #9 on: November 16, 2022, 01:04:37 pm
Take a shot every time Hancock says "mainstream archeology" or stares off into the distance.

Shame as it looked liked an interesting subject
KillieRed

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #10 on: November 16, 2022, 01:10:52 pm
My daughter was an archaelogy student & was engrossed in Lost treasures of Egypt on Disney. Im guessing its mainstream archaeology though.
Disregarder

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #11 on: November 16, 2022, 05:55:11 pm
Reminds me of his load of old bollocks book called Fingerprints of the Gods that Hancock wrote which a lot of my uni friends were into about 30 years ago. Claimed that because some ancient civilisations had similar technology (mostly pyramids) that they were seeded by people fleeing Atlantis which was some kind of utopia with really advanced tech. He then went on to claim, I think, that the Atlantians got their technology from visiting Aliens and that the Nazca lines were runways for alien ships. I imagine this show is this guff regurgitated.
bradders1011

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #12 on: November 16, 2022, 10:56:38 pm
Matt Hancock?
Kashinoda

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #13 on: November 17, 2022, 03:25:13 am


Nobby Reserve

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #14 on: November 17, 2022, 01:18:25 pm
It's no more incredulous bollocks than every religion on the planet.

Yet the billions of people who blindly follow a religion aren't similarly dismissed as loony cranks.


(FTR, I think they're all loony cranks)

Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #15 on: November 17, 2022, 01:22:58 pm
Hmm - put this on my watch list an hour ago - checked "unread posts" on RAWK - saw this - took it off the watchlist......am seriously running out of anything decent to watch on Netflix now.......
S

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #16 on: November 17, 2022, 01:35:33 pm
There are tons of shows about ghosts and the paranormal which are equally ridiculous. Like those, this seems pretty harmless.

Would rather watch this than Graham Norton's chat show. Turned that on the other night because I wanted to see Springsteen. If anyones gonna bury themselves underground I hope its the producers and fans of that shit.
Port_vale_lad

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #17 on: November 17, 2022, 01:48:26 pm
Cheers Alan  >:(

Now i have to watch to see how shite it is  ;D

Never heard of this hancock chap though, guessing he's like Daniken ?
Kashinoda

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #18 on: November 17, 2022, 02:23:27 pm
Quote from: S on November 17, 2022, 01:35:33 pm
There are tons of shows about ghosts and the paranormal which are equally ridiculous. Like those, this seems pretty harmless.

Would rather watch this than Graham Norton's chat show. Turned that on the other night because I wanted to see Springsteen. If anyones gonna bury themselves underground I hope its the producers and fans of that shit.

Not having that, don't watch it regularly but Norton is a great chat show host.
S

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #19 on: November 17, 2022, 05:27:29 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on November 17, 2022, 02:23:27 pm
Not having that, don't watch it regularly but Norton is a great chat show host.
Like all celebrity interview shows, its insufferable. Tell a few made up anecdotes and then talk about whatever youre flogging. How nobody has improved on that format is beyond me.

I admit I may have tuned in on a particularly bad week for guests. It was borderline insulting having someone of Springsteens calibre sat alongside some no-mark actress from some forgettable BBC drama.

Fuck it, Im watching Ancient Apocalypse instead.
elbow

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #20 on: November 17, 2022, 11:42:19 pm
I didn't make it past the opening monologue/titles.

Ancient horseshit indeed.
Armand9

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #21 on: November 18, 2022, 12:15:20 am
Quote from: S on November 17, 2022, 05:27:29 pm
Like all celebrity interview shows, its insufferable. Tell a few made up anecdotes and then talk about whatever youre flogging. How nobody has improved on that format is beyond me.

I admit I may have tuned in on a particularly bad week for guests. It was borderline insulting having someone of Springsteens calibre sat alongside some no-mark actress from some forgettable BBC drama.

Fuck it, Im watching Ancient Apocalypse instead.

yeah that's my general take as well

im not a fan of celebrity anyway and i dont need or particularly want to hear about their lives etc but i am interested in their art, depending on who we're talking about

i cant remember the name of them now but there are some really good interviews with directors/actors etc about their work - actor/film academy interviews, something like that? - some of them have been really good but they're a different beast (same goes for music, they have their eqivalents out there)

talk shows are just tabloid shite or i guess today we'd say they're social media shite compared to meaningful engaging interviews about someone's work where enough time is given to properly explore it, by their nature talk shows can't do that, not their role
Kashinoda

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #22 on: November 18, 2022, 09:24:06 am
Quote from: S on November 17, 2022, 05:27:29 pm
Like all celebrity interview shows, its insufferable. Tell a few made up anecdotes and then talk about whatever youre flogging. How nobody has improved on that format is beyond me.

I admit I may have tuned in on a particularly bad week for guests. It was borderline insulting having someone of Springsteens calibre sat alongside some no-mark actress from some forgettable BBC drama.

Fuck it, Im watching Ancient Apocalypse instead.

Yeah I generally can't be doing with them for that reason.

I do find the Graham Norton show to be a bit looser, it's more about getting everyone drunk and letting them get on with it - compared to a lot of the American shows where it's all very formulaic.

There have been some classic episodes, the one with Matt Damon, Bill Murray and Hugh Bonneville is great - similarly Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen.

Guess it's about the makeup of the couch.
Riquende

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #23 on: November 18, 2022, 09:48:26 am
Quote from: S on November 17, 2022, 05:27:29 pm
Like all celebrity interview shows, its insufferable. Tell a few made up anecdotes and then talk about whatever youre flogging. How nobody has improved on that format is beyond me

Agree with you completely, but why would these guests agree to do anything else?
jillc

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #24 on: November 18, 2022, 09:54:20 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on November 17, 2022, 02:23:27 pm
Not having that, don't watch it regularly but Norton is a great chat show host.

The best show around for that. It's one of the few chat shows where guests really can let themselves go and show another side of themselves. One of the best ones was Cumberbatch turning into an impersonator, it was so funny, say nothing of the otter faces.

https://youtu.be/7Nz0dLHMHOo
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #25 on: November 18, 2022, 11:59:26 am
I came into this thread hoping to find out the origin of Atlantis and all I get is a bunch of chat show aficionados discussing the ability of Father Noel Furlong. ;D
liverbloke

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #26 on: November 18, 2022, 12:09:29 pm
my mate believes all this stuff  ::)

here's the type of person who has been brain-washed by this shit...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DvVMWfOmFTs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DvVMWfOmFTs</a>
kezzy

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #27 on: November 18, 2022, 09:10:07 pm
When does George Tsoukalis turn up and say its aliens. 
Alan_X

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #28 on: November 19, 2022, 04:34:36 pm
Quote from: S on November 17, 2022, 01:35:33 pm
There are tons of shows about ghosts and the paranormal which are equally ridiculous. Like those, this seems pretty harmless.

The problem with Hancock is the fundamental racism at the root of the whole Atlantis myth. He doesn't make it explicit in this series but it's blatant in his other work and the works that he's rehashing. How is it racist? The entire premise is that primitive (brown) people couldn't possibly have built things so must have been told how to do it by an 'advanced civilisation', which in this case are the 'Atlanteans'.

https://grahamhancock.com/crispdanatlantis/

RedGuy

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #29 on: November 20, 2022, 01:02:02 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on November 19, 2022, 04:34:36 pm
The problem with Hancock is the fundamental racism at the root of the whole Atlantis myth. He doesn't make it explicit in this series but it's blatant in his other work and the works that he's rehashing. How is it racist? The entire premise is that primitive (brown) people couldn't possibly have built things so must have been told how to do it by an 'advanced civilisation', which in this case are the 'Atlanteans'.

https://grahamhancock.com/crispdanatlantis/

I've seen this criticism about the show but this seems a bit of a reach, in fact in the show he makes it seem like the "primitive" people were much more advanced (at least from the couple of episodes I managed to finish).

It's just stupid, not racist. No point in calling people racists when there are actual racists out there.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #30 on: November 20, 2022, 04:39:43 pm
Quote from: RedGuy on November 20, 2022, 01:02:02 pm

I've seen this criticism about the show but this seems a bit of a reach, in fact in the show he makes it seem like the "primitive" people were much more advanced (at least from the couple of episodes I managed to finish).

It's just stupid, not racist. No point in calling people racists when there are actual racists out there.

I think the primitive people only reached advancement when the ship bourne bearded giants reached their shores or something along those lines.

The only thing of any interest for me has been the mentions of the post Ice Age thaw. I was aware that the rising sea levels flooded the land bridge between the UK and Europe but never considered other parts of the world were similarly affected.
Alan_X

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #31 on: November 20, 2022, 06:17:03 pm
Quote from: RedGuy on November 20, 2022, 01:02:02 pm

I've seen this criticism about the show but this seems a bit of a reach, in fact in the show he makes it seem like the "primitive" people were much more advanced (at least from the couple of episodes I managed to finish).

It's just stupid, not racist. No point in calling people racists when there are actual racists out there.

He says the opposite. It's a constant denigration of 'hunter gatherers'. For Hancock and his predecessors* there must have been a more 'advanced' civilisation to spread enlightenment and technology. Hancock isn;t explicit in AA for some reason but his other work says that it was the lost civilisation of Atlantis that educated all of these 'primitive' people.

*Ignatius Donnelly really kicked things off in 1882 with Atlantis: The Antideluvian World. Hancock's bollocks is a straight rehash of Donnelly's ideas:

There once existed in the Atlantic Ocean, opposite the Mediterranean Sea, a large island, which was the remnant of an Atlantic continent, and known to the ancients as Atlantis.

That the description of this island given by Plato is not fable, as has been long supposed, but veritable history.

That Atlantis was the region where man first rose from a state of barbarism to civilization.

That it became, in the course of ages, a populous and mighty nation, from whose emigrants the shores of the Gulf of Mexico, the Mississippi River, the Amazon River, the Pacific coast of South America, the Mediterranean, the west coast of Europe and Africa, the Baltic, the Black Sea, and the Caspian were populated by civilized nations.

That it was the true Antediluvian world: the Garden of Eden; the Gardens of Hesperides; the Elysian Fields; the Gardens of Alcinous; the Mesomphalos, the Olympos; the Asgard of the traditions of the ancient nations. That it represented a universal memory of a great land, where early mankind dwelt for ages in peace and happiness.

That the gods and goddesses of the ancient Greeks, the Phoenicians, the Hindus, and the Scandinavians were simply the kings, queens, and heroes of Atlantis; and the acts attributed to them in mythology are a confused recollection of real historical events.

That the mythology of Egypt and Peru represented the original religion of Atlantis, which was sun-worship.

That the oldest colony formed by Atlantis was probably Egypt, whose civilization was a reproduction of that Atlantic island.

That the implements of the "Bronze Age" of Europe were derived from Atlantis. The Atlanteans were also the first manufacturers of iron.

That the Phoenician alphabet, parent of all the European alphabets, was derived from an Atlantis alphabet, which was also conveyed by them from Atlantis to the Mayans of Central America.

That Atlantis was the original seat of the Aryan or Indo-European family of nations, as well as of the Semitic peoples, and possibly also of the Turanian races.

That Atlantis perished in a terrible convulsion of nature, in which the whole island sunk into the ocean, with nearly all its inhabitants.

That a few persons escaped in ships and on rafts, and carried to the nations east and west the tidings of the appalling catastrophe, which has survived to our own time in the Flood and Deluge legends of the different nations of the old and new worlds.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atlantis:_The_Antediluvian_World
Riquende

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
Reply #32 on: Today at 11:
https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2022/nov/23/ancient-apocalypse-is-the-most-dangerous-show-on-netflix

A show with a truly preposterous theory is one of the streaming giants biggest hits  and it seems to exist solely for conspiracy theorists. Why has this been allowed?

But, hey, not all conspiracy theories are bad. If you dont like Hancocks story about the super-intelligent advanced civilisation being wiped off the face of the planet, heres another that might explain how Netflix gave the greenlight to Ancient Apocalypse: the platforms senior manager of unscripted originals happens to be Hancocks son. Honestly, what are the chances?

Online S

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
« Reply #33 on: Today at 03:49:17 pm »
Quote
A show with a truly preposterous theory is one of the streaming giants biggest hits  and it seems to exist solely for conspiracy theorists. Why has this been allowed?

I have literally zero interest in watching but I find this kind of thinking ridiculous. This show shouldn't be "allowed"? Really?

Quote
The platforms senior manager of unscripted originals happens to be Hancocks son. Honestly, what are the chances?
Again, so what? This isn't the BBC. Netflix don't have to be arbiters of impartiality. The same with Twitter. The past ownership can ban Trump if they wanted and the current regime can reinstate him. It's their decision and everyone is free to leave if they don't like it. If this journalist is so against nepotism then he probably doesn't watch the credits on many of his favourite films.
