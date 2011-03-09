« previous next »
Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
« on: November 16, 2022, 09:00:38 am »
I'm going to write about this over the weekend because I cannot believe this garbage is #2 on Netflix.

If anyone has watched and finds Hancock and his unspecified lost advanced civilisation credible I'd love to know what evidence you think he showed for their existence. 

Just finishing the final episode and I might have misunderstood but he seemed to be suggesting that this ancient civilisation told the primitive humans of the time to protect themselves from a cataclysmic flood by err... burying themselves underground.

Netflix should be ashamed of themselves for streaming this shite. And the cherry on top is the inclusion of utter c*nt Joe Rogan for fuck knows what reason.
Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
« Reply #1 on: November 16, 2022, 09:05:46 am »
Haha you're not wrong, we watched the first episode and it was really poor, sacked it straight off.  All those shots of him staring out into the sea, contemplating why people don't just listen to him were hilarious.

The first episode could easily have been condensed into a 10 minute YouTube video, and maybe that's where it should've stayed.
Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
« Reply #2 on: November 16, 2022, 09:20:39 am »
One of my team cornered me in my office yesterday and wasted 30 minutes of my life I'll never get back. He's become a bit of a conspiracy theorist lately so this is helping.

Told me right at the end that I really should watch it on edibles.
Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
« Reply #3 on: November 16, 2022, 09:24:44 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 16, 2022, 09:20:39 am
Told me right at the end that I really should watch it on edibles.

We actually did that.  Was still shit.
Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
« Reply #4 on: November 16, 2022, 10:13:06 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 16, 2022, 09:20:39 am
Told me right at the end that I really should watch it on edibles.

I wouldn't waste them watching Graham Hancock.
Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
« Reply #5 on: November 16, 2022, 12:19:23 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on November 16, 2022, 09:00:38 am
I'm going to write about this over the weekend because I cannot believe this garbage is #2 on Netflix.

If anyone has watched and finds Hancock and his unspecified lost advanced civilisation credible I'd love to know what evidence you think he showed for their existence. 

Just finishing the final episode and I might have misunderstood but he seemed to be suggesting that this ancient civilisation told the primitive humans of the time to protect themselves from a cataclysmic flood by err... burying themselves underground.

Netflix should be ashamed of themselves for streaming this shite. And the cherry on top is the inclusion of utter c*nt Joe Rogan for fuck knows what reason.

This is going to finish me off because, for the second time in a year, I fully agree with Alan.
Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
« Reply #6 on: November 16, 2022, 12:23:49 pm »
It started playing on my Netflix by mistake, stopped that right away.
Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
« Reply #7 on: November 16, 2022, 12:24:33 pm »
Might watch it for the comedy value.
Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
« Reply #8 on: November 16, 2022, 12:33:37 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on November 16, 2022, 12:24:33 pm
Might watch it for the comedy value.

The giants with beards are the stuff of myth.

I find these programs light entertainment and try and guess at which point the whole thing falls down.

And I see precession reared its head again. ;D
Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
« Reply #9 on: November 16, 2022, 01:04:37 pm »
Take a shot every time Hancock says "mainstream archeology" or stares off into the distance.

Shame as it looked liked an interesting subject
Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
« Reply #10 on: November 16, 2022, 01:10:52 pm »
My daughter was an archaelogy student & was engrossed in Lost treasures of Egypt on Disney. Im guessing its mainstream archaeology though.
Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
« Reply #11 on: November 16, 2022, 05:55:11 pm »
Reminds me of his load of old bollocks book called Fingerprints of the Gods that Hancock wrote which a lot of my uni friends were into about 30 years ago. Claimed that because some ancient civilisations had similar technology (mostly pyramids) that they were seeded by people fleeing Atlantis which was some kind of utopia with really advanced tech. He then went on to claim, I think, that the Atlantians got their technology from visiting Aliens and that the Nazca lines were runways for alien ships. I imagine this show is this guff regurgitated.
Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
« Reply #12 on: November 16, 2022, 10:56:38 pm »
Matt Hancock?
Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:25:13 am »


Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 01:18:25 pm »
It's no more incredulous bollocks than every religion on the planet.

Yet the billions of people who blindly follow a religion aren't similarly dismissed as loony cranks.


(FTR, I think they're all loony cranks)

Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:22:58 pm »
Hmm - put this on my watch list an hour ago - checked "unread posts" on RAWK - saw this - took it off the watchlist......am seriously running out of anything decent to watch on Netflix now.......
Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:35:33 pm »
There are tons of shows about ghosts and the paranormal which are equally ridiculous. Like those, this seems pretty harmless.

Would rather watch this than Graham Norton's chat show. Turned that on the other night because I wanted to see Springsteen. If anyones gonna bury themselves underground I hope its the producers and fans of that shit.
Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 01:48:26 pm »
Cheers Alan  >:(

Now i have to watch to see how shite it is  ;D

Never heard of this hancock chap though, guessing he's like Daniken ?
Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 02:23:27 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 01:35:33 pm
There are tons of shows about ghosts and the paranormal which are equally ridiculous. Like those, this seems pretty harmless.

Would rather watch this than Graham Norton's chat show. Turned that on the other night because I wanted to see Springsteen. If anyones gonna bury themselves underground I hope its the producers and fans of that shit.

Not having that, don't watch it regularly but Norton is a great chat show host.
Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:27:29 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 02:23:27 pm
Not having that, don't watch it regularly but Norton is a great chat show host.
Like all celebrity interview shows, its insufferable. Tell a few made up anecdotes and then talk about whatever youre flogging. How nobody has improved on that format is beyond me.

I admit I may have tuned in on a particularly bad week for guests. It was borderline insulting having someone of Springsteens calibre sat alongside some no-mark actress from some forgettable BBC drama.

Fuck it, Im watching Ancient Apocalypse instead.
Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:42:19 pm »
I didn't make it past the opening monologue/titles.

Ancient horseshit indeed.
Re: Ancient Apocalypse - steaming pile of horseshit on Netflix
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:15:20 am »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 05:27:29 pm
Like all celebrity interview shows, its insufferable. Tell a few made up anecdotes and then talk about whatever youre flogging. How nobody has improved on that format is beyond me.

I admit I may have tuned in on a particularly bad week for guests. It was borderline insulting having someone of Springsteens calibre sat alongside some no-mark actress from some forgettable BBC drama.

Fuck it, Im watching Ancient Apocalypse instead.

yeah that's my general take as well

im not a fan of celebrity anyway and i dont need or particularly want to hear about their lives etc but i am interested in their art, depending on who we're talking about

i cant remember the name of them now but there are some really good interviews with directors/actors etc about their work - actor/film academy interviews, something like that? - some of them have been really good but they're a different beast (same goes for music, they have their eqivalents out there)

talk shows are just tabloid shite or i guess today we'd say they're social media shite compared to meaningful engaging interviews about someone's work where enough time is given to properly explore it, by their nature talk shows can't do that, not their role
