Author Topic: Your Worst Games  (Read 838 times)

Online darragh85

Your Worst Games
« on: November 13, 2022, 11:57:32 pm »
What are the worst games you ever played? Stick to games you actually purchased, rented or borrowed rather than ones you knew were awful so just went and played on an emulator to see how bad it is.

mine:

Super Thunder Blade-Hated this as a kid. was an early megadrive rail shooter which was a genre i was never a fan of. very difficult, bland and boring as hell. was bundled later in mega games 3 with Super MOnaco GP and Alien Storm, both of which made up for the inclusion of this one.

Chakan the Forever Man-Was left behind at my house by a friend and i quickly realised why when i started playing it. Couldnt stand it. the main character moved very slow , controls were awful and it was so difficult. Couldnt bare to play it for longer that a couple of minutes.

FIFA World Cup 2002-By far and away the worst football game i ever played. didnt resemble the sport at all. they even had that stupid flame trail when you hit a shot on by default.

Vietcong-Finally, a war based FFS that wasnt based on world war 2. Was really excited about this one. Unfortuntely, it was  bug riddled mess when released and pretty much broken as a resukt. There was one mission in particular where one of your squad was assigned as sniper support over looking an enemy vietcong camp while you entered on foot. Unfortunately, he kept glitching and getting stuck inside the mountain where he was positioned and couldn't take out the enemies which rendered the mission almost impossible.

Dead Rising-Many loved this and it received a lot of good reviews when it was released. I felt the save system was a real hindrance to the enjoyment of this game. The shooting and movement mechanics didnt help either. just could never get in to.

Far Cry 2-Another game ruined by an awful save system imo. Another huge issue was the respawning of over powered enemies and these two problems together combined to, in my eyes,  ruin a game that had potential to be great. You could find a safe house, save, then travel across the map, beating the over powered militia soldiers at the checkpoints, complete the mission, attempt to return to your safe house only to get your arse handed to you by the respawning overpowered militia soldiers who you had already just about killed on the way to the mission.

Offline bailey90

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:42:17 am »
That new Thief game they released a few years ago. Played about half an hour. God awful.
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:35:28 am »
BF2042. Completely broke, removal of classes, horrific maps full of bugs and no actual scoreboard at launch 🤣
PES2008 on PS3, just ran horribly and even the replays had slowdown, soured me on the football game I grew up on and ultimately never recaptured that feeling with it.

Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:36:43 am »
Far Cry 2s a great shout, for exactly those reasons mentioned.

I remember spunking my birthday money on Marios Time Machine as a kid, not realising it wasnt your standard Mario game. Therell be far worse, Ill need to think.
Offline macca007

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:36:47 am »
FFXII. You could set up all you characters to fight automatically through command slots which meant the only 2 buttons you needed where the control stick and the buttons to enter dialogue, pick up items. Put me off final fantasy games up till 15 which I remember getting annoyed by having to fill up the car all the time.

However they have been redeemed by the excellent remake off ff7
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:10:47 am »
Just thought of one, Brink. Looked like an evolution in multiplayer FPS, basically didnt work right from the get go.
Online darragh85

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:42:46 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 06:35:28 am
BF2042. Completely broke, removal of classes, horrific maps full of bugs and no actual scoreboard at launch 🤣
PES2008 on PS3, just ran horribly and even the replays had slowdown, soured me on the football game I grew up on and ultimately never recaptured that feeling with it.

Forgot about pes 2008. Would have included that on my list also. Was such a major disappointment. I loved pes 3, 4 and 5 on pc. 6 was a slight deterioration but the it fell off a cliff with pes 2008. Its release coincided with me getting an xbox 360 and was a big factor in me transitioning from pc back to console as my pc was over the hill and couldn't run new games anymore. I'll never forget my disappointment with the gameplay and the online was completely broken.

Still not as bad as the official world cup 2002 game mind
Offline Slick_Beef

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:54:42 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on November 13, 2022, 11:57:32 pm
Far Cry 2-Another game ruined by an awful save system imo. Another huge issue was the respawning of over powered enemies and these two problems together combined to, in my eyes,  ruin a game that had potential to be great. You could find a safe house, save, then travel across the map, beating the over powered militia soldiers at the checkpoints, complete the mission, attempt to return to your safe house only to get your arse handed to you by the respawning overpowered militia soldiers who you had already just about killed on the way to the mission.



It's this for me and I'm glad you mentioned it because I am always baffled at how well reviewed it was at the time (to the point where I have never really trusted any review since) and how fondly I've seen people talk about it on reddit etc. I loved (and still enjoy) FarCry 1 and I was so excited to buy 2 on release day, I spent 70 on some fancy edition, and within a couple of hours I was bored out of my mind. It's a beautiful world map with absolutely no substance to it at all... just infinite respawning enemies that all hate you no matter what mission you are doing. So disappointing.
Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:05:05 am »
Rise of the Robots on SNES from the early 90's. I remember it being hyped before it came out and it looked amazing but was utter dogshit.
Offline Riquende

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:10:03 am »
I probably played demos of some absolutely stinkers back in the days I was getting cover discs for Amiga & PC, but I can't recall anything specific. And I didn't pay for them anyway.

So whilst it may not be objectively awful, I've never felt as let down by any game as Civilisation V.

I'd played IV to absolute death, winning it via every possible scenario including the Diplomatic Victory (which I felt for a long time would be impossible). I bought Civ 5 on release and it felt so cartoonish and dumbed down. You could no longer stack units into armies which made no sense to me, are we supposed to believe an area the size of Scotland can only fit a single military unit in it?

It's the only game I've ever hidden in my Steam library. I don't want to even see it.

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:34:05 am »
Modern Warfare 2 (2007) was the one for me.

Had played Battlefield Bad Company to death and jumped over to CoD - hated it. Couldn't get into it at all.
Online klopptopia

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:46:19 am »
Ive put this in abother thread before but Control for me. I hated the whole experience start to end.

Offline RideTheWalrus

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:55:25 am »
007 Legends

Aliens Colonial Marines

X-Men Destiny

There was a bad spell around the time those games came out where they all released for full price but were completely broken, and in Aliens case they ended up getting sued iirc for false advertising from the trailer.
Offline jackh

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:29:45 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 06:35:28 am
PES2008 on PS3, just ran horribly and even the replays had slowdown, soured me on the football game I grew up on and ultimately never recaptured that feeling with it.

This is the one for me. Had loved the series during the PS2 years (6th-gen, for other consoles) and was really looking forward to seeing it brought into the new ages. It was shite.

From what I remember, they were crap throughout that 7th generation. The PS4 (8th-gen) games were much better, but I'd say their reputational damage still hadn't been fully undone even up to 2019/20/21 and they've absolutely torched it again.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:38:47 pm »
Was 2008 the first one on that generation? Just remember players teleporting from one end of the pitch to the other online :lmao
Offline KillieRed

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:17:37 pm »
One for the kids:

Graeme Souness Vector Soccer from 1991 on the Amiga. It became a thing of legendary crapness amongst my mates. Vectors. Football. Partridge-like commentary: Its a goal!

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Sslh5YI_PU0
Offline macca007

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 02:03:13 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 11:46:19 am
Ive put this in abother thread before but Control for me. I hated the whole experience start to end.



Had loads of bugs, crashed loads but I stuck with it and once it got past a certain point I ended up loving it.
Offline stoa

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:35:22 pm »
I remember from a few decades back that there used to be those computer magazines that had listings in it, where you basically just typed off the whole code of the game in Basic and then you could play the game or use the programme. Those articles always created big excitement, but most of the time, the games were a huge let down. The only one I really fondly remember was some tennis manager game, that took me ages to type off (with the help of my dad) and it was really great.

In terms of modern games there are some bad games I remember, but nowadays I mostly try to avoid making bad buys by watching reviews, gameplay videos and stuff like that. Didn't do that as much when I was younger and when it wasn't as easy as just going to youtube and search for the game. Had a look through my Steam library though and there are tons of shite games in there mostly thanks to when Humble Bundle and other bundle-sites were the big thing a few years ago. I still do have some bad buys though.

Far Cry 2 - Agree with the criticism of the game and it was absolutely boring. The one positive thing in it was the fire-mechanics they were using. Those were pretty spectacular at the time and I don't get why nowadays fire in most games is still simplified as fuck. It was just insane watching how the fire spread in FC2 and how it was very much a part of gameplay. Not enough to make it a good game though.

The Witcher 2 - I played the first one and really liked it, even though it had so many clunky and tedious things in it, like having a loading screen whenever you enter and leave a house, when you have to go to loads of houses in a village or having fences Geralt just couldn't jump over, so you had to do loads of useless running around in the vlllages. Still, tried to play Witcher 2, but the clunkyness was still there and I never really got into it. I don't think I made it further than two hours or so in and then just couldn't be arsed anymore. The third one still has it's quirks, but it was enjoyable enough to keep me playing.

Dark Souls - Got the first Dark Souls and gave it a try once it was available for PC, but it's just not the kind of game for me (which goes for the whole series). Not saying that the Souls-games are bad games as such, just not right for me and how I like to play games. Tried Elden Ring as it was supposed to be more accessible, but yeah, no thanks. Refunded it... ;)

Every new Jagged Alliance game - The worst bad games I have played are all the newer Jagged Alliance games like JA:Back in Action or whatever the other one was called. I absolutely loved the original Jagged Alliance and I played hours and hours of Jagged Alliance 2 (would love to still play it, but it's just so old that it's not fun on modern hardware with modern resolutions even if there are still fans out there working on making it ru on modern pcs. So, whenever a new game was announced, that was supposed to revive the original series, I was excited. Have been disappointed with every single one of them, because they just lacked the charme of the original games. Fancy new graphics are nice, but they are no use, when the game is missing everything that made the original games special, like the individual characters, the role-playing aspects and the general feeling of you being really in charge of a rebel operation in a foreign country taking back villages, training militia, repairing your gear, buying new stuff and recruiting new mercs. I have loads of hope for Jagged Alliance 3 that is currently in the works, but I'ver learned to not be overly excited for new JA-games...
Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 03:36:31 pm »
Anyone remember Actua Soccer?

And LMA Manager on the PSOne - christ we had it bad back then haha.
Offline jackh

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 03:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 03:36:31 pm
Anyone remember Actua Soccer?

And LMA Manager on the PSOne - christ we had it bad back then haha.

I played a lot of the Italia 90 demo and FIFA 96 on the Mega Drive, but Actua Soccer 2 and its follow-up were my first football games on the PlayStation. Switched to This is Football 1 & 2 for a couple of years and then have been with Pro Evo ever since ISS Pro Evolution 2. Probably too young to be able to assess whether the Actual and TIF games were any good or not.

Remember loving LMA though - I'd previously had Premier Manager 99, but LMA felt like a bit step forward. Mustn't have discovered Champ Manager for another year or so.
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 04:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 03:36:31 pm
Anyone remember Actua Soccer?

And LMA Manager on the PSOne - christ we had it bad back then haha.

Yeah I remember them. LMA was the best management sim you could get on console back then. You had premier manager but it wasn't as in depth as LMA, think the replays on premier manager might of been based on the actua soccer engine actually with some Barry Davies commentary:D

Think there was a FIFA manager game too but that might of just been PC.



Offline ...

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:08:46 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 11:46:19 am
Ive put this in abother thread before but Control for me. I hated the whole experience start to end.



I tried playing this because I heard good things but it didn't make any sense at all.
Offline jackh

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:09:06 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 04:05:41 pm
Yeah I remember them. LMA was the best management sim you could get on console back then. You had premier manager but it wasn't as in depth as LMA, think the replays on premier manager might of been based on the actua soccer engine actually with some Barry Davies commentary:D

Think there was a FIFA manager game too but that might of just been PC.

Just looked up the same thing!
Online Buck Pete

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 04:34:46 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 02:35:22 pm
I remember from a few decades back that there used to be those computer magazines that had listings in it, where you basically just typed off the whole code of the game in Basic and then you could play the game or use the programme.

4 decades ago we were doing this on the ZX's!!  Hang on a min let me just process that.  40 fucking years ago!!....

Ok I'm back

As you say, the finished game was usually a huge let-down.

Those monthly computer mags were always hotly anticipated back then.  I remember you also used to get one or two 'hints' for a random game.  Walkthroughs and suchlike were pretty much unobtainable, so any game you actually completed was a real achievement.
Offline stoa

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 04:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 04:34:46 pm
4 decades ago we were doing this on the ZX's!!  Hang on a min let me just process that.  40 fucking years ago!!....

Ok I'm back

As you say, the finished game was usually a huge let-down.

Those monthly computer mags were always hotly anticipated back then.  I remember you also used to get one or two 'hints' for a random game.  Walkthroughs and suchlike were pretty much unobtainable, so any game you actually completed was a real achievement.

Yeah, I did it on my dad's Schneider CPC which was what the Amstrad CPC was called in the German-speaking markets. I remember as a kid I was so excited to do some basic Basic-programming ;) like writing a little programme that was asking you questions and reacted accordingly like "What's your name?" and then going "Hello [name]" as a reaction to your input. Then something like "Are you happy today?" or something like that and if you choose no the programme made the background and the boarder of the screen blink in various colours to "cheer" you up. Sadly, I never went further with progamming than that, which I kind of regret these days, but at the same time I can't be arsed learning it now... ;) And as you've said it's insane how fucking old we are now... :D
Online darragh85

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 05:29:31 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 03:36:31 pm
Anyone remember Actua Soccer?

And LMA Manager on the PSOne - christ we had it bad back then haha.

There is nothing virtua about actua

The first 3d football game I played. Remember it fondly

Except for bwaaaalllyaa, Christiansen and feliiiiiipe   ;D


Was a good football game for the time I thibk. Released in 1995 if memory serves me right
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 05:47:57 pm »
Most of the WWE 2K games are shite. Can't even get two moves in without the opponent countering.

UFC games have also gone extremely stale, UFC 4 was disappointing. They need to make a boxing game already.

Might be an unpopular one but I wasn't impressed by Uncharted 4. Decent storyline but there was much much running around like headless chickens, and the conclusion was crap.
Offline Disregarder

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 08:33:10 pm »
Turrican 3 on Amiga. Big let down after the first two amazing side scrolling shoot em ups.

Any Final Fantasy game after 7 up until the 7 remake 😜 with the exception of 9.

A Lord of the Rings game made by Interplay in the 90s. It had loads of great little side quests and characters while you progressed along the main quest with Frodo and the lads and which fitted in really well with Tolkiens plot but the whole game was broken as fuck, crashed all the time and moved like a slug with a flat tyre.

Brian Lara cricket on PS1. You could get the computer opponent all out with every single wicket a run out as the silly buggers were programed to run every so often even when it was clearly suicide.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:07:21 pm »
A mate of mine made it his mission as an adult to collect every single Atari Jaguar game, so I can say with some confidence the two worst games I've ever played are:

Club Drive

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/D_PGqVbCvU4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/D_PGqVbCvU4</a>

and Bubsy 3D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NHjJPAkPzYU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NHjJPAkPzYU</a>

Honourable mention for White Men Can't Jump (also on Jaguar), Battletoads on the NES and Rise of the Robots on literally anything.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #29 on: Today at 04:31:14 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 03:36:31 pm
Anyone remember Actua Soccer?

And LMA Manager on the PSOne - christ we had it bad back then haha.

What? LMA Manager was brilliant.
Offline Zlen

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:41:31 am »
Nothing comes even close to the absolute clustefuck of hot and steaming shit that is Precision Skateboarding. This masterpiece of confusion and horrible fonts was released in parallel with THPS3. Safe to say developers had different aims to the famous franchise. They wanted to make a spiritual experience, one that makes you question your life choices.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/geE459aac2g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/geE459aac2g</a>
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #31 on: Today at 10:04:56 am »
I'm offended to see either Premier Manager or LMA Manager mentioned on this thread ;D
Offline El Lobo

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #32 on: Today at 10:22:49 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 03:36:31 pm
Anyone remember Actua Soccer?

And LMA Manager on the PSOne - christ we had it bad back then haha.

LMA Manager was great! Building your own stadium was the height of console technology back then.

I remember Actua Soccer 1 and 2 were good for the time but Actua Soccer 3 was horrific. And Adidas Power Soccer too, not aged well but good game for its time. There was one on the PS1 called 3 Lions which was horrific.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #33 on: Today at 11:02:55 am »
Anyone ever bother with Chris Kamaras Street Soccer? :D

Sure it was one of those games that the likes of Aldi used to knock out for about £5, my old man brought it home one day. £5 was still too much.
Online klopptopia

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #34 on: Today at 12:48:15 pm »
Never played it but was interested in this a few years ago before it came out to be auful.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKm7GVceWQQ

There was an ashes cricket game out on ps3/xbox360 around this time, maybe slightly earlier, that was very good. This was not it though
Offline jackh

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:32:13 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:04:56 am
I'm offended to see either Premier Manager or LMA Manager mentioned on this thread ;D

Yeah, think we briefly strayed into just reminiscing rather than sticking to the theme of the thread!
Offline redan

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #36 on: Today at 09:01:39 pm »
I had a game called UEFA Striker for the Dreamcast and jeez, I knew after 2 mins Id made a grave mistake.

Isnt it odd that in the late 90s in particular we had so many options for football games and now for all intents and purposes we have one??
Online darragh85

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #37 on: Today at 10:02:10 pm »
Quote from: redan on Today at 09:01:39 pm
I had a game called UEFA Striker for the Dreamcast and jeez, I knew after 2 mins Id made a grave mistake.

Isnt it odd that in the late 90s in particular we had so many options for football games and now for all intents and purposes we have one??

yea and a pretty shit one at that.

2 other games i forgot to mention:

Modern Warfare 3-maybe controversial but this was the beginning of the end for me with COD. i remember being so hyped for it after playing modern warfare, modern warfare 2 and black ops to death. However, it was  a major disappointment. the single player wasnt bad but the multiplayer was bland and they made everything so complicated.

Sonic 3D Blast-I didnt buy this when it came out but own it on a couple of compilations. I remember longing for a sequel to Sonice & Knuckles. Sonice 3 and Knuckles together was one of my favorite games of all time if your consider it to be one game (it was intended to be). At the time, Sega had just released the Saturn and the absence of a Sonic game was glaring. Apparently,  They experienced immense difficulty trying to create a  true 3d Sonic game for the Saturn and instead shoveled out this isometric trash instead. They would have been better off just releasing another 2d Sonic title for the Saturn and Megadrive. Gamers were pining for 3d but another 2d Sonic game would have kept Sonic fans happy at the time. The main difficulty with creating a 3D Sonic game was due to the necessity for Sonic to be fast which made it more difficult to create. However, if they really had to do 3D,  why didnt they just sideline Sonic and create a Sonic universe game with Knuckles as the main protagonist on a mission to save Sonic and Tails or something. Knuckles had some popularity on the back of Sonic and Knuckles and It would have bought them time to create a 3D game with Sonic as the main protagonist. The worst thing is that they actually did just that but released it as a 2d platformer for the 32X. Sega were an absolute mess at that time though. Good decision making was nowhere to be seen.

Online ScottScott

Re: Your Worst Games
« Reply #38 on: Today at 11:31:35 pm »
Quote from: redan on Today at 09:01:39 pm
I had a game called UEFA Striker for the Dreamcast and jeez, I knew after 2 mins Id made a grave mistake.

Isnt it odd that in the late 90s in particular we had so many options for football games and now for all intents and purposes we have one??

One of my favourite football games that. Could score a screamer straight from the kick off basically every time if you knew the right way. I had a chipped Dreamcast so never paid for it either
