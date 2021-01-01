What are the worst games you ever played? Stick to games you actually purchased, rented or borrowed rather than ones you knew were awful so just went and played on an emulator to see how bad it is.



mine:



Super Thunder Blade-Hated this as a kid. was an early megadrive rail shooter which was a genre i was never a fan of. very difficult, bland and boring as hell. was bundled later in mega games 3 with Super MOnaco GP and Alien Storm, both of which made up for the inclusion of this one.



Chakan the Forever Man-Was left behind at my house by a friend and i quickly realised why when i started playing it. Couldnt stand it. the main character moved very slow , controls were awful and it was so difficult. Couldnt bare to play it for longer that a couple of minutes.



FIFA World Cup 2002-By far and away the worst football game i ever played. didnt resemble the sport at all. they even had that stupid flame trail when you hit a shot on by default.



Vietcong-Finally, a war based FFS that wasnt based on world war 2. Was really excited about this one. Unfortuntely, it was bug riddled mess when released and pretty much broken as a resukt. There was one mission in particular where one of your squad was assigned as sniper support over looking an enemy vietcong camp while you entered on foot. Unfortunately, he kept glitching and getting stuck inside the mountain where he was positioned and couldn't take out the enemies which rendered the mission almost impossible.



Dead Rising-Many loved this and it received a lot of good reviews when it was released. I felt the save system was a real hindrance to the enjoyment of this game. The shooting and movement mechanics didnt help either. just could never get in to.



Far Cry 2-Another game ruined by an awful save system imo. Another huge issue was the respawning of over powered enemies and these two problems together combined to, in my eyes, ruin a game that had potential to be great. You could find a safe house, save, then travel across the map, beating the over powered militia soldiers at the checkpoints, complete the mission, attempt to return to your safe house only to get your arse handed to you by the respawning overpowered militia soldiers who you had already just about killed on the way to the mission.



