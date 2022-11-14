« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'  (Read 10017 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #240 on: November 14, 2022, 01:49:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on November 14, 2022, 01:45:01 pm
For the record, a neat little push/pull/shirt grab combo:



It is another classic asssault on Salah that is ignored due to Mo's determination to stay on his feet.  :(

He actually has three lunges at him and then tugs his shirt. A total joke, but nothing seeing.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #241 on: November 14, 2022, 01:56:44 pm »
The leg contact alone makes it a pen.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #242 on: November 14, 2022, 02:03:26 pm »
This Bella-Kotchap did the same trick on Nunez when the latter was bursting past him on the flank, pull him back and stumble forward as if he's the one being fouled.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #243 on: November 14, 2022, 02:07:33 pm »
Quote from: jillc on November 14, 2022, 01:49:26 pm
He actually has three lunges at him and then tugs his shirt. A total joke, but nothing seeing.

I've lately become a bit numb of these because Mo never getting anything has been the norm but that one left me seething again.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #244 on: November 14, 2022, 02:09:32 pm »
When watching the game I didn't think it was a penalty. I've since changed my mind. It's the knee into the back of the leg that's definitive for me, then there are the other bits too.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #245 on: November 14, 2022, 02:44:22 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November 14, 2022, 01:56:44 pm
The leg contact alone makes it a pen.
Mo is so strong and well balanced that he'd have held off the pushing and pulling and slotted it in.  I'm sure that's what was in his mind despite the media narrative that he goes down easily (ha!).

Once he had his stride pattern on his shooting foot impeded though even Mo's determination wasn't enough.

A very clear penalty.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #246 on: November 14, 2022, 03:20:15 pm »
Didn't see the game as I was at the Rugby League in that London, so leaning on MOTD and the above clips.  It's a stone wall pelanty from here, I reckon it wasn't given 'cause he'd have had to send the defender off and he didn't have the bottle.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #247 on: November 14, 2022, 04:01:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on November 14, 2022, 01:45:01 pm
For the record, a neat little push/pull/shirt grab combo:



It is another classic asssault on Salah that is ignored due to Mo's determination to stay on his feet.  :(

There's the pull and there's the contact between his shin and Salahs left leg. He's punished for not throwing himself on the ground. A stonewall penalty.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #248 on: November 14, 2022, 04:05:27 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on November 14, 2022, 04:01:35 pm
There's the pull and there's the contact between his shin and Salahs left leg. He's punished for not throwing himself on the ground. A stonewall penalty.
It's about 3 pens. Take your pick. Not calling that as a pen is the very definition of clear and obvious error.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #249 on: November 14, 2022, 05:30:33 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on November 14, 2022, 04:01:35 pm
There's the pull and there's the contact between his shin and Salahs left leg. He's punished for not throwing himself on the ground. A stonewall penalty.

This is the great irony. Salah is 'known' for going down too easily yet all he is trying to do here is stay on his feet and get a shot away, and ultimately it is to his detriment. If that is Kane or Rashford then they would have been deliberately stepping across the defender and throwing themselves to the ground as soon as they felt the contact from behind.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #250 on: November 14, 2022, 06:49:36 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on November 14, 2022, 05:30:33 pm
This is the great irony. Salah is 'known' for going down too easily yet all he is trying to do here is stay on his feet and get a shot away, and ultimately it is to his detriment. If that is Kane or Rashford then they would have been deliberately stepping across the defender and throwing themselves to the ground as soon as they felt the contact from behind.

That's generally what Salah does. He's actually generally very fair I think. It would be interesting to compare the figures for pennos won with Sir Harold of Kane.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #251 on: November 14, 2022, 11:41:32 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on November 14, 2022, 06:49:36 pm
That's generally what Salah does. He's actually generally very fair I think. It would be interesting to compare the figures for pennos won with Sir Harold of Kane.
I'm pretty sure Salah has won more penalties than Kane and he used to get them awarded fairly consistently in his first few seasons here.  That's not surprising though as one of the best close dribblers in world football and playing for a team that gets him a load of touches in the opposition penalty area.  Kane is more of a one touch then shoot player so you wouldn't expect him to be winning many penalties.

Salah has always lagged behind Sterling for penalties awarded and that's a better comparison as both dribble the ball into the penalty area a lot.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #252 on: November 15, 2022, 10:59:31 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on November 14, 2022, 11:41:32 pm
I'm pretty sure Salah has won more penalties than Kane and he used to get them awarded fairly consistently in his first few seasons here.  That's not surprising though as one of the best close dribblers in world football and playing for a team that gets him a load of touches in the opposition penalty area.  Kane is more of a one touch then shoot player so you wouldn't expect him to be winning many penalties.

Salah has always lagged behind Sterling for penalties awarded and that's a better comparison as both dribble the ball into the penalty area a lot.
Think that almost highlights the issue - Kane wins an insane number for free-kicks and pens considering he can't run with the ball and Mo can. Its becoming a joke, but obviously nobody from the club can complain too much as we just get slapped down.

Unfortunately other clubs have cheerleaders (like Richards or Neville) who can make those sorts of comments and set a narrative. Considering how many ex-Liverpool pundits there are, its crazy how we get zero backup from them and in fact they are the first to stick the boot in. We don't even need them to be partisan, just be fair and honest.

We get the worst of both worlds sometimes, we get pelters by rival fans for having so many ex-reds in the media but we never derive any benefit from it!

Weekend away meant I only got to see the 2nd half, but it was a good sendoff. Hope Nunez goes and smashes it whilst he's away and comes back even better. His numbers aren't looking too bad now are they?

Get some fitness into Thiago, Jones and Keita and we might be ok.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #253 on: November 15, 2022, 11:02:09 am »


Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #254 on: November 15, 2022, 02:24:11 pm »
I'd love to see Kane come home from the WC with more cards for simulation than goals.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #255 on: Today at 05:19:10 am »
Quote from: Red Raw on November 14, 2022, 01:45:01 pm
For the record, a neat little push/pull/shirt grab combo:



It is another classic asssault on Salah that is ignored due to Mo's determination to stay on his feet.  :(

I hadn't looked at this incident since listening to the Guardian weekly podcast on Tuesday... I think half the panel said it was a pen but one of them might have said it was a bit "six of one" because they were both holding each other. What a laughable take - Bowl of Ketchup clearly grabs Mo's arm, Mo clearly is holding nothing except maybe the cuff of his own sleeve, he is trying to shrug off the infringer. Do people just see what they want to see? Did everyone use up their annual supply of scouse sympathy at Paris and now we must suffer for their kindness?
