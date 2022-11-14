I'm pretty sure Salah has won more penalties than Kane and he used to get them awarded fairly consistently in his first few seasons here. That's not surprising though as one of the best close dribblers in world football and playing for a team that gets him a load of touches in the opposition penalty area. Kane is more of a one touch then shoot player so you wouldn't expect him to be winning many penalties.



Salah has always lagged behind Sterling for penalties awarded and that's a better comparison as both dribble the ball into the penalty area a lot.



Think that almost highlights the issue - Kane wins an insane number for free-kicks and pens considering he can't run with the ball and Mo can. Its becoming a joke, but obviously nobody from the club can complain too much as we just get slapped down.Unfortunately other clubs have cheerleaders (like Richards or Neville) who can make those sorts of comments and set a narrative. Considering how many ex-Liverpool pundits there are, its crazy how we get zero backup from them and in fact they are the first to stick the boot in. We don't even need them to be partisan, just be fair and honest.We get the worst of both worlds sometimes, we get pelters by rival fans for having so many ex-reds in the media but we never derive any benefit from it!Weekend away meant I only got to see the 2nd half, but it was a good sendoff. Hope Nunez goes and smashes it whilst he's away and comes back even better. His numbers aren't looking too bad now are they?Get some fitness into Thiago, Jones and Keita and we might be ok.