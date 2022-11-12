« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'  (Read 8340 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #200 on: November 12, 2022, 10:10:55 pm »
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #201 on: November 12, 2022, 10:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on November 12, 2022, 06:53:13 pm
 

Michael Bridges,according to this.https://worldsoccertalk.com/news/epl-commentators-on-nbc-nov-12-and-13-20221111-WST-407840.html

My stream was SuperSport which is South African, not sure if they use the same commentators for different countries though.  Deffo sounded like Brown though as I've heard him on the radio.
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #202 on: November 12, 2022, 10:25:19 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on November 12, 2022, 06:57:51 pm
Michael Brown grew up a Liverpool fan. Mentioned it years ago on Soccer AM when I used to watch it.

Wow a Mancunian who supported Liverpool!!  He was complimentary about us in his own dour sounding way though (I'm sure it was him)!
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #203 on: November 12, 2022, 11:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on November 12, 2022, 07:12:41 pm
Lovely stuff. Robertson was fantastic and very nicely taken goals. Alisson is just phenomenal.

He has to be up there with the best keepers this league has ever seen. I think hes better than Schmeichel who used to be number one for me. There is just so much more to his game than the other candidates.
Thanks to Alisson for the win. Phenom!
The defence looked all at sea.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #204 on: November 12, 2022, 11:27:59 pm »
Sides just ease their way now from their own 30 yard line to the edge of our box, and then we're just waiting for them to have a shot.  It's almost like some of our side feel inconvenienced by the need to defend.  Really poor.  We were terrific with the ball, but our success under Jurgen has been the aggression we have had to win the ball back - I just don't see that right now.  Ali MOTM.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 12:12:57 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on November 12, 2022, 08:48:37 pm
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/ytetv7/bellakotchap_challenge_on_salah_not_given_as_a/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android_app&utm_name=androidcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button


If the club does not stand up and raise a stink about this, especially as Klopp has actually been unfairly targeted by the FA for exactly highlighting this, then they deserve it to continue really. Maybe they don't care?

Agree that its a clear penalty. Mo does his best to contact the ball and is pulled down. He does his utmost to stay on his feet but the defender brings him down. How anyone watching that doesnt see it as a penalty is beyond me. Its ridiculous that VAR didnt highlight it as a probable penalty.
#JFT97

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 01:00:08 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on November 12, 2022, 07:25:17 pm
Whoever it was made a couple stupid comments, one of them about Nunez, around the 70 min mark, asking if he should have scored more goals by this stage of the season. And something about not liking or wanting to see that kind of football when Thiago tried to do something fancy that didnt come off!



Tbf...so did John Aldridge on LFC audio commentary.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 01:00:41 am »
I think I am right when I say that not only has Jota not scored this season but Alexander-Arnold has no assists either
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 02:59:24 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on November 12, 2022, 06:23:25 pm
Think I had the Manc Michael Brown on my stream?  He was rather complementary about us, I thought he'd be against us!
I just rewatched the game and paid attention to the commentators' names.  It was indeed Michael Brown (on Fubo). 

He was very good imo, in the sense he actually noticed when we played well and complimented our players on quite a few occasions. Did the same with Southampton.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 04:21:57 am »
fuck it lads, our squad needs refreshing as were looking a bit old, and hasnt Ox been gone for ages?

Good win. Stoked for Darwin.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  9, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 05:39:36 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 12, 2022, 08:25:49 pm
State of some of the teams above us I'm not even sure of that right now. City are all over the place and who knows what kind of rhythm Arsenal will be in when the season restarts?

Think we've left it a little too late sadly. City are on course for 86 points as of now, which is 2.6 PPG. We're currently on 1.6 PPG, to get to 87 we'd have to be on 2.7 PPG for the rest of the season.

And even that won't be enough if City improve slightly.
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 09:19:45 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 04:21:57 am
fuck it lads, our squad needs refreshing as were looking a bit old, and hasnt Ox been gone for ages?

Good win. Stoked for Darwin.

Dont say it too loud as people on here likes him and still giving the excuse it was due to an injury he sustained 5 years ago.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 09:52:22 am »
Quote from: beardsley4ever on November 12, 2022, 11:27:59 pm
Sides just ease their way now from their own 30 yard line to the edge of our box, and then we're just waiting for them to have a shot.  It's almost like some of our side feel inconvenienced by the need to defend.  Really poor.  We were terrific with the ball, but our success under Jurgen has been the aggression we have had to win the ball back - I just don't see that right now.  Ali MOTM.

It's something to work on during the camp.

The fitness levels are the problem, we're a yard off this season and being outrun every week. It's also a combination of a lack of legs in the middle of the park, ageing players and fatigue from last season. Hopefully the fitness levels will improve after Christmas, although a key culprit in Fabinho will be going to the World Cup.

We showed against Man City the level we're capable of playing at when we raise our game, go back to basics and the concentration levels are there. We also did it at Spurs first half but were physically gone in the second half. We're struggling over 90 minutes and having to play in bursts.

Also I think it's helped when we've played the top sides because they're playing all the CL midweeks as well. City look off it and Spurs didn't turn up until the last half hour after making changes last week. The likes of Leeds outrunning us have had free midweeks and are therefore fresher for that as well.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 10:23:04 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 09:19:45 am
Dont say it too loud as people on here likes him and still giving the excuse it was due to an injury he sustained 5 years ago.

Harsh. Injuries have clearly wrecked his game. An LFC supporters forum supporting a player who has always been professional and represented the club well is hardly a shock is it?

Anyway, nice to go into this farcical WC on a win.
Quote from: Skagger on August 23, 2012, 08:40:22 pm
...Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 10:48:02 am »
So important to get the win so that we don't have 6 weeks to dwell on a bad result. We were great at various points during the game, but our usual problems were still there which Southampton exploited. Alisson imperious as usual, and Darwin looks better each week.

The City game is the yardstick, as it showed that despite being written off by some, this team can do it for 90 minutes against anyone. We didn't do anything spectacular that game in terms of tactics or plays, we simply did everything well and found the consistency we've lacked all season. Do that against other teams and we'll keep climbing the table after the WC, and then who knows what might happen.

Lots of teams have started well, but it'll be interesting to see if the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle have the stamina (or mentality) to keep it up, and whether City will suffer with most of their players going to Qatar.

We've shown before in Spring 2021 that we can put a great run of results together in difficult circumstances and after lots of injuries, and that was without a 6 week break. This is now the proper preseason we didn't have, plus time for minds and bodies to recharge, Jurgen and his staff to get the players back to their consistent best, and the medical/fitness team to hopefully get everyone fit and firing. Diaz, Jota and Konate will also make a huge difference, and hopefully Ox/Keita can spend their last 6 months giving Jurgen the options and performances he's not had from them for a long time.

Onwards and upwards. The quadruple is still on  ;)
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 11:43:54 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:52:22 am
It's something to work on during the camp.

The fitness levels are the problem, we're a yard off this season and being outrun every week. It's also a combination of a lack of legs in the middle of the park, ageing players and fatigue from last season. Hopefully the fitness levels will improve after Christmas, although a key culprit in Fabinho will be going to the World Cup.

We showed against Man City the level we're capable of playing at when we raise our game, go back to basics and the concentration levels are there. We also did it at Spurs first half but were physically gone in the second half. We're struggling over 90 minutes and having to play in bursts.

Also I think it's helped when we've played the top sides because they're playing all the CL midweeks as well. City look off it and Spurs didn't turn up until the last half hour after making changes last week. The likes of Leeds outrunning us have had free midweeks and are therefore fresher for that as well.

Against City and Napoli we ceded ground, were much more compact and showed that when we drop deep, restrict space but give up the ball then we can still defend well. Our problem is however that when we are required to be front foot, our pressing has gone to shit a bit, we cant cover the gaps and if anything the gaps are getting bigger as the defence panics and drops back.

Structurally we havent seen anything even in our form recently, which is decent, that suggests we have rectified these issues. Thankfully getting players like Jota, Konate back should help immensely.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 12:06:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:43:54 am
Against City and Napoli we ceded ground, were much more compact and showed that when we drop deep, restrict space but give up the ball then we can still defend well. Our problem is however that when we are required to be front foot, our pressing has gone to shit a bit, we cant cover the gaps and if anything the gaps are getting bigger as the defence panics and drops back.

Structurally we havent seen anything even in our form recently, which is decent, that suggests we have rectified these issues. Thankfully getting players like Jota, Konate back should help immensely.

Unfortunately those who have legs are lacking in experience and there is now a skills gap in our midfield.

I dont know what else we could do other than buying in order to plug that gap.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 12:37:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:43:54 am
Against City and Napoli we ceded ground, were much more compact and showed that when we drop deep, restrict space but give up the ball then we can still defend well. Our problem is however that when we are required to be front foot, our pressing has gone to shit a bit, we cant cover the gaps and if anything the gaps are getting bigger as the defence panics and drops back.

Structurally we havent seen anything even in our form recently, which is decent, that suggests we have rectified these issues. Thankfully getting players like Jota, Konate back should help immensely.

Yeah, i've said myself i'd rather we just stayed compact in league games and concentrated on keeping clean sheets, given our current weaknesses. Do that and the wins follow because we've always got a goal in us in the league, especially with Nunez and Salah on the pitch. Problem so often is we give a stupid early goal away and then we're left chasing the game and even more ripe to be picked off.

I remember early last season we were having those 2-2/3-3 draws and were just too open. Then after West Ham away (3-2 defeat) we became a lot more compact and had a solid defensive record after that. We won the next 6 games conceding only 2 goals. Then from January up to the Spurs home game we kept 12 clean sheets out of 15 and won all those 12 games.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 02:33:23 pm »
Couple of decent Saints players on show if we still have any of those Southampton vouchers left...
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 02:39:01 pm »
Only just watched this as I was working yesterday, how the fuck was the pen not given on Salah? I had 5 Live on and they were saying how because Mo doesn't go down, he doesn't get pens, but if he does they say he goes down easy. It's a good job they got the 1 match ban for Jurgen as he might have killed an official yesterday.

I could get why a ref might not see it if Mo has left him for dead, but VAR has no excuse to not see it and not give it. Its an obvious mistake as well.

As for the game, Nunez and Mo at times remind me of Collymore and Fowler when they were at their best in 1996, Stan used to put in some great balls for God and also scored for fun. Luckily Darwin doesn't have the issues Stan had and will be a superstar here.
Fuck the Tories

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #220 on: Today at 02:04:50 am »
Nice result to sign off on, was about what I expected because Southampton do have a bit of talent. Watching the 10-minute highlights, it didn't look as comfortable as it seemed at the time; I'm not sure I love us relying on Ali making 2-3 world class point-blank saves to get a result. The Mo non-penalty is such a joke, it really is. One rule for him, one rule for nearly everyone else, another rule for ADFC.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #221 on: Today at 02:15:15 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:00:41 am
I think I am right when I say that not only has Jota not scored this season but Alexander-Arnold has no assists either

Yeah, to be fair, Jota's only had 2 league starts - and got 1 assist from that. He's been an assist machine in the CL, with 4 in just 180 minutes of play - he assisted all of Mo's record hat trick, which means there's a fair chance Jota is also the record-holder for fastest CL assist hat-trick! No goals, though.

You're correct that TAA has no assists in any competitions, which is quite alarming.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #222 on: Today at 07:56:45 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:15:15 am
You're correct that TAA has no assists in any competitions, which is quite alarming.
He's had a dip but I think there's been some poor finishing in that time as well. He's still creating chances.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #223 on: Today at 08:00:09 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 09:19:45 am
Dont say it too loud as people on here likes him and still giving the excuse it was due to an injury he sustained 5 years ago.
Offering mitigation is not the same as suggesting he's anything other than a peripheral squad player these days. I'm always bemused at the idea that we should give our players a battering for being injury prone - Keita gets a similar hard time.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #224 on: Today at 08:46:57 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:00:09 am
Offering mitigation is not the same as suggesting he's anything other than a peripheral squad player these days. I'm always bemused at the idea that we should give our players a battering for being injury prone - Keita gets a similar hard time.

They shoot horses, dont they? ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #225 on: Today at 09:45:05 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:39:01 pm
Only just watched this as I was working yesterday, how the fuck was the pen not given on Salah? I had 5 Live on and they were saying how because Mo doesn't go down, he doesn't get pens, but if he does they say he goes down easy. It's a good job they got the 1 match ban for Jurgen as he might have killed an official yesterday.

I could get why a ref might not see it if Mo has left him for dead, but VAR has no excuse to not see it and not give it. Its an obvious mistake as well.

As for the game, Nunez and Mo at times remind me of Collymore and Fowler when they were at their best in 1996, Stan used to put in some great balls for God and also scored for fun. Luckily Darwin doesn't have the issues Stan had and will be a superstar here.
It's getting ridiculous now, and I'm sick of saying that I hope the club do something about it. At least it sounds like 5 Live have attempted to discuss the ridiculous inquests we get when he does actually get a pen - perhaps they could have a word with their own pundits that contribute to the noise.

Collymore and Fowler - spot on, and I thought exactly the same when he put that ball in for Salah's chance.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #226 on: Today at 09:45:24 am »
It's just hit home that we don't play again for 36 days.  What a load of shit.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #227 on: Today at 09:51:20 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:45:24 am
It's just hit home that we don't play again for 36 days.  What a load of shit.

Hopefully give Jota and Diaz time to get fit, something of a sliver lining.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #228 on: Today at 10:40:55 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:45:05 am
It's getting ridiculous now, and I'm sick of saying that I hope the club do something about it. At least it sounds like 5 Live have attempted to discuss the ridiculous inquests we get when he does actually get a pen - perhaps they could have a word with their own pundits that contribute to the noise.

Collymore and Fowler - spot on, and I thought exactly the same when he put that ball in for Salah's chance.

It is getting beyond a joke but with the ex SYP Manc lover in charge, we've got no chance of getting anything changed from the refs.
Fuck the Tories

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #229 on: Today at 10:48:19 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:39:01 pm
Only just watched this as I was working yesterday, how the fuck was the pen not given on Salah? I had 5 Live on and they were saying how because Mo doesn't go down, he doesn't get pens, but if he does they say he goes down easy. It's a good job they got the 1 match ban for Jurgen as he might have killed an official yesterday.

I could get why a ref might not see it if Mo has left him for dead, but VAR has no excuse to not see it and not give it. Its an obvious mistake as well.

As for the game, Nunez and Mo at times remind me of Collymore and Fowler when they were at their best in 1996, Stan used to put in some great balls for God and also scored for fun. Luckily Darwin doesn't have the issues Stan had and will be a superstar here.

Agree that VAR should have pointed it out to the ref. The reasons I heard were mainly that "it wasn't enough to give a penalty" which really means that Mo should have been able to fight off the foul and get his shot away. However you could see Mo doing his best to get his foot to the ball and it was clearly a foul that affected him getting a good strike. The same people said that KdB was "clever" when he dived. KdB was a clear dive and the contact did not make him jump into the air after the contact. Mo stayed on his feet until dragged down. One was a dive (KdB) and the other was a player who tried his best to stay on his feet.

Mo gets a lot of idiotic criticism about "diving" yet when you look at the majority of the incidents, he tries to stay on his feet and rarely gets a foul  awarded. On the other hand you see players flop to the ground (like KdB) when they feel the merest of touches or they simulate and pretend that they were fouled.
#JFT97

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #230 on: Today at 10:53:15 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:48:19 am
Agree that VAR should have pointed it out to the ref. The reasons I heard were mainly that "it wasn't enough to give a penalty" which really means that Mo should have been able to fight off the foul and get his shot away. However you could see Mo doing his best to get his foot to the ball and it was clearly a foul that affected him getting a good strike. The same people said that KdB was "clever" when he dived. KdB was a clear dive and the contact did not make him jump into the air after the contact. Mo stayed on his feet until dragged down. One was a dive (KdB) and the other was a player who tried his best to stay on his feet.

Mo gets a lot of idiotic criticism about staying on his feet yet when you look at the majority of the incidents, he tries to stay on his feet and rarely gets a foul  awarded. On the other hand you see players flop to the ground (like KdB) when they feel the merest of touches or they simulate and pretend that they were fouled.

In the Fulham/Utd game yesterday, there was a slight pull on Fatty, he kept going until he was tackled and the ref (Manc loving Tierney) gave the Mancs a freekick.

No bias against us though, no siree
Fuck the Tories

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #231 on: Today at 10:55:34 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:40:55 am
It is getting beyond a joke but with the ex SYP Manc lover in charge, we've got no chance of getting anything changed from the refs.
Thing is, I wouldn't expect the club to go public with any complaint, it would just create yet another feeding frenzy of "debate" that we would no doubt end up on the wrong side of. But, on a scale of 1-10, how confident are you that the club are having these discussions with PGMOL/the PL behind the scenes?

Some of the reffing we've had to contend with has become so ridiculous and so obvious when compared with how similar incidents are reffed, that we should be able to make fairly convincing case to present.

We don't even have to be demonstrative, we just have to request that the laws are applied and that we are reffed in the same way as other clubs, starting with an explanation of why the last 2 assaults on Salah we're seen as not being against the LOTG.

In answer to my question, I'm around 2/10. Sometimes we don't help ourselves.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #232 on: Today at 11:13:47 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:55:34 am
Thing is, I wouldn't expect the club to go public with any complaint, it would just create yet another feeding frenzy of "debate" that we would no doubt end up on the wrong side of. But, on a scale of 1-10, how confident are you that the club are having these discussions with PGMOL/the PL behind the scenes?

Some of the reffing we've had to contend with has become so ridiculous and so obvious when compared with how similar incidents are reffed, that we should be able to make fairly convincing case to present.

We don't even have to be demonstrative, we just have to request that the laws are applied and that we are reffed in the same way as other clubs, starting with an explanation of why the last 2 assaults on Salah we're seen as not being against the LOTG.

In answer to my question, I'm around 2/10. Sometimes we don't help ourselves.

I don't see any point in the club complaining to the PGMOL/PL, as for me they are like Magistrates and the Police, in that they don't take kindly to you questioning their officials. My Dad got a ticket for parking his bus in a bus stop (seriously) as he was doing a sweep, as told to, due to the IRA blowing up a bus in London - he decided to fight it in court and the magistrate doubled the fine as he had the cheek to question the bizzies reasons for the ticket and refusal to apply common sense.

If we go to the PGMOL/PL, they'll just double down on us and be bigger twats than they are now - we need the media to back Mo and that's never going to happen, wrong nationality and all that shite.
Fuck the Tories
