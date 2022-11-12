So important to get the win so that we don't have 6 weeks to dwell on a bad result. We were great at various points during the game, but our usual problems were still there which Southampton exploited. Alisson imperious as usual, and Darwin looks better each week.The City game is the yardstick, as it showed that despite being written off by some, this team can do it for 90 minutes against anyone. We didn't do anything spectacular that game in terms of tactics or plays, we simply did everything well and found the consistency we've lacked all season. Do that against other teams and we'll keep climbing the table after the WC, and then who knows what might happen.Lots of teams have started well, but it'll be interesting to see if the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle have the stamina (or mentality) to keep it up, and whether City will suffer with most of their players going to Qatar.We've shown before in Spring 2021 that we can put a great run of results together in difficult circumstances and after lots of injuries, and that was without a 6 week break. This is now the proper preseason we didn't have, plus time for minds and bodies to recharge, Jurgen and his staff to get the players back to their consistent best, and the medical/fitness team to hopefully get everyone fit and firing. Diaz, Jota and Konate will also make a huge difference, and hopefully Ox/Keita can spend their last 6 months giving Jurgen the options and performances he's not had from them for a long time.Onwards and upwards. The quadruple is still on