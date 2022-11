Sides just ease their way now from their own 30 yard line to the edge of our box, and then we're just waiting for them to have a shot. It's almost like some of our side feel inconvenienced by the need to defend. Really poor. We were terrific with the ball, but our success under Jurgen has been the aggression we have had to win the ball back - I just don't see that right now. Ali MOTM.