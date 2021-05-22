« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'  (Read 3776 times)

Online SinceSixtyFive

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #120 on: Today at 05:03:30 pm »
Also... though I only give a shit about the reds I couldn't help accidentally noticing that both errrrr... how can I put this?.... awww feck... struggling.

Erm... Manchester City and Everton Football Cluuuuub both lost. Not that I care. No honestly.
Online SvenJohansen

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #121 on: Today at 05:04:53 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:57:15 pm
Alisson and Milner played well.
Our midfield ran out of legs in the 2nd half.

Penalty for us..
Was Salah fouled - yes
Did it prevent Salah shooting - yes
Was it a penalty - yes

How on earth was the penalty not given as it was clearly a foul.

Anyway nice three points and well pick it up again after the World Cup.

Was VAR gone for a fag break or something? They didn't even look at it.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #122 on: Today at 05:05:15 pm »
A pretty good end to the pre world cup part of the season. We have put ourselves in with a good chance for top 4 and should we get Diaz, Jota and Konate back properly fit and dare I say, sign a midfielder, who knows? At very least we should be looking to win one of the domestic cups and give Madrid serious problems.
Online RedSince86

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #123 on: Today at 05:05:36 pm »
Nice break for the majority of the squad.

3 points is all that matters, hopefully we get this ownership issue sorted during the WC.

Elliot looked good again, been in great form the last month or so.

Alisson looks weird with no beard.

MoTM Nunez.
Offline Oldskoolcool

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #124 on: Today at 05:05:46 pm »
We played well in spells, for a good half hour in the first half we blew them away. Did enough to win for sure, but still lacking consistency across the 90. Were it not for Alisson we could easily have been level, some massive saves, but same from their keeper in the first half.

Overall very encouraging and a good feel good boost ahead of the farcical world cup. Darwin MOTM (where are the so called fans that were writing this guy off now?), closely followed by Alisson who was epic, Salah looked sharp all game as did Elliot who ran things for spells, Thiago dazzled in the first and then faded as our possession lessened (understandably), Robbo was epic and Gomez had an encouraging game too.

Onwards!!
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #125 on: Today at 05:05:47 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:57:15 pm
Alisson and Milner played well.
Our midfield ran out of legs in the 2nd half.

Penalty for us..
Was Salah fouled - yes
Did it prevent Salah shooting - yes
Was it a penalty - yes

How on earth was the penalty not given as it was clearly a foul.

Anyway nice three points and well pick it up again after the World Cup.
Well, he may have had a chance if VAR even looked at it.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #126 on: Today at 05:06:24 pm »
Shame we lost those two matches to Leeds and Forest
Offline stockdam

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #127 on: Today at 05:06:55 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 05:04:53 pm
Was VAR gone for a fag break or something? They didn't even look at it.

No idea how VAR didnt ask the referee to have another look. It was a clear foul, soft, but a penalty. Salah did everything right and was prevented a goal by a foul.
Offline killer-heels

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #128 on: Today at 05:07:49 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:06:24 pm
Shame we lost those two matches to Leeds and Forest

Would be four off City if we had won those, 1 behind Spurs as well with a game less.


Online Nick110581

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #129 on: Today at 05:08:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:07:49 pm
Would be four off City if we had won those, 1 behind Spurs as well with a game less.




Exactly.

Fucking annoying especially as we could have still won both despite playing shite
Offline stockdam

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #130 on: Today at 05:09:16 pm »
We still need reinforcements in midfield. Thiago was great in spells but his legs gave in. Fabinho looked half a yard short at times.

Well see what January brings.
Offline jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #131 on: Today at 05:09:42 pm »
People need to stop driving themselves mad with thinking what might have been. It's one of those things you can't keep putting yourself through it every single week otherwise you will end up giving it up. It's a strange season, let's see how everything ends up at the end of it.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #132 on: Today at 05:10:04 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:06:55 pm
No idea how VAR didnt ask the referee to have another look. It was a clear foul, soft, but a penalty. Salah did everything right and was prevented a goal by a foul.

Made all the more ridiculous by the soft as shit foul the referee gave against Salah only seconds earlier.
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #133 on: Today at 05:12:50 pm »
Nice. Into the WC now and 2 games until transfer window opens.
Offline touchlineban

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #134 on: Today at 05:13:24 pm »
Allison, Gomez, Elliot, Firmino, Thiago and Nunez for me standout performers today.

I'm going to shock everyone... this Nunez lad, he likes to score. ;D

Blue :shite: in the bottom three... local radio is going to be great listening for the next few days.

Roll on the World Cup.  :wave
Offline xbugawugax

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #135 on: Today at 05:15:53 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:10:04 pm
Made all the more ridiculous by the soft as shit foul the referee gave against Salah only seconds earlier.

nothing ridiculous about it. the refs gives always gives away the soft fouls and shy away from the harder ones being such brave c*nts they are.

salah have been here for 5..6 years now. we all know how he is being treated and demonized by the folks making the most noise.

Online Red Raw

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #136 on: Today at 05:16:55 pm »
Nice scoreline to go into the break with. Really dominant in the first half with some lovely work from Harvey. They were perhaps lucky not to have been punished more.

Lost some intensity in the second but great from Alisson to prevent us from embarassing ourselves. Feels like we are inching our way back into this season.  :scarf
Online Al 666

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #137 on: Today at 05:17:00 pm »
Nunez, Nunez, Nunez.
Online Skagger

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #138 on: Today at 05:17:32 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:05:36 pm
.

Alisson looks weird with no beard.


He reminded me of Action Man for some reason.

Brilliant first half, bit too nervy second but happy days.
Online liverbloke

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #139 on: Today at 05:19:06 pm »
good win - well done lads

let's hope the break does us good and we come back stronger
Offline Barrow Shaun

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #140 on: Today at 05:19:24 pm »
I thought we were brilliant for large parts of this. And Harvey Elliot is starting to become a first choice player.
Online didi shamone

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #141 on: Today at 05:19:40 pm »
We're being bailed out by world class forwards and a freak of a goalkeeper.  Ali possibly pipped Nunez for motm.
Some brilliant stuff at times and some really ropey moments. Thiago pure silk again.
Online MJD-L4

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #142 on: Today at 05:20:58 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 05:04:53 pm
Was VAR gone for a fag break or something? They didn't even look at it.

The problem with incidents like that is the ball didn't go out of play for like 2 minutes. You could see the Southampton players making a concerted effort not to let the ball go out.

It's like as though VAR won't bother reviewing it if there isn't a break in play.

Ridiculous as it was as clear a penalty as you're likely to see.

Comms on the stream I was watching said it wasn't a pen as he was pulled back by his armpit... :o
Online Red Berry

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #143 on: Today at 05:21:35 pm »
Only four pages?

We must have won.  8)
Online 4pool

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #144 on: Today at 05:21:53 pm »
3 points, Job Done. Happy Days.  :scarf
Online Hazell

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #145 on: Today at 05:22:41 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 05:19:24 pm
I thought we were brilliant for large parts of this. And Harvey Elliot is starting to become a first choice player.

What a pass for Nunez's first!
Online macmanamanaman

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #146 on: Today at 05:25:11 pm »
I should be happy with the win
 ..

But am just unreasonably pissed at the non penalty award to Mo being tugged back.
Gnashing my teeth and all.
Will the PGMOL accept to pay my dental bill?
Offline Barrow Shaun

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #147 on: Today at 05:27:58 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 05:25:11 pm
I should be happy with the win
 ..

But am just unreasonably pissed at the non penalty award to Mo being tugged back.
Gnashing my teeth and all.
Will the PGMOL accept to pay my dental bill?

Maybe I'm alone but I didn't see a clear penalty. On second showing even moreso.
Offline harryc

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #148 on: Today at 05:30:15 pm »
Game of two halves that one.

Went into too much of a cruise mode in the second half with Alisson having to come to the rescue a bit too much for my liking.
Online 4pool

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #149 on: Today at 05:39:56 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 05:25:11 pm
I should be happy with the win
 ..

But am just unreasonably pissed at the non penalty award to Mo being tugged back.
Gnashing my teeth and all.
Will the PGMOL accept to pay my dental bill?

If it was KdB or EH, it would have been a dead cert pen.
Offline StormyDog

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #150 on: Today at 05:40:48 pm »
If it Kane then hed get two n the Southampton player woulda have been red carded
Online red mongoose

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #151 on: Today at 05:43:43 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:22:41 pm
What a pass for Nunez's first!

That was dead sexy, the pass and the shot.
Online Cafe De Paris

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #152 on: Today at 05:47:38 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:06:24 pm
Shame we lost those two matches to Leeds and Forest
Add in the Brighton and Palace games and we would be pushing for the title. Small margins.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #153 on: Today at 05:51:18 pm »
It still is so surprising just how much weve changed no matter how many times you see it. Todays game really no different than the majority of them this season in that there is enough good to make you think we can still turn this around but then enough bad to be reminded its all basically on a knifes edge either way.

For now though, job done and another 3 points. Xmas seems so far away but it will go pretty quick. Hopefully a midfielder is already lined up.
Online CS111

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #154 on: Today at 05:53:56 pm »
I know some Crazy dropped points this season. Forest really stands out though.
All I'm interested in is finishing in the top 4 this season, title is long gone.
Beat Madrid and you never know, though our game needs big improvements for that to happen
Strengthen the FIRST 11 and go again
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #155 on: Today at 05:56:21 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 05:25:11 pm
I should be happy with the win
 ..

But am just unreasonably pissed at the non penalty award to Mo being tugged back.
Gnashing my teeth and all.
Will the PGMOL accept to pay my dental bill?
The City game never seemed to go longer than five minutes without VAR trying to find a pelanty for them.
Online LiverBirdKop

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #156 on: Today at 05:59:21 pm »
We got the 3 points and they are beautiful.

Thank you to our new goalkeeper who made a few great saves.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #157 on: Today at 06:06:02 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 05:27:58 pm
Maybe I'm alone but I didn't see a clear penalty. On second showing even moreso.
It's more the fact that they never even looked at it.
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #158 on: Today at 06:06:29 pm »
First half was great stuff,dunno who the co - com on USA was but he actually seemed to enjoy our footy,made a change!
Online SvenJohansen

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #159 on: Today at 06:08:24 pm »
Gomez did a good job today. Defended well, got some good blocks in. He gets a lot of flak here and I'll admit I'm not his greatest fan but I liked how he played today. It's good to see.
