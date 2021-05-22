We played well in spells, for a good half hour in the first half we blew them away. Did enough to win for sure, but still lacking consistency across the 90. Were it not for Alisson we could easily have been level, some massive saves, but same from their keeper in the first half.



Overall very encouraging and a good feel good boost ahead of the farcical world cup. Darwin MOTM (where are the so called fans that were writing this guy off now?), closely followed by Alisson who was epic, Salah looked sharp all game as did Elliot who ran things for spells, Thiago dazzled in the first and then faded as our possession lessened (understandably), Robbo was epic and Gomez had an encouraging game too.



Onwards!!