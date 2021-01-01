« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'  (Read 1636 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #80 on: Today at 04:35:46 pm »
76 What a save from Alisson a free header he saved our bacon there. We need to step up a bit more.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #81 on: Today at 04:36:07 pm »
Ha!

Alisson in top form today.

Great save from a good header  stretching to his right.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #82 on: Today at 04:37:54 pm »
78 We haven't really got going since the subs and the atmosphere seems a bit flat.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #83 on: Today at 04:39:29 pm »
Come Mo, get a goal.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
« Reply #84 on: Today at 04:40:49 pm »
81 A good inswinger from Robbo but Fab can only head it over the bar.
