United have been weird this season. A few good displays but largely just getting results despite not being very good. I'm not arsed about catching them because I'm confident we'll finish well above them anyway, but it would have been nice to go into the break just 2 points behind despite our disaster start and the amount of hype they've had.



But yeah, strange team. Lisandro Martinez can be exploited, I'm not sure why teams haven't tried yet. Dan James had him on toast.