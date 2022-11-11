« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 12th/13th November

Without us to spur them on, I just think City lack that ruthless streak. It's like Arsenal have gatecrashed our rivalry and City look less interested as a result.

I still think City will win the Title though, because 'less interested' or not they still have the squad and the experience to do so.

If Arsenal suffer any major injuries or if nerves kick in that'll have a big say on proceedings too, overall for one reason or another I can see Arsenal falling short.

Too 4 I reckon...
City
Arsenal
Us
Spurs
Is Andar TNBs second account? :)
Brentford boss is good ain't he.
Quote from: jackh on November 11, 2022, 11:58:43 am
As mentioned in the match preview, the table's going to look a bit crap (position-wise) for us regardless of what happens this weekend - just important to get the 3 points and feel like we're going into the 'break' off the back of a trio of decent wins (personally, I feel there's more we can take from Napoli and Spurs than there is from Bournemouth, Rangers, and even City).

Points-wise, things could look better as long as we get the win. One or both of Newcastle & Chelsea will drop points tomorrow evening, and Leeds & Fulham will fancy their chances of upsets against Spurs & United respectively - Mitrovic should cause United problems, and Pereira will be keen to impress against his former club.

Had the score updates from other matches coming up on my stream today - extremely frustrating seeing the Spurs vs Leeds match ending like it did. Needless to say, hoping Fulham can get a win/draw.
Had the score updates from other matches coming up on my stream today - extremely frustrating seeing the Spurs vs Leeds match ending like it did. Needless to say, hoping Fulham can get a win/draw.

Two teams above us have dropped points already, cant ask for much more. Just that Im our heads, City are certs for top 4 so for now its probably better if Spurs, United or Newcastle drop them. Still funny though. :D
