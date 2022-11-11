Without us to spur them on, I just think City lack that ruthless streak. It's like Arsenal have gatecrashed our rivalry and City look less interested as a result.



I still think City will win the Title though, because 'less interested' or not they still have the squad and the experience to do so.



If Arsenal suffer any major injuries or if nerves kick in that'll have a big say on proceedings too, overall for one reason or another I can see Arsenal falling short.



Too 4 I reckon...

City

Arsenal

Us

Spurs