« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November  (Read 1470 times)

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,085
    • @hartejack
Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« on: Today at 12:18:22 am »
Liverpool vs Southampton

15:00, Saturday 12th November
Anfield, Liverpool
Premier League
Referee: Simon Hooper


We find ourselves with ninety-odd minutes of plain-old league football to look forward to this weekend, with Liverpool and Southampton meeting at Anfield in each sides final Premier League game until Boxing Day. For the Reds, the match comes amidst much rumour & discussion concerning the ownership of the club, following the recent statement by Fenway Sports Group; for their visitors, the match follows the dismissal of Ralf Hasenhüttl (after just short of four years in charge) and the subsequent appointment of Nathan Jones (who joins from Luton Town). For both the hosts and the Saints, the match comes ahead of the mid-season break from domestic football  a break that accommodates the 2022 World Cup, a competition shrouded in controversy that is regarded as somewhere between lamentable and shameful in the eyes of many.

Southamptons last visit to Anfield was just short of a year ago, in each sides thirteenth match of the Premier League season. After a slow start, the visitors had picked up 10 points from their previous five games, albeit falling to a 2-1 defeat away to Norwich City in the previous match. Liverpool  having dropped points to Brighton and West Ham  had also taken 10 points from their previous five, but had beaten Arsenal 4-0 at home last time out. After a decent start to a season that was yet to truly take off, the Reds sat in 3rd going into the match  ten positions and 11 points ahead of their visitors. That gap would only widen after their meeting, with a brace from Diogo Jota and goals from Thiago and Virgil Van Dijk securing 3 points and a 4-0 victory for Liverpool. Klopps side hit excellent form for the remainder of the season, falling just short of claiming a league title on an agonising final day; Hasenhüttls side enjoyed a decent winter and sat 9th at the end of February, at which point they seemed to 'hit the beach' early  they took just 5 points from their final twelve matches, but finished 15th and 5 points clear of the drop.


The Saints actually began this season reasonably well, taking 7 points from their opening five, but have added only 5 points in the nine league games that have followed. Particularly disappointing will have been the trio of successive defeats in September & October  Wolves, Aston Villa, and Everton are exactly the sort of sides that Southampton have at times had aspirations of being the best of. Whilst the defeats may each only have been by single goals, they give away three times that in terms of points, and in games that they might consider to be six-pointers. In my preview for the reverse fixture last season, I made reference to the Saints having been something of a calendar year team earlier in Hasenhüttls tenure (excellent through 2020)  theyve never quite made much sense though, and their long-term form under the Austrian (who was until last week one of the longest-serving managers in the football league) has been patchy and with diminishing returns. Ive always thought that Hasenhüttl seems a decent character, and can well imagine that  whilst its probably not unreasonable that his time at Southampton was brought a close  many Saints fans will wish that things had ended in slightly better circumstances.


The new manager in charge at the St Marys Stadium is Nathan Jones, a Welshman who played over 450 football league matches and who has spent almost all of his managerial career to date with Luton Town. Jones briefly served as first team coach under Sami Hyypiä at Brighton & Hove Albion in 2014, taking over as caretaker for two matches following the Finns departure. His managerial career proper began in January 2016, however, and  in just over three years at Luton  he took them from the bottom half of League Two to the promotion positions in League One. The Hatters went on to win League One in 2018/19, despite Jones mid-season departure for Stoke City. Things didnt work out in his ten months in the Potteries  Jones Stoke drew an absurd number of games at the end of 2018/19 before losing an unacceptable number at the beginning of 2019/20, and he was sacked with his side languishing in 23rd in the Championship at the start of November. Jones made a somewhat awkward (with many supporters disappointed in the manner of his original departure) return to Kenilworth Road in May 2020, just ahead of the resumption of the Football League following the initial Covid-19 lockdown. Luton  themselves in 23rd in the Championship  looked destinated for relegation, but a final day victory at home to Blackburn Rovers saw them survive in 19th. Jones side finished a respectable 12th in 2020/21, before securing a playoff position in 2021/22  they lost to Huddersfield Town in the semi-finals, but he leaves the club in good health midway through 2022/23 (Luton current sit 9th, in touching distance of the playoff positions.


Jones trajectory with Luton Town during recent years (he won the Championships Manager of the Season Award last season) will have Southampton supporters hoping that he can restore a bit of belief and optimism around the club. 2022/23 is the Saints eleventh season back in the top-flight  they enjoyed an excellent run of top-half finishes under Mauricio Pochettino, Ronald Koeman, and Claude Puel, and  as mentioned earlier  were excellent under Hasenhüttl around 2020, but the entire club has looked a little directionless during recent years and objectives rarely seem to aim beyond survival. Cynics will suggest that the appointment of Nathan Jones is the move of a club preparing for life in the Championship, whilst some (outside of the club) may even suggest a reset of that nature may not be such a bad thing. Saints supporters themselves will hope that Nathan Jones can be a character who provides an uplift and helps re-assert some identity at the club  a club of course renowned for producing excellent young players and who (particularly in the creation of their 2015-16 side) have at times done excellent business in the transfer market.


The opening stretch of 2022-23 has been inconsistent and disappointing for Liverpool, but I find myself feeling I can take more from the back-to-back victories over the tough propositions of Napoli & Tottenham than I did from the goal-gluts against Bournemouth & Rangers and even the win over Man City. The table is going to look disappointing over the next month or so regardless of Saturdays result, but finishing this first part of the season with a win really could help everyone around the club (ownership discussions aside) clear their heads and feel somewhat refreshed by the time the Boxing Day fixtures come around. Southampton supporters wont be expecting to see their side return south with 3 points, but will take hope from Liverpools poor form (including recent back-to-back losses to Nottingham Forest and Leeds United) and will hope their new manager can get off to an encouraging start. Jurgen Klopp is still without long-term absentees Diogo Jota and Luis Díaz, but will hope that Joel Matip and Naby Keita can join James Milner in contention for a return to the squad for Saturday. Southampton fans will look forward to Nathan Jones first team selection as Saints boss, despite the Welshman being without full-backs Kyle Walker-Peters, Valentino Livramento, and Juan Larios this weekend.
Logged

Online CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,694
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:34:52 am »
Crazy what this season has done to my mental. Normally I would be excited to see us win but they have a new manager and we have multiple starters whos head may be focused on the WC and be holding back to not get injured

Hope everyone who starts is fully focused, a smashing win would be nice instead of something nervy right before the break.

Alisson
TAA
Konate
VVD
Robbo
Fab
Elliot
Thiago
Salah
Firmino
Nunez

Subs - Kelleher, Gomez, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Milner, Henderson, Jones, Oxlade, Carvalho

I hate Nunez on the left but at least Firmino drops more into midfield to allow Nunez to drift in more centrally

I wouldn't be shocked though if Klopp rests some players focused on the WC
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,666
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:58:54 am »
Referee: Simon Hooper.
Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Mark Scholes.
Fourth official: Dean Whitestone.
VAR: Andre Marriner.
Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,302
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:11:01 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for a really good summary of Saints and the new manager Jackh.
A weeks rest must help our players, focus will be key here as they will probably be putting maximum effort in, their new manager can do no more than that as they are probably travelling up today so talking is pretty much all he has time to do.
We really need to win what should be a high energy match to keep in touching distance.
Not heard of the ref, hope that is a good thing. Will do my bit cheering them on from L10.
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,886
  • Legacy fan
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:16:41 am »
Hendo or Harvey the only question mark. Hopefully get the job done, performance is likely to have no relevance on the season going forward. 3-1 Reds.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,085
    • @hartejack
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:43:50 am »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Today at 07:11:01 am
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for a really good summary of Saints and the new manager Jackh.
A weeks rest must help our players, focus will be key here as they will probably be putting maximum effort in, their new manager can do no more than that as they are probably travelling up today so talking is pretty much all he has time to do.
We really need to win what should be a high energy match to keep in touching distance.
Not heard of the ref, hope that is a good thing. Will do my bit cheering them on from L10.

You do you, mate.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:12:07 am »
Probably too much to ask but would be an absolute dream if we could be 2 up at half time and end up comfortably winning. Get me a Darwin, Mo and Doak front 3!! Their new keeper hasn't looked great after lots of hype so expecting him to become a better version of Neuer for the day.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,874
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:14:27 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 12:34:52 am
Alisson
TAA
Konate
VVD
Robbo
Fab
Elliot
Thiago
Salah
Firmino
Nunez


Would be very surprised if this isn't the team.  Unless Henderson maybe comes in for someone, but we seem to be managing his minutes a lot these days.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:40:22 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:16:41 am
Hendo or Harvey the only question mark. Hopefully get the job done, performance is likely to have no relevance on the season going forward. 3-1 Reds.

Wouldn't risk Hendo. Needs to go to the
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,387
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:37:17 am »
Thanks for the pre match report.

I still have bad memories of the 3-3 decades ago so any win, preferably with a clean sheet, will do.
Logged

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:33:55 pm »
Just please win. Imagine losing this game, last one before the World Cup break, given our points total thus far.
Just can't happen,  can it......
Logged

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,482
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:51:28 pm »
Presser:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CcrN1W-SrUw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CcrN1W-SrUw</a>

Millie & Mapip are both back training.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:54:58 pm by The Final Third »
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,603
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:05:40 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 01:51:28 pm
Presser:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CcrN1W-SrUw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CcrN1W-SrUw</a>

Millie & Mapip are both back training.

Getting back to an almost full strength squad, just in time for the mid-season, joke of a world cup to come and stop us for 6 weeks  :butt

Hopefully it's for the best and we have an actual full squad to pick from come the City LC game
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,886
  • Legacy fan
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:28:14 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:40:22 am
Wouldn't risk Hendo. Needs to go to the
Go on, dont leave me hanging.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,233
  • Indefatigability
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:42:36 pm »
Wouldn't know what to expect here...genuinely the most bizarre side we've had.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,900
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:10:36 pm »
Is Nathan Jones actually a potentially very good manager? I know very little about him but between some impressive work at Luton and a failed stint at Stoke, it's hard to gauge what kind of manager they've actually brought in here.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,299
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 03:10:36 pm
Is Nathan Jones actually a potentially very good manager? I know very little about him but between some impressive work at Luton and a failed stint at Stoke, it's hard to gauge what kind of manager they've actually brought in here.
He's the Supreme choice
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,134
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:33:21 pm »
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,387
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:53:32 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:22:20 pm
He's the Supreme choice

Not too long, too long.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,085
    • @hartejack
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:58:22 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:22:20 pm
He's the Supreme choice

I wish I'd known about this before writing the preview ;D
Logged

Offline Cali

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:56:34 pm »
JFW any old way reds cba sitting on a bad result for 6 weeks
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,909
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:57:10 pm »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 04:56:34 pm
JFW any old way reds cba sitting on a bad result for 6 weeks

Hadn't even thought of that

Great...  ::)
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,392
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:57:38 pm »
Thanks for the OP Jack - enjoyed that.

6 weeks is a long break so a win here is important not just for the league table, but carrying some momentum forward and finishing this first part of the season on a high.

If we could find a way back into form in spring 2021, then there's every chance we can do it again, but we mustn't lose any more ground on the top 4, as its looking quite an open season already. Fingers crossed for 3 points, no injuries, a clean sheet, and a good performance to sign off before Qatar.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:59:09 pm by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,994
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:00:45 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:40:22 am
Wouldn't risk Hendo. Needs to go to the

Toilet ?
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Cali

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:03:38 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:57:10 pm
Hadn't even thought of that

Great...  ::)

Wont happen tho well come thru with a win
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,288
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« Reply #25 on: Today at 05:04:56 pm »
Go into the break with the 3 pts and no new injuries is all I care about, don't care how we do it.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Cali

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:10:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:04:56 pm
Go into the break with the 3 pts and no new injuries is all I care about, don't care how we do it.

Exactly la
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« Reply #27 on: Today at 05:23:24 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 03:10:36 pm
Is Nathan Jones actually a potentially very good manager? I know very little about him but between some impressive work at Luton and a failed stint at Stoke, it's hard to gauge what kind of manager they've actually brought in here.

He was dreadful at Stoke, albeit he did inherit a shit show. It might just be that Luton is the right club for him and he can't perform outside of that bubble, but time will tell.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,718
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« Reply #28 on: Today at 05:44:33 pm »
Thanks Jack for the OP.
We should be too strong for Southampton. A win would be nice before the break.
Logged
#JFT97

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,085
    • @hartejack
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« Reply #29 on: Today at 05:45:17 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:23:24 pm
He was dreadful at Stoke, albeit he did inherit a shit show. It might just be that Luton is the right club for him and he can't perform outside of that bubble, but time will tell.

I was learning as I wrote really, but I'd feel inclined to give the guy the benefit of the doubt! Seems like he's had two very good stints at Luton, either side of trying his hand at a much bigger club - Stoke have been a mess for about six years though, and I'd be inclined not to read much into his time there. Feels a bit like when Eddie Howe had a stint at Burnley actually.

From the outside, it looks much more appealing than hiring from the usual merry-go-round of bottom-half Premier League managers.
Logged

Online jack witham

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 12th November
« Reply #30 on: Today at 05:48:52 pm »
Lets give the lads a great send off before the world cup.

I think you will see a different Liverpool after the world cup.
Logged
Form is temporary,Class is permanent.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 