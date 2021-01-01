« previous next »
Author Topic: League Cup 4th Round Draw

killer-heels

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 11:39:56 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 11:36:44 pm
From ours Fab, Ibou, Trent and Hendo will play very few minutes. So just Ali and Virg starting. City have at least 6 starters there.

9 starters for City you would think? Maybe 8 if you take out Foden.
Billy Elliot

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 11:40:57 pm
Quite fancy going to this one.
mikeb58

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #82 on: Today at 12:02:03 am
Personally I don't mind the draw, love big evening K/o Cup games, and we're always moaning 'everybody rolls over for the cheats' so here's our chance to knock them out the Cup.

The massive motivation for both teams is obvious, win this and the Cup is virtually there for the taking! With that in mind, it'll be interesting how strong both teams will go.

Big allocation for us too, that'll upset Pep for a start, he tends to crack up in the company of too many scousers!

CanuckYNWA

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #83 on: Today at 12:07:55 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:39:56 pm
9 starters for City you would think? Maybe 8 if you take out Foden.

I think 11 will start for national teams, they have way more going than us. Walker will prolly start once fit at RCB so thats why im including him

Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Akanji, Gundogan, Rodri, KdB, Silva

Only arguments would maybe be Akanji and Gundogan as I don't know if they start regularly but looking at their matches in 2022 Gundogan has started 6/8 but Akanji has only started 3/8. Dont know if he was injured for some.

RayPhilAlan

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #84 on: Today at 12:22:56 am
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 10:43:15 pm
Dont mind that. Win and we have a good chance of going all the way. Lose and at least we didnt waste much energy on it.
Yeah. Whoever wins our tie will be massive favourites
CanuckYNWA

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #85 on: Today at 12:25:10 am
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 12:22:56 am
Yeah. Whoever wins our tie will be massive favourites

And if we had to face them, this is the time while half their squad is putting minutes in their legs at the WC. Rather lose here than in the Semis or Finals to them and if we win there is not a whole lot of competition left
jckliew

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #86 on: Today at 12:55:05 am
Good tie!
lfc79

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #87 on: Today at 01:20:21 am
Lets hope for an England v Portugal world cup final.
Kashinoda

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #88 on: Today at 02:07:34 am
We're having the shittest start to a season in years but we're gonna end up beating City 3 times before the half way point of the season.
StL-Dono

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #89 on: Today at 03:09:40 am
Hey.... how do you think City feel? 

Of the 15 teams they could have drawn, the one they least wanted to get was us.  The only way it's better for them is they don't have to come to Anfield. 

And, it's terrible for the EFL too (so no need to go tinfoil hat and think it was rigged.)  Two teams that the majority of neutrals would like to see go head to head for the title and one won't even make it to the final 8. 
StL-Dono

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #90 on: Today at 03:13:32 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 11:36:44 pm
From ours Fab, Ibou, Trent and Hendo will play very few minutes. So just Ali and Virg starting. City have at least 6 starters there.

Why are we not counting Darwin?
keyop

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #91 on: Today at 05:17:53 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:04:42 pm
Roughly speaking:

Liverpool
5 players: Alisson, Fabinho (both Brazil), Ibrahima Konate (France), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson (both England).

Man City
12 players: Manuel Akanji (Switzerland), Ederson (Brazil), Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium), Ilkay Gundogan (Germany), John Stones, Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish (all England), Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva (all Portugal).
Plus Virgil/Nunez for us, and Laporte, Rodri, Alvarez for them.

They not only have more players going, but players in teams that could go far. Ped will have to double the dose of magic juice when they return.

As for the draw - we've beaten them twice in the last 2 games (convincingly), and a win here opens up a much easier run to Wembley with so many other teams like Chelsea, Spurs and Arsenal out.
Passmaster Molby

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #92 on: Today at 05:42:42 am
You have to laugh mind. Draw done at Old Trafford, done by two ex Man Utd players and the host of the show is also a Man Utd fan, and the plum draw is their two main rivals facing each other.
farawayred

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #93 on: Today at 05:47:18 am
Beating them again might affect them so much that Arsenal can end up with the title... Double-jeopardy!
CanuckYNWA

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #94 on: Today at 06:28:26 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:47:18 am
Beating them again might affect them so much that Arsenal can end up with the title... Double-jeopardy!

Oh god Arsenal fans and winning the title, the delusion would be too much to handle
Barefoot Doctor

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #95 on: Today at 09:59:59 am
Wanted City at home - would have been cracking, first game back after the World Cup, under the lights, right before Christmas. Place would have been absolutely buzzing, so a shame it's not at Anfield but I fancy our chances.

My view on the League Cup is that you either want to win it or go out early. And the reality is we'd probably have to beat City to win the trophy so you might as well face them now. If we win, amazing - we'll be favourites to lift it. If we lose, real shame but better to go out to them now than in a two-legged semi, with all the fixture congestion that will naturally cause (bear in mind we need to squeeze two postponed league games in somewhere).

Can put out a strong team based on players not going to the WC - Kelleher, Ramsay, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Milner, Elliott, Jones, Diaz, Salah, Firmino. Maybe Thiago in there, depending on what happens with the Spain announcement today. Also reckon we (and City) will have a few World Cup lads back, quarters are finished by 10 December and this tie is probably happening on 21 December. If England go out at that stage, no real reason you couldn't play Trent and Hendo considering they're unlikely to feature much in Qatar. Would think Virgil and Nunez would be back aswell, although will have played in every game probably. I'd guess that Alisson, Fabinho and Konate are the ones who'll probably get to the semis. Remains to be seen what we do with holidays for WC lads, but Klopp's been happy to play Salah and Mane immediately after they've been to midseason tournaments so could be the same here.
NarutoReds

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #96 on: Today at 10:27:15 am
Nobody would think Klopp might just play our second string in this game?

Ben Doak, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Stefan Bajcetic, Calvin Ramsay...

Wouldn't our fans want more stability / freshness / avoid injuries / and going deep into Champions League and Premier League?

Just another banter though.
DelTrotter

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #97 on: Today at 10:30:39 am
Good draw, win and we're nailed on to win it, lose and we go out nice and early so don't have some mad 2 legged semi potentially later on and we can reschedule the Chelsea league game for January.
Sharado

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #98 on: Today at 10:33:57 am
Looking forward to seeing Nat Phillips pocket that bum Haaland.
Jwils21

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #99 on: Today at 10:41:27 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:27:15 am
Nobody would think Klopp might just play our second string in this game?

Ben Doak, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Stefan Bajcetic, Calvin Ramsay...

Wouldn't our fans want more stability / freshness / avoid injuries / and going deep into Champions League and Premier League?

Just another banter though.

Ben Doak running rings around one of Citys luxury fullbacks would be funny.

markedasred

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #100 on: Today at 10:42:33 am
Real Madrid and Manchester city in cup draws. The football gods are having a laugh aren't they.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #101 on: Today at 10:44:17 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:27:15 am
Nobody would think Klopp might just play our second string in this game?

Ben Doak, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Stefan Bajcetic, Calvin Ramsay...

Wouldn't our fans want more stability / freshness / avoid injuries / and going deep into Champions League and Premier League?

Just another banter though.

Don't think so. It's our first game back after a long break, good chance to get competitive minutes in the legs of the senior squad so they're not going into the Boxing Day PL match cold.

That's not to say Ramsay and Ox won't play - obviously it won't be the proper first XI due to players returning from the WC.
Sharado

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #102 on: Today at 10:45:26 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:44:17 am
Don't think so. It's our first game back after a long break, good chance to get competitive minutes in the legs of the senior squad so they're not going into the Boxing Day PL match cold.

yeah agree. The only ones getting a rest will be any that have gone deep in the world cup. So from a selfish POV hoping Brazil and holland don't get too far. Still backing Uruguay though as Darwin doesn't need rest, he just needs 15 minutes to unleash madness.
killer-heels

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #103 on: Today at 10:45:27 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:27:15 am
Nobody would think Klopp might just play our second string in this game?

Ben Doak, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Stefan Bajcetic, Calvin Ramsay...

Wouldn't our fans want more stability / freshness / avoid injuries / and going deep into Champions League and Premier League?

Just another banter though.

Absolutely not. Strongest team possible.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #104 on: Today at 10:48:15 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:44:17 am
Don't think so. It's our first game back after a long break, good chance to get competitive minutes in the legs of the senior squad so they're not going into the Boxing Day PL match cold.

Thats a good point.
Treat it like the Community Shield. ;D
Libertine

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #105 on: Today at 10:51:13 am
The main advantage of the CC 4th round this year is to get back up to speed for the Christmas league games.

In that respect, this draw is probably better than a lower league side. Depending on the outcome of that other farce, would expect to see a relatively strong (though probably not completely full strength) side.
redgriffin73

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #106 on: Today at 11:06:03 am
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 10:42:33 am
Real Madrid and Manchester city in cup draws. The football gods are having a laugh aren't they.

Can't wait to draw Brazil in the FA Cup third round.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #107 on: Today at 11:34:19 am
I like it. Gives Guardiola about 6 weeks to overthink things
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #108 on: Today at 11:37:29 am
I think regardless of who we drew Klopp was always going to play the strongest 11 available as preparation for the restart of the PL season.
keano7

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #109 on: Today at 12:20:18 pm
Midfield 3 of Bajetic, Thiago and Elliot will be interesting. Salah, Diaz and Bobby up top. Kelleher, Ramsay/Milner Matip, Gomez, Robertson.

We definitely have the stronger side and would be favourites (excluding any WC players).
Fitzy.

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #110 on: Today at 12:20:58 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:27:15 am
Nobody would think Klopp might just play our second string in this game?

Ben Doak, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Stefan Bajcetic, Calvin Ramsay...

Wouldn't our fans want more stability / freshness / avoid injuries / and going deep into Champions League and Premier League?

Just another banter though.
Any other year and I think it would be a mixture of youth and experience. However, given that this game will be used as a 'restart' for the second half of the season, I think we see a strong First XI - not including lads who may have gone deep into the WC.
John C

Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #111 on: Today at 11:51:34 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 10:51:49 pm
Bent as fuck....
In favour of us or City?
For years we've been complaining City have got any easy games in every competition, year after year. Not this time. So why is is bent?
If the League wanted City to win it they wouldn't put them against us in an unpredictable situation right after the world cup when many of their players are not available or are just returning.
And overall, if a draw was bent they'd ensure we met in the final.
