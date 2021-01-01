Wanted City at home - would have been cracking, first game back after the World Cup, under the lights, right before Christmas. Place would have been absolutely buzzing, so a shame it's not at Anfield but I fancy our chances.



My view on the League Cup is that you either want to win it or go out early. And the reality is we'd probably have to beat City to win the trophy so you might as well face them now. If we win, amazing - we'll be favourites to lift it. If we lose, real shame but better to go out to them now than in a two-legged semi, with all the fixture congestion that will naturally cause (bear in mind we need to squeeze two postponed league games in somewhere).



Can put out a strong team based on players not going to the WC - Kelleher, Ramsay, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Milner, Elliott, Jones, Diaz, Salah, Firmino. Maybe Thiago in there, depending on what happens with the Spain announcement today. Also reckon we (and City) will have a few World Cup lads back, quarters are finished by 10 December and this tie is probably happening on 21 December. If England go out at that stage, no real reason you couldn't play Trent and Hendo considering they're unlikely to feature much in Qatar. Would think Virgil and Nunez would be back aswell, although will have played in every game probably. I'd guess that Alisson, Fabinho and Konate are the ones who'll probably get to the semis. Remains to be seen what we do with holidays for WC lads, but Klopp's been happy to play Salah and Mane immediately after they've been to midseason tournaments so could be the same here.