Hey.... how do you think City feel?



Of the 15 teams they could have drawn, the one they least wanted to get was us. The only way it's better for them is they don't have to come to Anfield.



And, it's terrible for the EFL too (so no need to go tinfoil hat and think it was rigged.) Two teams that the majority of neutrals would like to see go head to head for the title and one won't even make it to the final 8.